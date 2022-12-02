Girls basketball preview: Sizing up a wide-open Region 1, Roy’s prospects in Region 2 | News, Sports, Jobs

1 / 3 Fremont girls basketball players cheer during a game against Davis on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Fremont High School in Plain City. BRIAN WOLFER, Special to the Standard-Examiner 2 of 3 Weber High’s Jersey Coggins and Roy’s Jerzee Hart jump for the opening tipoff during a high school girls basketball game at Weber High School on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Patrick Carr, Standard-Examiner 3 of 3 Davis player Kendra Kitchen, left, drives past Fremont’s Timea Gardiner on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Fremont High School in Plain City. (BRIAN WOLFER, Special to the Standard-Examiner) BRIAN WOLFER, Special to the Standard-Examiner ❮ ❯





There’s a lot of change in Region 1 girls basketball after two years of Fremont, Davis and Syracuse owning the top three spots.

Even after so much change, the Consensus among the region’s coaches is Fremont, Syracuse and Davis appear to be the best three teams. After that, it’s sort of a shot in the dark, but Region 1 appears to be much more open and competitive top to bottom than it has been in years.

Below is an alphabetical, team-by-team preview of the Region 1 teams, plus Roy’s prospects in Region 2.

CLEARFIELD

Brooklyn Hawks (4.4 points, 5.0 rebounds per game) and Haylie Robbins (4.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals) are Clearfield’s two main returners. After those two?

“We are very young. We will have two freshmen and a sophomore starting varsity, but we expect to compete in every game,” new head Coach JT Soter said.

Sophomore Xiyah Yarbrough and freshmen Izzy Wyaskett and Amoree Scholer are the aforementioned young players in the mix right now.

Clearfield, which has been at or near the bottom of Region 1 the last four seasons, went 0-21 last year and missed the playoffs. Soter, previously an Assistant Coach for the CHS boys basketball team, was named head Coach after Demi Higgs resigned.

“We work really hard and are pretty scrappy defensively. We are a close-knit group,” Soter said.

So far, things are already better for Clearfield than last season. The Falcons are 1-1 with a win against Taylorsville and a loss against Woods Cross. Wyaskett leads the Falcons in scoring with games of 16 and 15 points to go with 12 total rebounds and eight steals.

DAVIS

Davis went 19-4 last year, took second in Region 1, got the No. 6 seed in the Playoffs and advanced to the state quarterfinals before losing to Westlake. It was the Darts’ best season since 2006-07 (21-3).

This year, they stand to look different after graduating five of their top six leading scorers from a year ago, including Division I guard Kylee Mabry.

So far, Davis is 1-0 as of Thursday morning after beating Mountain Crest 49-29 last week.

Freshman Chloe Peery led the team in that game with 15 points. Returning starting junior post Kendra Kitchen had 14 and junior Kate Richards scored 11.

Additional info about this year’s team was not provided.

FARMINGTON

Farmington Returns three starters from last year’s 11-11 team and has been slotted sort of in the middle of Region 1 by the coaches. But the Phoenix has eight Seniors and a decent amount of experience.

Senior guards Whitney Avei and Courtney Christiansen return along with senior post Maddie Hauck. Hauck is coming off ACL surgery from an injury last season.

Senior guards Mele Fiefia, Teagan Dagley, Kate Geddes and Victoria Clinger figure to factor in the rotation, along with senior post Marissa Marchant.

“I think our biggest strength this year is all the girls have the ability to score double figures on any given night. We hope they can all hit their stride at the same time. They play hard and they are good friends with good senior leadership,” head Coach Van Price said.

Farmington is 2-0 with wins at Olympus and home to Northridge. Marchant leads the team with 11 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, while Avei also averages 11 points per game with 4.5 steals.

FREMONT

Things look radically different at Fremont after the graduations of Timea Gardiner, Maggie Mendelson and Mia Austin.

It’s a guard-driven team these days instead of a star-studded, post-driven one, a team with a harder path to achieve its goals instead of a relatively easier path.

Still, the Silverwolves were picked among the top 2-3 spots in the region by the coaches. Senior guard Aly Coombs is the team’s top returning scorer and rebounder at 5.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, followed by Sierra Eddie (2.2 points) and Charli Hunt (1.0 points), both of whom came off the bench last year and start this year .

