Girls basketball rankings: Preseason rankings for the 2022-23 season

The preseason girls basketball rankings were released on Monday for all six classifications. Leading their respective polls are: Flatirons Academy (1A) Sedgwick County (2A), Platte Valley (3A), Holy Family (4A), Windsor (5A), and Valor Christiaan (6A)

The rankings, voted upon by coaches, are the official polls of the Association. Polls are released every Monday during the regular season.

Complete rankings for all classes are below.

CHSAANow.com Girls Basketball Polls

Voted upon by coaches around the state. New Voters can sign up by emailing [email protected]org and [email protected] These rankings will not factor into postseason seeding.

Class 6A RK TEAM WL PTS 1 Valor Christian (11) 0-0 198 2 Cherry Creek (4) 0-0 187 3 Regis Jesuit (2) 0-0 139 4 Grandview (6) 0-0 130 5 Highlands Ranch 0-0 125 6 Arapahoe 0-0 102 7 Monarch 0-0 82 8 Fossil Ridge 0-0 47 9 Ralston Valley 0-0 38 10 Doherty 0-0 31 Others receiving votes: Eaglecrest 29, Cherokee Trail 27, Chaparral 26, Mullen 22, Pine Creek 19, ThunderRidge 12, Rangeview 9, Fountain-Fort Carson 8, Columbine 6, Fruita Monument 6, Broomfield 5, Rocky Mountain 5, Denver East 3, Horizon 3, Legend 2, Castle View 1, Fort Collins 1, Rampart 1, Rock Canyon 1

Class 5A RK TEAM WL PTS 1 Windsor (12) 0-0 173 2 George Washington (2) 0-0 142 3 Meade (1) 0-0 120 4 Roosevelt (5) 0-0 114 5 Green Mountain (1) 0-0 86 6 Grand Junction Central 0-0 71 7 Thompson Valley 0-0 66 8 Air Academy 0-0 65 9 Canon City 0-0 38 10 Northridge 0-0 32 Others receiving votes: Durango 31, Littleton 25, Centaurus 22, Vista PEAK Prep 21, Palmer Ridge 19, Skyview 19, Frederick 15, Mesa Ridge 12, Pueblo West 12, Lewis-Palmer 11, Ponderosa 9, Pueblo South 7, Sand Creek 7, Coronado 6 , Palmer 6, Standley Lake 6, Falcon 4, Glenwood Springs 4, Regis Groff 4, Golden 3, Pueblo East 2, Aurora Central 1, Grand Junction 1, Thomas Jefferson 1

Class 4A RK TEAM WL PTS 1 Holy Family (9) 0-0 125 2 University (3) 0-0 109 3 D’Evelyn 0-0 80 4 Lutheran 0-0 69 5 Riverdale Ridge (1) 0-0 57 6 The Classical Academy 0-0 48 7 Eaton 0-0 39 8 Berthoud 0-0 32 9 Resurrection Christian 0-0 31 10 Delta 0-0 26 Others receiving votes: Severance 24, Pagosa Springs 15, The Academy 15, Lamar 11, Arrupe Jesuit 10, Peak to Peak 10, Alamosa 8, Colorado Academy 8, Denver West 8, Kent Denver 8, Moffat County 8, Coal Ridge 6, Middle Park 6, DSST: Montview 5, Valley 5, Sterling 3, DSST: Byers 2, Conifer 1, Pueblo Central 1

Class 3A RK TEAM WL PTS 1 Platte Valley (13) 0-0 130 2 The Vanguard School 0-0 116 3 Colorado Springs Christian 0-0 90 4 Grand Valley 0-0 83 5 St. Mary’s 0-0 72 6 Centaur 0-0 70 7 Yuma 0-0 39 8 Highland 0-0 35 9 Ellicott 0-0 26 10 SkyView Academy 0-0 20 Others receiving votes: Prospect Ridge Academy 15, Brush 14, Peyton 11, St. Mary’s Academy 11, Platte Canyon 10, Cedaredge 7, Banning Lewis Academy 4, Buena Vista 4, Faith Christian 4, North Fork 3, Atlas Preparatory School 2, Bennett 2, Rye 1, Strasburg 1

Class 2A RK TEAM WL PTS 1 Sedgwick County (10) 0-0 120 2 Wiggins (1) 0-0 84 3 Limon (1) 0-0 75 4 Sanford 0-0 67 5 Burlington 0-0 66 6 Merino 0-0 53 7 Simla 0-0 47 8 Dayspring Christian Academy 0-0 42 9 Wray 0-0 28 10 Hoehne 0-0 26 Others receiving votes: Heritage Christian 19, Akron 18, Holyoke 18, Soroco 14, Mancos 9, Hayden 7, Fowler 6, Sargent 6, Center 3, Plateau Valley 3, Haxtun 2, Del Norte 1, Denver Christian 1