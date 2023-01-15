Girls Basketball: Results, links, photos & Featured games for Sunday, Jan. 15

ESSENTIALS

Cresskill vs. Glen Rock, 4

Recap

📷 Photo gallery | Box score

Well. 8 Immaculate Heart vs. Sparta, 5:30

Recap

📷 Photo gallery | Box score

TOP 20 SCOREBOARD

Well. 5 Red Bank Catholic vs. Long Island Lutheran (NY), 2nd

Well. 8 Immaculate Heart vs. Sparta, 5:30

Well. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. George (PA), 1:30

Well. 17 Manasquan vs. Camden Catholic, 1

SUNDAY’S SCHEDULE

Sunday, Jan. 15 BIG NORTH Ramsey (7-3) at Pascack Valley (6-5), 10am Newtown (CT) vs. Ridgewood (4-9) at Saddle River Day School, 11:30am Chatham (8-5) at Old Tappan (10-2), 12:30 p.m Park Ridge (5-6) at Westwood (9-3), 2:30 p.m Immaculate Heart (11-1) vs. Sparta (8-3) at Pascack Valley High School, NJ, 5:30pm Secaucus (11-1) vs. Fair Lawn (6-4) at Pascack Valley, 7pm GMC St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2) vs. George (PA) (4-0) at Brooklyn, 1:30pm NJAC Chatham (8-5) at Old Tappan (10-2), 12:30 p.m Immaculate Heart (11-1) vs. Sparta (8-3) at Pascack Valley High School, NJ, 5:30pm NJIC Dwight-Englewood (7-3) at Saddle River Day (8-2), 1 p.m Park Ridge (5-6) at Westwood (9-3), 2:30 p.m Glen Rock (9-3) at Cresskill (9-3), 4 p.m Secaucus (11-1) vs. Fair Lawn (6-4) at Pascack Valley, 7pm OLYMPIC Camden Catholic (9-5) at Manasquan (8-4), 1 p.m SHORE Camden Catholic (9-5) at Manasquan (8-4), 1 p.m Long Island Lutheran (NY) (1-1) vs. Red Bank Catholic (12-0) at Eck Student Center, 2pm Independent Newtown (CT) vs. Ridgewood (4-9) at Saddle River Day School, 11:30am Mercersburg Academy (PA) (1-0) at Blair (3-1), 1 p.m St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2) vs. George (PA) (4-0) at Brooklyn, 1:30pm Long Island Lutheran (NY) (1-1) vs. Red Bank Catholic (12-0) at Eck Student Center, 2pm

