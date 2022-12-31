Girls Basketball: Results, Featured coverage and links for Friday, Dec. 30

Well. 10 Ewing 66, Rumson-Fair Haven 64

Well. 8 Red Bank Catholic 59, No. 11 Manasquan 42nd

Friday, Dec. 30

Bergenfield Holiday Classic

Cliffside Park 33, Bergenfield 30 – Box Score

Passaic Valley 48, Dwight-Morrow 9 – Box Score

Blue Devil Holiday Tournament

Ocean Township 50, Colonia 28 – Box Score

Shore 57, Hightstown 47 – Box Score

Boardwalk Classic

Our Lady of Mercy 46, Newark Academy 45 – Box Score

Barnegat 45, 15 – Box Score

Buena Holiday Tournament

Camden Tech 32, Buena 24 – Box Score

Butler Tournament

Dumont 65, Hoboken 36 – Box Score

Garfield Holiday Tournament

Morris Tech 52, Park Ridge 42 – Box Score

Becton 52, Garfield 15 – Box Score

Holiday Basketball Tournament

Kearny 56, Nutley 20 – Box Score

Madison 49, Mendham 38 – Box Score

Holmdel Invitational

Ranney 52, Colts Neck 46 – Box Score

East Brunswick 65, Roselle Catholic 64 – Box Score

Mount St. Mary 46, Holmdel 42 – Box Score

In-season Tournament

Pingry 48, Ridge 45 – Box Score

Wayne Hills 43, Clifton 11 – Box Score

Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 33, Veritas Christian 20 – Box Score

Jay Mahoney Jam Fest

Fort Lee 63, Hackensack 44 – Box Score

Joe Poli Classic

Northern Highlands 43, Mahwah 39 – Box Score

Holy Angels 38, Pascack Valley 33 – Box Score

River Dell 47, Cresskill 46 – Box Score

Old Tappan 45, Secaucus 34 – Box Score

John Wall Classic

Morris Catholic 64, Purcell Marian (OH) 44 – Box Score

Keith Benovengo Memorial Tournament

Millburn 51, Montclair 29 – Box Score

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 50, Union 34 – Box Score

Mendham Holiday Classic

Morris Knolls 58, Villa Walsh 29 – Box Score

Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, Final Round

University 64, Newark Central 46 – Box Score

Paterson Kennedy Tournament

Gill St. Bernard’s 75, Morristown 51 – Box Score

Ridge Holiday Invitational

Hunterdon Central 41, Payne Tech 33 – Box Score

Notre Dame 48, West Morris 33 – Box Score

Bayonne 49, Randolph 38 – Box Score

She Got Game Classic

Rutgers Prep 68, South Shore (NY) 66 – Box Score

SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic

Delran 60, Winslow 54 – Box Score

Camden 59, Collingswood 32 – Box Score

Westwood Holiday Tournament

Westwood 55, Paramus Catholic 38 – Box Score

Emerson Boro 43, North Bergen 31 – Box Score

Glen Rock 25, Ridgewood 11 – Box Score

Ramapo 57, Tenafly 50 – Box Score

William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic

Saddle Brook 41, Indian Hills 35 – Box Score

WOBM Classic

Toms River North 60, Middletown South 57 – Box Score

Red Bank Regional 46, Wall 36 – Box Score

Ewing 66, Rumson-Fair Haven 64 – Box Score

Red Bank Catholic 59, Manasquan 42 – Box Score

Regular Season

BIG NORTH

Demarest 27, Ridgefield Park 24 – Box Score

Saddle River Day 60, Paterson Kennedy 17 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Hammonton 42, West Deptford 33 – Box Score

Ocean City 47, Timber Creek 30 – Box Score

Wildwood Catholic 42, Bishop Eustace 18 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Hammonton 42, West Deptford 33 – Box Score

GMC

South Brunswick 59, Middletown North 15 – Box Score

HCIAL

Memorial 39, Lodi 33 – Box Score

NJAC

Delaware Valley 38, North Warren 37 – Box Score

NJIC

Saddle River Day 60, Paterson Kennedy 17 – Box Score

Memorial 39, Lodi 33 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Camden Catholic 56, Williamstown 36 – Box Score

Wildwood Catholic 42, Bishop Eustace 18 – Box Score

SHORE

Long Branch 47, Linden 31 – Box Score

South Brunswick 59, Middletown North 15 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Delaware Valley 38, North Warren 37 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Ocean City 47, Timber Creek 30 – Box Score

Camden Catholic 56, Williamstown 36 – Box Score

UCC

Long Branch 47, Linden 31 – Box Score

