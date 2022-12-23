Girls Basketball: Results and links for Friday, Dec. 23

Friday, Dec. 23

Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, First Round

Newark Tech (1-3) at Science Park (1-3), 10am

Technology (0-3) at West Side (0-1), 10am

American History (0-1) at Barringer (1-3), 10am

Arts (0-4) at Shabazz (0-3), 11am

Regular Season

BCSL

Delran (2-1) at Cherry Hill East (0-2), 2 p.m

Trenton Catholic (2-2) at George (PA) (2-0), 6pm

BIG NORTH

Paramus Catholic (2-3) at Wayne Hills (1-0), 4:15 p.m

Wood-Ridge (3-1) at Indian Hills (0-3), 5:30 p.m

CAPE ATLANTIC

Triton (2-2) at Our Lady of Mercy (1-2), 2pm

Clearview (2-0) at Atlantic City (1-2), 3:30pm

Lower Cape May (2-0) at Wildwood (2-1), 5pm

Absegami (3-2) at Woodstown (2-1), 6:30pm

COLONIAL

Pitman (0-2) at Collingswood (1-2), 3pm

CVC

West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-1) at South Brunswick (3-1), 3 p.m

GMC

Academy for Urban Leadership Charter (0-2) at Highland Park (2-1), 3:30pm

HCIAL

St. Dominic (3-1) at Union City (2-1), 2 p.m

Bayonne (4-0) at Hudson Catholic (3-1), 4:30pm

NJAC

Parsippany (1-1) at Villa Walsh (2-0), 1 p.m

North Star Academy (1-1) at Randolph (4-0), 1 p.m

Pope John (3-1) at Chatham (3-1), 2pm

High Point (1-1) at Vernon (1-1), 2 p.m

Sparta (4-0) at Montville (4-0), 2:30pm

St. Elizabeth (1-1) at Mountain Lakes (2-2), 3 p.m

Kinnelon (0-3) at Pequannock (3-1), 3:30pm

Morristown (1-2) at Ridge (0-3), 4 p.m

Whippany Park (0-3) at Dover (0-3), 4pm

Hanover Park (0-1) at Parsippany Hills (2-2), 4pm

Morris Catholic (4-0) at Morristown-Beard (1-3), 4 p.m

Warren Hills (1-2) at Kittatinny (0-2), 5pm

Mount Olive (1-2) at Mendham (1-2), 5:30pm

Morris Knolls (1-1) at West Morris (3-0), 7pm

NJIC

OLYMPIC

Camden (2-2) at Overbrook (0-2), 1 p.m

Camden Catholic (2-3) at Williamstown (3-0), 4:30pm

SEC

North Star Academy (1-1) at Randolph (4-0), 1 p.m

SHORE

Donovan Catholic (0-2) at Shore (2-1), 5:15 p.m

Asbury Park (0-1) at Henry Hudson (1-2), 5:30pm

Toms River East (2-0) at Brick Memorial (0-2), 6:30pm

SKYLAND

Morristown (1-2) at Ridge (0-3), 4 p.m

Warren Hills (1-2) at Kittatinny (0-2), 5pm

TRI-COUNTY

Independent

Academy for Urban Leadership Charter (0-2) at Highland Park (2-1), 3:30pm

