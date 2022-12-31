Girls Basketball: Results, Featured coverage and links for Friday, Dec. 30
Well. 10 Ewing 66, Rumson-Fair Haven 64
Well. 8 Red Bank Catholic 59, No. 11 Manasquan 42nd
Friday, Dec. 30
Bergenfield Holiday Classic
Cliffside Park 33, Bergenfield 30 – Box Score
Passaic Valley 48, Dwight-Morrow 9 – Box Score
Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Ocean Township 50, Colonia 28 – Box Score
Shore 57, Hightstown 47 – Box Score
Boardwalk Classic
Our Lady of Mercy 46, Newark Academy 45 – Box Score
Barnegat 45, 15 – Box Score
Buena Holiday Tournament
Camden Tech 32, Buena 24 – Box Score
Butler Tournament
Dumont 65, Hoboken 36 – Box Score
Garfield Holiday Tournament
Morris Tech 52, Park Ridge 42 – Box Score
Becton 52, Garfield 15 – Box Score
Holiday Basketball Tournament
Kearny 56, Nutley 20 – Box Score
Madison 49, Mendham 38 – Box Score
Holmdel Invitational
Ranney 52, Colts Neck 46 – Box Score
East Brunswick 65, Roselle Catholic 64 – Box Score
Mount St. Mary 46, Holmdel 42 – Box Score
In-season Tournament
Pingry 48, Ridge 45 – Box Score
Wayne Hills 43, Clifton 11 – Box Score
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 33, Veritas Christian 20 – Box Score
Jay Mahoney Jam Fest
Fort Lee 63, Hackensack 44 – Box Score
Joe Poli Classic
Northern Highlands 43, Mahwah 39 – Box Score
Holy Angels 38, Pascack Valley 33 – Box Score
River Dell 47, Cresskill 46 – Box Score
Old Tappan 45, Secaucus 34 – Box Score
John Wall Classic
Morris Catholic 64, Purcell Marian (OH) 44 – Box Score
Keith Benovengo Memorial Tournament
Millburn 51, Montclair 29 – Box Score
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 50, Union 34 – Box Score
Mendham Holiday Classic
Morris Knolls 58, Villa Walsh 29 – Box Score
Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, Final Round
University 64, Newark Central 46 – Box Score
Paterson Kennedy Tournament
Gill St. Bernard’s 75, Morristown 51 – Box Score
Ridge Holiday Invitational
Hunterdon Central 41, Payne Tech 33 – Box Score
Notre Dame 48, West Morris 33 – Box Score
Bayonne 49, Randolph 38 – Box Score
She Got Game Classic
Rutgers Prep 68, South Shore (NY) 66 – Box Score
SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic
Delran 60, Winslow 54 – Box Score
Camden 59, Collingswood 32 – Box Score
Westwood Holiday Tournament
Westwood 55, Paramus Catholic 38 – Box Score
Emerson Boro 43, North Bergen 31 – Box Score
Glen Rock 25, Ridgewood 11 – Box Score
Ramapo 57, Tenafly 50 – Box Score
William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic
Saddle Brook 41, Indian Hills 35 – Box Score
WOBM Classic
Toms River North 60, Middletown South 57 – Box Score
Red Bank Regional 46, Wall 36 – Box Score
Ewing 66, Rumson-Fair Haven 64 – Box Score
Red Bank Catholic 59, Manasquan 42 – Box Score
Regular Season
BIG NORTH
Demarest 27, Ridgefield Park 24 – Box Score
Saddle River Day 60, Paterson Kennedy 17 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Hammonton 42, West Deptford 33 – Box Score
Ocean City 47, Timber Creek 30 – Box Score
Wildwood Catholic 42, Bishop Eustace 18 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Hammonton 42, West Deptford 33 – Box Score
GMC
South Brunswick 59, Middletown North 15 – Box Score
HCIAL
Memorial 39, Lodi 33 – Box Score
NJAC
Delaware Valley 38, North Warren 37 – Box Score
NJIC
Saddle River Day 60, Paterson Kennedy 17 – Box Score
Memorial 39, Lodi 33 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Camden Catholic 56, Williamstown 36 – Box Score
Wildwood Catholic 42, Bishop Eustace 18 – Box Score
SHORE
Long Branch 47, Linden 31 – Box Score
South Brunswick 59, Middletown North 15 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Delaware Valley 38, North Warren 37 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Ocean City 47, Timber Creek 30 – Box Score
Camden Catholic 56, Williamstown 36 – Box Score
UCC
Long Branch 47, Linden 31 – Box Score
