Girls Basketball: Results, recaps, photos and links for Friday-Sunday, Dec. 16-18

Saturday, Dec. 17 In-Season Tournament She Got Game Classic At St. John Vianney Bishop McNamara (MD) at St. John Vianney, 11am Westtown (PA) vs. Blair, 12:40 p.m Long Island Lutheran (NY) vs. Paul VI, 2:20pm Neumann Goretti (PA) vs. Red Bank Catholic, 4 p.m Gill St. Bernard’s vs. St. Rose, 5:30pm Morris Catholic vs. Rutgers Prep, 7:20 p.m At Middletown North Manchester Township at Middletown North, 11am At Middletown South Camden vs. Timothy Christian, 12:40 p.m Shore vs. Montville, 2:20 p.m Chatham vs. Red Bank Regional, 4:30 p.m Newark Central vs. Holmdel, 6:15 p.m Trenton Catholic vs. Winslow, 7:30 p.m At the Fort, Oceanport Penn Charter (PA) at Life Center, 11am Toys for Tots Showcase Belvidere at Hackettstown, 3:30pm Bullis School (MD) Invitational Peddie vs. Episcopal (PA), 4:30 p.m Regular Season BCSL Burlington Township at Westampton Tech, 10:30am BIG NORTH Northern Highlands at Pascack Valley, 10am Fair Lawn at Bergen Tech, 10am West Milford at Clifton, 11:30am Ridgefield Park at Indian Hills, 11:30am Mahwah at Dumont, 11:30am Medgar Evers (NY) at Paterson Eastside, 11:30am Westwood at Fort Lee, 12pm Paramus at Cliffside Park, 12pm Ramapo at Old Tappan, 12pm Wayne Hills at Paterson Kennedy, 12:30pm Passaic Tech at Wayne Valley, 1 p.m River Dell at Dwight-Morrow, 1 p.m Tenafly at Paramus Catholic, 1 p.m DePaul at Immaculate Heart, 1 p.m Teaneck at Ridgewood, 1 p.m Demarest at Lakeland, 1pm Passaic at Hackensack, 1 p.m CAPE ATLANTIC Gateway at Buena, 12pm Holy Spirit vs. Vineland at Ocean City, 12 p.m Delsea at Middle Township, 1 p.m In-season showcase At Ocean City Egg Harbor at Ocean City, 1:30pm Hammonton vs. Wildwood Catholic, 3:30 p.m Atlantic City vs. Mainland, 5:15 p.m COLONIAL Gloucester at Triton, 10am Seneca at Sterling, 11am Gateway at Buena, 12pm Haddon Heights at Bishop Eustace, 12pm CVC Marlboro at Hightstown, 10am Southern at Allentown, 10:45am Princeton Day at Nottingham, 11am Henderson (PA) at Steinert, 11:30am Immaculata at Hopewell Valley, 12:30pm Pennington (5-1) at Notre Dame, 1 p.m Somerville at WW-P South, 1pm GMC Manville at Sayreville, 10am Point Pleasant Beach at South River, 10am South Plainfield at Iselin Kennedy, 10am Middlesex at JP Stevens, 11:30am Perth Amboy Magnet at Henry Hudson, 11:30am Woodbridge at Edison, 11:30am North Plainfield at Perth Amboy, 11:30am Colonia at North Brunswick, 11:30am Piscataway at South Brunswick, 12pm Old Bridge at Monroe, 1 p.m East Brunswick Magnet at South Amboy, 2pm HCIAL Hoboken at St. Dominic, 11:30am Snyder at North Hunterdon, 12pm Montgomery at Memorial, 4pm Union City at Watchung Hills, 8pm NJAC Ridge at Pope John, 10am Morris Tech at St. Elizabeth, 10am Lenape Valley at Parsippany Hills, 11am Kinnelon at North Warren, 11am Morris Knolls at Voorhees, 11:30am Mountain Lakes at Pequannock, 12pm Phillipsburg at Kittatinny, 12:30pm Morris Hills at Sparta, 