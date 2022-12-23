Girls Basketball: Results and links for Friday, Dec. 23
Friday, Dec. 23
Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, First Round
Newark Tech (1-3) at Science Park (1-3), 10am
Technology (0-3) at West Side (0-1), 10am
American History (0-1) at Barringer (1-3), 10am
Arts (0-4) at Shabazz (0-3), 11am
Regular Season
BCSL
Delran (2-1) at Cherry Hill East (0-2), 2 p.m
Trenton Catholic (2-2) at George (PA) (2-0), 6pm
BIG NORTH
Paramus Catholic (2-3) at Wayne Hills (1-0), 4:15 p.m
Wood-Ridge (3-1) at Indian Hills (0-3), 5:30 p.m
CAPE ATLANTIC
Triton (2-2) at Our Lady of Mercy (1-2), 2pm
Clearview (2-0) at Atlantic City (1-2), 3:30pm
Lower Cape May (2-0) at Wildwood (2-1), 5pm
Absegami (3-2) at Woodstown (2-1), 6:30pm
COLONIAL
Pitman (0-2) at Collingswood (1-2), 3pm
CVC
West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-1) at South Brunswick (3-1), 3 p.m
GMC
Academy for Urban Leadership Charter (0-2) at Highland Park (2-1), 3:30pm
HCIAL
St. Dominic (3-1) at Union City (2-1), 2 p.m
Bayonne (4-0) at Hudson Catholic (3-1), 4:30pm
NJAC
Parsippany (1-1) at Villa Walsh (2-0), 1 p.m
North Star Academy (1-1) at Randolph (4-0), 1 p.m
Pope John (3-1) at Chatham (3-1), 2pm
High Point (1-1) at Vernon (1-1), 2 p.m
Sparta (4-0) at Montville (4-0), 2:30pm
St. Elizabeth (1-1) at Mountain Lakes (2-2), 3 p.m
Kinnelon (0-3) at Pequannock (3-1), 3:30pm
Morristown (1-2) at Ridge (0-3), 4 p.m
Whippany Park (0-3) at Dover (0-3), 4pm
Hanover Park (0-1) at Parsippany Hills (2-2), 4pm
Morris Catholic (4-0) at Morristown-Beard (1-3), 4 p.m
Warren Hills (1-2) at Kittatinny (0-2), 5pm
Mount Olive (1-2) at Mendham (1-2), 5:30pm
Morris Knolls (1-1) at West Morris (3-0), 7pm
NJIC
OLYMPIC
Camden (2-2) at Overbrook (0-2), 1 p.m
Camden Catholic (2-3) at Williamstown (3-0), 4:30pm
SEC
SHORE
Donovan Catholic (0-2) at Shore (2-1), 5:15 p.m
Asbury Park (0-1) at Henry Hudson (1-2), 5:30pm
Toms River East (2-0) at Brick Memorial (0-2), 6:30pm
SKYLAND
TRI-COUNTY
Independent
