Girls Basketball: Results, recaps, photos and links for Friday-Sunday, Dec. 16-18
Well. 5 Sparta 54, No. 17 Rumson-Fair Haven 45
Well. 9 Ewing 76, Hopewell Valley 37
Bishop McNamara at No. 1 St. John Vianney, 11
Well. 8 New Providence at No. 19 Westfield, 1
Well. 11 St. Rose vs. No. 10 Gill St. Bernard’s, 5:30
Well. 3 Morris Catholic vs. No. 2 Rutgers Prep, 7:20
Saturday, Dec. 17
In-Season Tournament
She Got Game Classic
At St. John Vianney
Bishop McNamara (MD) at St. John Vianney, 11am
Westtown (PA) vs. Blair, 12:40 p.m
Long Island Lutheran (NY) vs. Paul VI, 2:20pm
Neumann Goretti (PA) vs. Red Bank Catholic, 4 p.m
Gill St. Bernard’s vs. St. Rose, 5:30pm
Morris Catholic vs. Rutgers Prep, 7:20 p.m
At Middletown North
Manchester Township at Middletown North, 11am
At Middletown South
Camden vs. Timothy Christian, 12:40 p.m
Shore vs. Montville, 2:20 p.m
Chatham vs. Red Bank Regional, 4:30 p.m
Newark Central vs. Holmdel, 6:15 p.m
Trenton Catholic vs. Winslow, 7:30 p.m
At the Fort, Oceanport
Penn Charter (PA) at Life Center, 11am
Toys for Tots Showcase
Belvidere at Hackettstown, 3:30pm
Bullis School (MD) Invitational
Peddie vs. Episcopal (PA), 4:30 p.m
Regular Season
BCSL
Burlington Township at Westampton Tech, 10:30am
BIG NORTH
Northern Highlands at Pascack Valley, 10am
Fair Lawn at Bergen Tech, 10am
West Milford at Clifton, 11:30am
Ridgefield Park at Indian Hills, 11:30am
Mahwah at Dumont, 11:30am
Medgar Evers (NY) at Paterson Eastside, 11:30am
Westwood at Fort Lee, 12pm
Paramus at Cliffside Park, 12pm
Ramapo at Old Tappan, 12pm
Wayne Hills at Paterson Kennedy, 12:30pm
Passaic Tech at Wayne Valley, 1 p.m
River Dell at Dwight-Morrow, 1 p.m
Tenafly at Paramus Catholic, 1 p.m
DePaul at Immaculate Heart, 1 p.m
Teaneck at Ridgewood, 1 p.m
Demarest at Lakeland, 1pm
Passaic at Hackensack, 1 p.m
CAPE ATLANTIC
Gateway at Buena, 12pm
Holy Spirit vs. Vineland at Ocean City, 12 p.m
Delsea at Middle Township, 1 p.m
In-season showcase
At Ocean City
Egg Harbor at Ocean City, 1:30pm
Hammonton vs. Wildwood Catholic, 3:30 p.m
Atlantic City vs. Mainland, 5:15 p.m
COLONIAL
Gloucester at Triton, 10am
Seneca at Sterling, 11am
Gateway at Buena, 12pm
Haddon Heights at Bishop Eustace, 12pm
CVC
Marlboro at Hightstown, 10am
Southern at Allentown, 10:45am
Princeton Day at Nottingham, 11am
Henderson (PA) at Steinert, 11:30am
Immaculata at Hopewell Valley, 12:30pm
Pennington (5-1) at Notre Dame, 1 p.m
Somerville at WW-P South, 1pm
GMC
Manville at Sayreville, 10am
Point Pleasant Beach at South River, 10am
South Plainfield at Iselin Kennedy, 10am
Middlesex at JP Stevens, 11:30am
Perth Amboy Magnet at Henry Hudson, 11:30am
Woodbridge at Edison, 11:30am
North Plainfield at Perth Amboy, 11:30am
Colonia at North Brunswick, 11:30am
Piscataway at South Brunswick, 12pm
Old Bridge at Monroe, 1 p.m
East Brunswick Magnet at South Amboy, 2pm
HCIAL
Hoboken at St. Dominic, 11:30am
Snyder at North Hunterdon, 12pm
Montgomery at Memorial, 4pm
Union City at Watchung Hills, 8pm
NJAC
Ridge at Pope John, 10am
Morris Tech at St. Elizabeth, 10am
Lenape Valley at Parsippany Hills, 11am
Kinnelon at North Warren, 11am