1 p.m Warren Hills at Randolph, 1 p.m Scotch Plains-Fanwood at Mendham, 1 p.m Jefferson at Morristown, 1 p.m Hopatcong at Mount Olive, 3pm NJIC Secaucus at Rutherford, 10am Bergen Charter at Wood-Ridge, 10am Hawthorne Christian at Hawthorne, 10am Paterson Charter at Manchester Regional, 10am Emerson Boro at Midland Park, 11am Butler at Eastern Christian, 11am Harrison at Lyndhurst, 11am Palisades Park at New Milford, 11am Lodi at Saddle Brook, 11am Bogota at Dwight-Englewood, 11:30am Leonia at Ridgefield, 12pm Park Ridge at Cresskill, 12pm Becton at Lodi Immaculate, 12pm Pompton Lakes at Glen Rock, 1pm North Arlington at Weehawken, 5:30pm OLYMPIC Seneca at Sterling, 11am Gloucester Catholic at Moorestown, 11am Cherry Hill West at Moorestown, 11:15am Kingsway at Rancocas Valley, 11:30am Shawnee at Toms River North, 12pm Haddon Heights at Bishop Eustace, 12pm Eastern at Washington Township, 12pm SEC Montclair Kimberley at Verona, 10am West Side at Montclair, 10:30am Nutley at Bloomfield, 11:30am Irvington at Shabazz, 11:30am Livingston at Cedar Grove, 11:30am Belleville at Technology, 12pm Weequahic at Newark Lab, 1pm Newark Academy at West Essex, 1pm Newark East Side at Glen Ridge, 1pm North Star Academy at Science Park, 1pm Barringer at Newark Collegiate, 1 p.m Mount St. Dominic at Montclair Immaculate, 1 p.m Newark Tech at Arts, 1pm Columbia at West Orange, 7pm Millburn at Payne Tech, 11:30pm SHORE Point Pleasant Beach at South River, 10am Marlboro at Hightstown, 10am Monmouth at Freehold Borough, 10am Southern at Allentown, 10:45am Wall at Trinity Hall, 11:30am Perth Amboy Magnet at Henry Hudson, 11:30am Jackson Memorial at Donovan Catholic, 11:30am Barnegat at Matawan, 11:45am Shawnee at Toms River North, 12pm SKYLAND Manville at Sayreville, 10am Ridge at Pope John, 10am Morris Knolls at Voorhees, 11:30am South Hunterdon at Hunterdon Central, 11:30am Snyder at North Hunterdon, 12pm Phillipsburg at Kittatinny, 12:30pm Immaculata at Hopewell Valley, 12:30pm Bernards at Bridgewater-Raritan, 1 p.m Warren Hills at Randolph, 1 p.m Hillsborough at Pingry, 1pm Somerville at West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 1 p.m Montgomery at Memorial, 4pm Union City at Watchung Hills, 8pm TRI-COUNTY Gloucester at Triton, 10am Gloucester Catholic at Moorestown, 11am Kingsway at Rancocas Valley, 11:30am Eastern at Washington Township, 12pm Delsea at Middle Township, 1 p.m UCC Johnson at Elizabeth, TBA Rahway at Roselle, 10am Union Catholic at Dayton, 11:30am Govt. Livingston at Plainfield, 11:30am Roselle Catholic at Cranford, 11:30am New Providence at Westfield, 1pm Scotch Plains-Fanwood at Mendham, 1 p.m Brearley at Roselle Park, 4pm Linden at Hillside, 4pm Independent People’s Prep at American History, 10am Hawthorne Christian at Hawthorne, 10am Princeton Day at Nottingham, 11am Henderson (PA) at Steinert, 11:30am Medgar Evers (NY) at Paterson Eastside, 11:30am Pennington (5-1) at Notre Dame, 1 p.m

