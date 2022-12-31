Girls Basketball: Results, Featured coverage and links for Friday, Dec. 30

Well. 10 Ewing 66, Rumson-Fair Haven 64

Friday, Dec. 30 Bergenfield Holiday Classic Cliffside Park 33, Bergenfield 30 – Box Score Passaic Valley 48, Dwight-Morrow 9 – Box Score Blue Devil Holiday Tournament Ocean Township 50, Colonia 28 – Box Score Shore 57, Hightstown 47 – Box Score Boardwalk Classic Our Lady of Mercy 46, Newark Academy 45 – Box Score Barnegat 45, 15 – Box Score Buena Holiday Tournament Camden Tech 32, Buena 24 – Box Score Butler Tournament Dumont 65, Hoboken 36 – Box Score Garfield Holiday Tournament Morris Tech 52, Park Ridge 42 – Box Score Becton 52, Garfield 15 – Box Score Holiday Basketball Tournament Kearny 56, Nutley 20 – Box Score Madison 49, Mendham 38 – Box Score Holmdel Invitational Ranney 52, Colts Neck 46 – Box Score East Brunswick 65, Roselle Catholic 64 – Box Score Mount St. Mary 46, Holmdel 42 – Box Score In-season Tournament Pingry 48, Ridge 45 – Box Score Wayne Hills 43, Clifton 11 – Box Score Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 33, Veritas Christian 20 – Box Score Jay Mahoney Jam Fest Fort Lee 63, Hackensack 44 – Box Score Joe Poli Classic Northern Highlands 43, Mahwah 39 – Box Score Holy Angels 38, Pascack Valley 33 – Box Score River Dell 47, Cresskill 46 – Box Score Old Tappan 45, Secaucus 34 – Box Score John Wall Classic Morris Catholic 64, Purcell Marian (OH) 44 – Box Score Keith Benovengo Memorial Tournament Millburn 51, Montclair 29 – Box Score Scotch Plains-Fanwood 50, Union 34 – Box Score Mendham Holiday Classic Morris Knolls 58, Villa Walsh 29 – Box Score Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, Final Round University 64, Newark Central 46 – Box Score Paterson Kennedy Tournament Gill St. Bernard’s 75, Morristown 51 – Box Score Ridge Holiday Invitational Hunterdon Central 41, Payne Tech 33 – Box Score Notre Dame 48, West Morris 33 – Box Score Bayonne 49, Randolph 38 – Box Score She Got Game Classic Rutgers Prep 68, South Shore (NY) 66 – Box Score SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic Delran 60, Winslow 54 – Box Score Camden 59, Collingswood 32 – Box Score Westwood Holiday Tournament Westwood 55, Paramus Catholic 38 – Box Score Emerson Boro 43, North Bergen 31 – Box Score Glen Rock 25, Ridgewood 11 – Box Score Ramapo 57, Tenafly 50 – Box Score William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic Saddle Brook 41, Indian Hills 35 – Box Score WOBM Classic Toms River North 60, Middletown South 57 – Box Score Red Bank Regional 46, Wall 36 – Box Score Ewing 66, Rumson-Fair Haven 64 – Box Score Red Bank Catholic 59, Manasquan 42 – Box Score Regular Season BIG NORTH Demarest 27, Ridgefield Park 24 – Box Score Saddle River Day 60, Paterson Kennedy 17 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Hammonton 42, West Deptford 33 – Box Score Ocean City 47, Timber Creek 30 – Box Score Wildwood Catholic 42, Bishop Eustace 18 – Box Score COLONIAL Hammonton 42, West Deptford 33 – Box Score GMC South Brunswick 59, Middletown North 15 – Box Score HCIAL Memorial 39, Lodi 33 – Box Score NJAC Delaware Valley 38, North Warren 37 – Box Score NJIC Saddle River Day 60, Paterson Kennedy 17 – Box Score Memorial 39, Lodi 33 – Box Score OLYMPIC Camden Catholic 56, Williamstown 36 – Box Score Wildwood Catholic 42, Bishop Eustace 18 – Box Score SHORE Long Branch 47, Linden 31 – Box Score South Brunswick 59, Middletown North 15 – Box Score SKYLAND Delaware Valley 38, North Warren 37 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Ocean City 47, Timber Creek 30 – Box Score Camden Catholic 56, Williamstown 36 – Box Score UCC Long Branch 47, Linden 31 – Box Score