Morris Knolls at Voorhees, 11:30am
Mountain Lakes at Pequannock, 12pm
Phillipsburg at Kittatinny, 12:30pm
Morris Hills at Sparta, 1 p.m
Warren Hills at Randolph, 1 p.m
Scotch Plains-Fanwood at Mendham, 1 p.m
Jefferson at Morristown, 1 p.m
Hopatcong at Mount Olive, 3pm
NJIC
Secaucus at Rutherford, 10am
Bergen Charter at Wood-Ridge, 10am
Hawthorne Christian at Hawthorne, 10am
Paterson Charter at Manchester Regional, 10am
Emerson Boro at Midland Park, 11am
Butler at Eastern Christian, 11am
Harrison at Lyndhurst, 11am
Palisades Park at New Milford, 11am
Lodi at Saddle Brook, 11am
Bogota at Dwight-Englewood, 11:30am
Leonia at Ridgefield, 12pm
Park Ridge at Cresskill, 12pm
Becton at Lodi Immaculate, 12pm
Pompton Lakes at Glen Rock, 1pm
North Arlington at Weehawken, 5:30pm
OLYMPIC
Seneca at Sterling, 11am
Gloucester Catholic at Moorestown, 11am
Cherry Hill West at Moorestown, 11:15am
Kingsway at Rancocas Valley, 11:30am
Shawnee at Toms River North, 12pm
Haddon Heights at Bishop Eustace, 12pm
Eastern at Washington Township, 12pm
SEC
Montclair Kimberley at Verona, 10am
West Side at Montclair, 10:30am
Nutley at Bloomfield, 11:30am
Irvington at Shabazz, 11:30am
Livingston at Cedar Grove, 11:30am
Belleville at Technology, 12pm
Weequahic at Newark Lab, 1pm
Newark Academy at West Essex, 1pm
Newark East Side at Glen Ridge, 1pm
North Star Academy at Science Park, 1pm
Barringer at Newark Collegiate, 1 p.m
Mount St. Dominic at Montclair Immaculate, 1 p.m
Newark Tech at Arts, 1pm
Columbia at West Orange, 7pm
Millburn at Payne Tech, 11:30pm
SHORE
Point Pleasant Beach at South River, 10am
Marlboro at Hightstown, 10am
Monmouth at Freehold Borough, 10am
Southern at Allentown, 10:45am
Wall at Trinity Hall, 11:30am
Perth Amboy Magnet at Henry Hudson, 11:30am
Jackson Memorial at Donovan Catholic, 11:30am
Barnegat at Matawan, 11:45am
Shawnee at Toms River North, 12pm
SKYLAND
Manville at Sayreville, 10am
Ridge at Pope John, 10am
Morris Knolls at Voorhees, 11:30am
South Hunterdon at Hunterdon Central, 11:30am
Snyder at North Hunterdon, 12pm
Phillipsburg at Kittatinny, 12:30pm
Immaculata at Hopewell Valley, 12:30pm
Bernards at Bridgewater-Raritan, 1 p.m
Warren Hills at Randolph, 1 p.m
Hillsborough at Pingry, 1pm
Somerville at West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 1 p.m
Montgomery at Memorial, 4pm
Union City at Watchung Hills, 8pm
TRI-COUNTY
Gloucester at Triton, 10am
Gloucester Catholic at Moorestown, 11am
Kingsway at Rancocas Valley, 11:30am
Eastern at Washington Township, 12pm
Delsea at Middle Township, 1 p.m
UCC
Johnson at Elizabeth, TBA
Rahway at Roselle, 10am
Union Catholic at Dayton, 11:30am
Govt. Livingston at Plainfield, 11:30am
Roselle Catholic at Cranford, 11:30am
New Providence at Westfield, 1pm
Scotch Plains-Fanwood at Mendham, 1 p.m
Brearley at Roselle Park, 4pm
Linden at Hillside, 4pm
Independent
People’s Prep at American History, 10am
Hawthorne Christian at Hawthorne, 10am
Princeton Day at Nottingham, 11am
Henderson (PA) at Steinert, 11:30am
Medgar Evers (NY) at Paterson Eastside, 11:30am
Pennington (5-1) at Notre Dame, 1 p.m
