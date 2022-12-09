Girls basketball: Portland rallies past Lewiston in season opener

PORTLAND — Portland stormed back in the second half to down Lewiston 45-35 in a Class AA girls basketball season opener at the Portland Expo on Thursday.

Lewiston outscored Portland 10-1 in the second quarter to take a 20-11 lead into halftime, but the Bulldogs pulled off a 19-9 third quarter and took complete control with a 15-6 fourth quarter.

Koral Morin scored a game-high 13 points for the Blue Devils (0-1), and Natalie Beaudoin was right behind with 12 — with 10 coming in the first half.

Eliza Stein paced a balanced Bulldogs (1-0) offense with 10 points. Baleria Yugu dropped in seven of her eight points in the second half, and Annie Pozzy, Ainsley McCrum, Lucy Tidd and Kerra Brown each added six points.