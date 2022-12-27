Girls Basketball: Results, recaps, photos, and links for Monday, Dec. 26

Monday, Dec. 26

Cougar Classic

Watchung Hills (2-2) at Cranford (1-4), 4 p.m

Ramsey (3-0) at Chatham (3-1), 6pm

Jay Mahoney Jam Fest

Fort Lee (2-2) at Bogota (3-1), 4:30pm

Joe Poli Classic

Cresskill (3-0) at Pascack Valley (3-1), 10:30am

Secaucus (3-0) vs. Mahwah (3-1) at Pascack Valley, 12pm

Northern Highlands (3-1) at Old Tappan (4-0), 1:30 p.m

River Dell (2-2) at Holy Angels (2-2), 3pm

Mount Holiday Hoops Festival

St. Elizabeth (1-1) at Mount St. Dominic (0-4), 12pm

Pope John (3-1) at North Hunterdon (2-2), 1:30pm

Newark Collegiate Panther Holiday Classic

Irvington (3-0) at Elmwood Park (3-2), 3pm

Newark Lab (3-0) at Newark Collegiate (2-1), 6pm

Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, First Round

Bard (1-0) at Weequahic (0-3), 11:30am

Panther Holiday Classic

Passaic Charter (1-1) at Ferris (3-0), 12pm

Paterson Kennedy Tournament

Morristown (1-2) at Paterson Kennedy (0-2), 12pm

Gill St. Bernard’s (2-1) vs. Trenton (3-0) at Kennedy HS, 1:30pm

St. Benedict’s (3-4) vs. Saddle River Day (3-1) at Kennedy HS, 3pm

Score at the Shore Tournament

Shawnee (4-1) at Southern (1-2), 11am

Trinity Hall (5-0) at Jackson Memorial (3-1), 12:45pm

Mainland (4-0) at Neptune (1-2), 2:30pm

Lenape (2-1) at Middle Township (4-1), 4:15 p.m

WOBM Classic

Central Regional (2-1) vs. Toms River North (2-1) at RWJBarnabas Health Arena, 4pm

Point Pleasant Boro (1-2) at Wall (1-2), 4pm

Toms River East (3-0) vs. Rumson-Fair Haven (2-2) at Toms River North Gym, 5:30pm

Toms River South (1-2) at Manasquan (2-1), 5:30pm

Manchester Township (3-2) vs. Red Bank Regional (3-1) at @ TR North HS, 7pm

Middletown South (0-3) at Donovan Catholic (0-2), 7 p.m

Lacey (2-2) vs. Red Bank Catholic (4-0) at RWJ Barnabas Arena Toms River, 8:30pm

Brick Memorial (0-3) vs. Ewing (4-0) at RWJ Barnabas/Toms River North HS, 8:30pm

