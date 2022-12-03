Girls Basketball Preview 2022-23: BOLD Warriors – West Central Tribune

OLIVIA — The BOLD Warriors girls basketball team have just enough talent back and just enough depth to believe that 2022-23 should be a really good year.

Led by Mari Ryberg and Lainey Braulick, the Warriors believe they will be contenders in the West Central Conference and in Section 2A.

Ryberg, a senior guard, led BOLD to a 15-12 record and third-place finish in the West Central Conference last season. Ryberg, 5-foot-11, averaged 14 points per game last season and is in her fourth year as a varsity starter.

Also back is Braulick, a 5-8 sophomore shooting guard already in her third season on the varsity. Braulick averaged 13.2 ppg and opened the 2022-23 season with point totals of 30 and 36 in victories over Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s and Sleepy Eye Public.

The third returning starter is senior guard Lily Dean.

They’ll lead a group that figures to be contending in the conference and in Section 2A North.

“We expect to compete in our conference and our section,” BOLD head Coach Brian Kingery said. “We have a nice mix of athletes.

“If we shoot well, good things are going to happen for us.”

BOLD sophomore Kenzie Visser (13) swats the ball away from Cedar Mountain’s Lauren Baringer for a steal during the first half of a non-conference game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Olivia. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Figuring in the rotation will be Mackenzie Visser, a 5-11 junior post who saw extensive action last season. Also playing a key role will be Rylee Boen, a 5-6 junior guard, and Anna Moorse, a 5-10 senior forward.

“It’s a nice group,” Kingery said. “We need to stay close together.”

BOLD heads into the season with a smallish roster that includes 10 varsity players and six on the JV. Kingery said he sees several seventh- and eighth-graders who may work their way into playing time, but certainly not for now.

The West Central Conference will be challenging. Montevideo is ranked ninth in the state in Class AA and is coming off a state tournament berth. Sauk Centre, which BOLD split with last season, is expected to be big and tough. Minnewaska, another team BOLD split with, is also a likely contender.

BOLD junior Lily Dean passes to a teammate against MACCRAY in this January 2022, file photo in Clara City. West Central Tribune file photo

“West Central Area is in our conference this year and I expect them to be good as well,” Kingery said.

As for Section 2A-North, Mayer Lutheran and Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart are expected to be good. Good news for BOLD is that its victories over SESM and Sleepy Eye were over the top two teams in 2A-South last season.