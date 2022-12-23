Girls Basketball: Results and links for Friday, Dec. 23

Friday, Dec. 23 Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, First Round Newark Tech (1-3) at Science Park (1-3), 10am Technology (0-3) at West Side (0-1), 10am American History (0-1) at Barringer (1-3), 10am Arts (0-4) at Shabazz (0-3), 11am Regular Season BCSL Delran (2-1) at Cherry Hill East (0-2), 2 p.m Trenton Catholic (2-2) at George (PA) (2-0), 6pm BIG NORTH Paramus Catholic (2-3) at Wayne Hills (1-0), 4:15 p.m Wood-Ridge (3-1) at Indian Hills (0-3), 5:30 p.m CAPE ATLANTIC Triton (2-2) at Our Lady of Mercy (1-2), 2pm Clearview (2-0) at Atlantic City (1-2), 3:30pm Lower Cape May (2-0) at Wildwood (2-1), 5pm Absegami (3-2) at Woodstown (2-1), 6:30pm COLONIAL Pitman (0-2) at Collingswood (1-2), 3pm CVC West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-1) at South Brunswick (3-1), 3 p.m GMC West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-1) at South Brunswick (3-1), 3 p.m Academy for Urban Leadership Charter (0-2) at Highland Park (2-1), 3:30pm HCIAL St. Dominic (3-1) at Union City (2-1), 2 p.m Bayonne (4-0) at Hudson Catholic (3-1), 4:30pm NJAC Parsippany (1-1) at Villa Walsh (2-0), 1 p.m North Star Academy (1-1) at Randolph (4-0), 1 p.m Pope John (3-1) at Chatham (3-1), 2pm High Point (1-1) at Vernon (1-1), 2 p.m Sparta (4-0) at Montville (4-0), 2:30pm St. Elizabeth (1-1) at Mountain Lakes (2-2), 3 p.m Kinnelon (0-3) at Pequannock (3-1), 3:30pm Morristown (1-2) at Ridge (0-3), 4 p.m Whippany Park (0-3) at Dover (0-3), 4pm Hanover Park (0-1) at Parsippany Hills (2-2), 4pm Morris Catholic (4-0) at Morristown-Beard (1-3), 4 p.m Warren Hills (1-2) at Kittatinny (0-2), 5pm Mount Olive (1-2) at Mendham (1-2), 5:30pm Morris Knolls (1-1) at West Morris (3-0), 7pm NJIC Wood-Ridge (3-1) at Indian Hills (0-3), 5:30 p.m OLYMPIC Camden (2-2) at Overbrook (0-2), 1 p.m Delran (2-1) at Cherry Hill East (0-2), 2 p.m Camden Catholic (2-3) at Williamstown (3-0), 4:30pm SEC Newark Vocational (0-1) at Science Park (1-3), 10am Technology (0-3) at West Side (0-1), 10am Arts (0-4) at Shabazz (0-3), 12pm North Star Academy (1-1) at Randolph (4-0), 1 p.m SHORE Donovan Catholic (0-2) at Shore (2-1), 5:15 p.m Asbury Park (0-1) at Henry Hudson (1-2), 5:30pm Toms River East (2-0) at Brick Memorial (0-2), 6:30pm SKYLAND Morristown (1-2) at Ridge (0-3), 4 p.m Warren Hills (1-2) at Kittatinny (0-2), 5pm TRI-COUNTY Camden (2-2) at Overbrook (0-2), 1 p.m Triton (2-2) at Our Lady of Mercy (1-2), 2pm Pitman (0-2) at Collingswood (1-2), 3pm Clearview (2-0) at Atlantic City (1-2), 3:30pm Camden Catholic (2-3) at Williamstown (3-0), 4:30pm Lower Cape May (2-0) at Wildwood (2-1), 5pm Absegami (3-2) at Woodstown (2-1), 6:30pm Independent Newark Vocational (0-1) at Science Park (1-3), 10am Academy for Urban Leadership Charter (0-2) at Highland Park (2-1), 3:30pm Trenton Catholic (2-2) at George (PA) (2-0), 6pm

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.