Senior Taylah Doxey, Juniors Saydee Heslop, Syncere Langston and Ama Herrick, and sophomore Kaidance King round out most of the rotation, which is still being figured out.

It’s a young and inexperienced team, but head Coach Lisa Dalebout said the players are coachable and have the desire to succeed.

Fremont went 24-3 last year, won Region 1 with an unbeaten mark for the fourth year in a row and lost an epic, double-overtime, 67-65 state-title game to Lone Peak. Both teams held the ball for minutes at a time on offense in that game, something the shot clock takes away.

LAYTON

Layton finished 9-14 last year, 4-8 in Region 1, got the No. 17 seed in the playoffs, upset No. 16 Cyprus in the first round and lost to Lone Peak in the second round.

The Lancers were fairly young in 2021-22, with two sophomores and two juniors among the team’s top five leading scorers.

Layton is 0-2 so far with losses to Woods Cross and Copper Hills. Junior Lauryn Hall averages 9.5 points per game and senior Kate Strong averages 11 rebounds per game.

Additional info about this year’s team was not provided.

SYRACUSE

Syracuse graduated its top three scorers and five of its top seven overall from a team that went 18-6, earned the No. 9 seed in the Playoffs and lost to Skyridge in the second round. The Titans have just two Seniors on their team this year, Kandelyn Brown and Brynn Greenhalgh.

They also have only one returning starter, junior point guard Avery Sanders, and one other player who played varsity minutes, junior Cortnie Barker.

Juniors Kaleigh Adams and Camden King, sophomore Ariah Hacker and freshman Maylee Anderson could factor in the rotation. Head Coach Braden Hamblin said the team is very athletic and long.

“We are a very talented (team) but will need to learn to play together and just gain experience,” Hamblin added.

The Titans beat Cyprus 60-34 last week with 17 points from Avery Sanders and 10 from Anderson. Their non-region schedule includes a tournament in Morgan this week, plus games at Bingham (Dec. 9), home to Bonneville (Dec. 13), at Box Elder (Dec. 16), home to Copper Hills (Dec. 20) and at Northridge (Dec. 30).

WEBER

Weber Returns point guard Katelynn Butler, the team’s leader last year in points, assists, steals and also the No. 3 rebounders on the team. The Warriors also bring back junior Allie Clark, sophomore Abby Sayer and senior Clare Bailey.

Seniors Sarah Hall, Jersey Coggins, junior Sunee Shaw and sophomore Logyn Howell could factor in the rotation. Weber has a mix of youth and experience in some spots, but not all of them.

“Lack of size and our bench doesn’t have a ton of varsity experience,” head Coach Clay Jackson said.

Weber is 1-1 with a loss to Westlake and a tense home win Tuesday over Roy. The Warriors will play six games between Dec. 5-20: at Tooele (Dec. 5), home to West (Dec. 6), at Box Elder (Dec. 9), at Hunter (Dec. 13), home to Woods Cross (Dec. 15) and home to Bonneville (Dec. 20).

ROY IN REGION 2

Roy graduated three of his top four scorers from last year. The Royals do, however, return junior post Nicole Williams (7.6 points, 9.8 rebounds per game) to solidify what appears to be a young team.

Senior Tailor Butterfield, junior Masie Scholer, sophomore Bria Belnap and sophomore Jerzee Hart could factor in the rotation.

“There is a breath of fresh air in our program this season. Our coaches and players have a better feel for Region 2. Although there are new coaches on the sidelines there are still talented players that fill their rosters,” Roy Coach Carolyn DeHoff said.

Roy went 7-16 overall, 3-9 in Region 2, grabbed the final playoff spot and lost to Syracuse in the first round. Hunter and Cyprus both won Region 2 last year with a 9-3 record and fairly young teams. Taylorsville (8-4) and West (7-5) were close behind.

The region should be competitive again this year. West and Cyprus are being tabbed favourites, as Hunter has a new head coach. Roy projects somewhere in the middle.

Roy is 0-2 with losses to Bountiful and Weber. The Royals nearly came back to take the lead twice late against Weber.

Their non-region schedule includes games at Ben Lomond (Dec. 2), at Northridge (Dec. 6), home to Bonneville (Dec. 8), home to Clearfield (Dec. 13), at Ogden (Dec. 28) and at Box Elder (Dec. 29).

Connect with Reporter Patrick Carr via email at [email protected], Twitter @patrickcarr_ and Instagram @standardexaminersports.

Newsletter