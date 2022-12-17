Girls Basketball: Results, recaps, photos and links for Friday-Sunday, Dec. 16-18

Well. 5 Sparta 54, No. 17 Rumson-Fair Haven 45

Well. 9 Ewing 76, Hopewell Valley 37

Bishop McNamara at No. 1 St. John Vianney, 11

Well. 8 New Providence at No. 19 Westfield, 1

Well. 11 St. Rose vs. No. 10 Gill St. Bernard’s, 5:30

Well. 3 Morris Catholic vs. No. 2 Rutgers Prep, 7:20

Saturday, Dec. 17

In-Season Tournament

She Got Game Classic

At St. John Vianney

Bishop McNamara (MD) at St. John Vianney, 11am

Westtown (PA) vs. Blair, 12:40 p.m

Long Island Lutheran (NY) vs. Paul VI, 2:20pm

Neumann Goretti (PA) vs. Red Bank Catholic, 4 p.m

Gill St. Bernard’s vs. St. Rose, 5:30pm

Morris Catholic vs. Rutgers Prep, 7:20 p.m

At Middletown North

Manchester Township at Middletown North, 11am

At Middletown South

Camden vs. Timothy Christian, 12:40 p.m

Shore vs. Montville, 2:20 p.m

Chatham vs. Red Bank Regional, 4:30 p.m

Newark Central vs. Holmdel, 6:15 p.m

Trenton Catholic vs. Winslow, 7:30 p.m

At the Fort, Oceanport

Penn Charter (PA) at Life Center, 11am

Toys for Tots Showcase

Belvidere at Hackettstown, 3:30pm

Bullis School (MD) Invitational

Peddie vs. Episcopal (PA), 4:30 p.m

Regular Season

BCSL

Burlington Township at Westampton Tech, 10:30am

BIG NORTH

Northern Highlands at Pascack Valley, 10am

Fair Lawn at Bergen Tech, 10am

West Milford at Clifton, 11:30am

Ridgefield Park at Indian Hills, 11:30am

Mahwah at Dumont, 11:30am

Medgar Evers (NY) at Paterson Eastside, 11:30am

Westwood at Fort Lee, 12pm

Paramus at Cliffside Park, 12pm

Ramapo at Old Tappan, 12pm

Wayne Hills at Paterson Kennedy, 12:30pm

Passaic Tech at Wayne Valley, 1 p.m

River Dell at Dwight-Morrow, 1 p.m

Tenafly at Paramus Catholic, 1 p.m

DePaul at Immaculate Heart, 1 p.m

Teaneck at Ridgewood, 1 p.m

Demarest at Lakeland, 1pm

Passaic at Hackensack, 1 p.m

CAPE ATLANTIC

Gateway at Buena, 12pm

Holy Spirit vs. Vineland at Ocean City, 12 p.m

Delsea at Middle Township, 1 p.m

In-season showcase

At Ocean City

Egg Harbor at Ocean City, 1:30pm

Hammonton vs. Wildwood Catholic, 3:30 p.m

Atlantic City vs. Mainland, 5:15 p.m

COLONIAL

Gloucester at Triton, 10am

Seneca at Sterling, 11am

Haddon Heights at Bishop Eustace, 12pm

CVC

Marlboro at Hightstown, 10am

Southern at Allentown, 10:45am

Princeton Day at Nottingham, 11am

Henderson (PA) at Steinert, 11:30am

Immaculata at Hopewell Valley, 12:30pm

Pennington (5-1) at Notre Dame, 1 p.m

Somerville at WW-P South, 1pm

GMC

Manville at Sayreville, 10am

Point Pleasant Beach at South River, 10am

South Plainfield at Iselin Kennedy, 10am

Middlesex at JP Stevens, 11:30am

Perth Amboy Magnet at Henry Hudson, 11:30am

Woodbridge at Edison, 11:30am

North Plainfield at Perth Amboy, 11:30am

Colonia at North Brunswick, 11:30am

Piscataway at South Brunswick, 12pm

Old Bridge at Monroe, 1 p.m

East Brunswick Magnet at South Amboy, 2pm

HCIAL

Hoboken at St. Dominic, 11:30am

Snyder at North Hunterdon, 12pm

Montgomery at Memorial, 4pm

Union City at Watchung Hills, 8pm

NJAC

Ridge at Pope John, 10am

Morris Tech at St. Elizabeth, 10am

