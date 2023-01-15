Girls Basketball: Results, links, photos & Featured games for Sunday, Jan. 15

ESSENTIALS

FEATURED GAMES

Cresskill vs. Glen Rock, 4

  • Recap
  • 📷 Photo gallery | Box score

Well. 8 Immaculate Heart vs. Sparta, 5:30

  • Recap
  • 📷 Photo gallery | Box score

TOP 20 SCOREBOARD

  • Well. 5 Red Bank Catholic vs. Long Island Lutheran (NY), 2nd
  • Well. 8 Immaculate Heart vs. Sparta, 5:30
  • Well. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. George (PA), 1:30
  • Well. 17 Manasquan vs. Camden Catholic, 1

SUNDAY’S SCHEDULE

Sunday, Jan. 15

BIG NORTH

Ramsey (7-3) at Pascack Valley (6-5), 10am

Newtown (CT) vs. Ridgewood (4-9) at Saddle River Day School, 11:30am

Chatham (8-5) at Old Tappan (10-2), 12:30 p.m

Park Ridge (5-6) at Westwood (9-3), 2:30 p.m

Immaculate Heart (11-1) vs. Sparta (8-3) at Pascack Valley High School, NJ, 5:30pm

Secaucus (11-1) vs. Fair Lawn (6-4) at Pascack Valley, 7pm

GMC

St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2) vs. George (PA) (4-0) at Brooklyn, 1:30pm

NJAC

Chatham (8-5) at Old Tappan (10-2), 12:30 p.m

Immaculate Heart (11-1) vs. Sparta (8-3) at Pascack Valley High School, NJ, 5:30pm

NJIC

Dwight-Englewood (7-3) at Saddle River Day (8-2), 1 p.m

Park Ridge (5-6) at Westwood (9-3), 2:30 p.m

Glen Rock (9-3) at Cresskill (9-3), 4 p.m

Secaucus (11-1) vs. Fair Lawn (6-4) at Pascack Valley, 7pm

OLYMPIC

Camden Catholic (9-5) at Manasquan (8-4), 1 p.m

SHORE

Camden Catholic (9-5) at Manasquan (8-4), 1 p.m

Long Island Lutheran (NY) (1-1) vs. Red Bank Catholic (12-0) at Eck Student Center, 2pm

Independent

Newtown (CT) vs. Ridgewood (4-9) at Saddle River Day School, 11:30am

Mercersburg Academy (PA) (1-0) at Blair (3-1), 1 p.m

St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2) vs. George (PA) (4-0) at Brooklyn, 1:30pm

Long Island Lutheran (NY) (1-1) vs. Red Bank Catholic (12-0) at Eck Student Center, 2pm

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

You can reach Luis Torres at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @ByLuisTorres.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button