Lenape Valley at Parsippany Hills, 11am

Kinnelon at North Warren, 11am

Morris Knolls at Voorhees, 11:30am

Mountain Lakes at Pequannock, 12pm

Phillipsburg at Kittatinny, 12:30pm

Morris Hills at Sparta, 1 p.m

Warren Hills at Randolph, 1 p.m

Scotch Plains-Fanwood at Mendham, 1 p.m

Jefferson at Morristown, 1 p.m

Hopatcong at Mount Olive, 3pm

NJIC

Secaucus at Rutherford, 10am

Bergen Charter at Wood-Ridge, 10am

Hawthorne Christian at Hawthorne, 10am

Paterson Charter at Manchester Regional, 10am

Emerson Boro at Midland Park, 11am

Butler at Eastern Christian, 11am

Harrison at Lyndhurst, 11am

Palisades Park at New Milford, 11am

Lodi at Saddle Brook, 11am

Bogota at Dwight-Englewood, 11:30am

Leonia at Ridgefield, 12pm

Park Ridge at Cresskill, 12pm

Becton at Lodi Immaculate, 12pm

Pompton Lakes at Glen Rock, 1pm

North Arlington at Weehawken, 5:30pm

OLYMPIC

Seneca at Sterling, 11am

Gloucester Catholic at Moorestown, 11am

Cherry Hill West at Moorestown, 11:15am

Kingsway at Rancocas Valley, 11:30am

Shawnee at Toms River North, 12pm

Haddon Heights at Bishop Eustace, 12pm

Eastern at Washington Township, 12pm

SEC

Montclair Kimberley at Verona, 10am

West Side at Montclair, 10:30am

Nutley at Bloomfield, 11:30am

Irvington at Shabazz, 11:30am

Livingston at Cedar Grove, 11:30am

Belleville at Technology, 12pm

Weequahic at Newark Lab, 1pm

Newark Academy at West Essex, 1pm

Newark East Side at Glen Ridge, 1pm

North Star Academy at Science Park, 1pm

Barringer at Newark Collegiate, 1 p.m

Mount St. Dominic at Montclair Immaculate, 1 p.m

Newark Tech at Arts, 1pm

Columbia at West Orange, 7pm

Millburn at Payne Tech, 11:30pm

SHORE

Point Pleasant Beach at South River, 10am

Marlboro at Hightstown, 10am

Monmouth at Freehold Borough, 10am

Southern at Allentown, 10:45am

Wall at Trinity Hall, 11:30am

Perth Amboy Magnet at Henry Hudson, 11:30am

Jackson Memorial at Donovan Catholic, 11:30am

Barnegat at Matawan, 11:45am

Shawnee at Toms River North, 12pm

SKYLAND

Manville at Sayreville, 10am

Ridge at Pope John, 10am

Morris Knolls at Voorhees, 11:30am

South Hunterdon at Hunterdon Central, 11:30am

Snyder at North Hunterdon, 12pm

Phillipsburg at Kittatinny, 12:30pm

Immaculata at Hopewell Valley, 12:30pm

Bernards at Bridgewater-Raritan, 1 p.m

Warren Hills at Randolph, 1 p.m

Hillsborough at Pingry, 1pm

Somerville at West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 1 p.m

Montgomery at Memorial, 4pm

Union City at Watchung Hills, 8pm

TRI-COUNTY

Gloucester at Triton, 10am

Gloucester Catholic at Moorestown, 11am

Kingsway at Rancocas Valley, 11:30am

Eastern at Washington Township, 12pm

Delsea at Middle Township, 1 p.m

UCC

Johnson at Elizabeth, TBA

Rahway at Roselle, 10am

Union Catholic at Dayton, 11:30am

Govt. Livingston at Plainfield, 11:30am

Roselle Catholic at Cranford, 11:30am

New Providence at Westfield, 1pm

Scotch Plains-Fanwood at Mendham, 1 p.m

Brearley at Roselle Park, 4pm

Linden at Hillside, 4pm

Independent

People’s Prep at American History, 10am

Hawthorne Christian at Hawthorne, 10am

Princeton Day at Nottingham, 11am

Henderson (PA) at Steinert, 11:30am

Medgar Evers (NY) at Paterson Eastside, 11:30am

Pennington (5-1) at Notre Dame, 1 p.m

