Girls basketball players to look out for in the 2022-2023 season

With the NC High School Athletic Association’s girls basketball season approaching, the HighSchoolOT Watch List previews some of the top players to look forward to seeing on the court this year.

The Watch List is divided into the state’s six area codes: 252, 336, 704, 828, 910, 919. Each area code has 25 spots that are filled regardless of eligible association or classification therein.

Being on the Watch List does not guarantee a spot on the HighSchoolOT All-State team, which will be announced at the conclusion of the NCHSAA season and feature players from all eligible associations. The All-State team will feature 15 spots in each of the first, second, and third teams. There will also be 15 honorable mentions.

Note: names/schools below are as accurate as the transfers that have or have not been reported to us.

252

London Barber, Gates County (freshman)

Daneesha Briggs, Beddingfield (senior)

Tamia Britt, Hertford County (senior)

Maren Donlon, Ocracoke (junior)

Jasmine Felton, Northeastern (junior)

Jamaria Freeman, Wilson Prep (sophomore)

Dee Graham, Rocky Mount (senior)

Ja’Naijah Grant, Northampton County (senior)

Kayla Haley, Hunt (senior)

Michaela Hodge, Northampton County (junior)

Jaslyn Holley, Perquimans (senior)

Mariah Jones, Northside-Pinetown (junior)

Zamarea Jones, North Pitt (junior)

Tanzania Locklear, East Carteret (junior)

Serenity McNair, Greenfield School (junior)

Ka’Nyah O’Neil, Southside (senior)

Rakiyah Peele, Bertie (junior)

Madison Pounds, Wilson Prep (junior)

Jer’lisah Pridgen, SouthWest Edgecombe (senior)

Aniyah Rainey, Northeastern (senior)

Kylah Silver, DH Conley (senior)

Mya Smith, Pamlico County (senior)

Reagan Stoop, Pungo Christian (senior)

Caroline Thiel, Rocky Mount (senior)

Darielle Whitley, Southern Nash (senior)

336

Tori Bailey, Roxboro Community (senior)

Ralee Bare, North Wilkes (sophomore)

Makayla Carney, Dudley (junior)

Charley Chappel, Bishop McGuinness (senior)

Zoe Davis, Ben L Smith (senior)

Azahreya Drayton-Gill, Ben L. Smith (junior)

Autumn Gentry, Trinity (senior)

Gracyn Hall, Randleman (senior)

Jasmine Harris, Northern Guilford (junior)

Hannah Harrison, South Davidson (senior)

Jianna Holmes, Forsyth Country Day (junior)

Adelaide Jernigan, Bishop McGuinness (sophomore)

Zaire Jones, Oak Grove (senior)

Lettie Michael, North Davidson (senior)

Sion Murrain, Asheboro (junior)

Jadyiah Peoples, Lexington (senior)

Lily Pereria, Wesleyan Christian (senior)

Addie Phipps, Mount Airy (senior)

Faith Robertson, McMichael (senior)

Briahna Scott, Williams (senior)

La’Niya Simes, East Forsyth (senior)

Brecken Smotherly, Eastern Randolph (senior)

Candice Williams, Page (junior)

Justace Williams, Parkland (junior)

Elizabeth York, Randleman (senior)

704

Janiyah Adams, Bessemer City (senior)

Amari Baldwin, Albemarle (sophomore)

Shalyn Bell, North Stanly (sophomore)

Kennette Bess, Ashbrook (senior)

Jamyah Blakeney, Forest Hills (senior)

Olivia Boyce, Carmel Christian (senior)

Kylah Bryant, Salisbury (senior)

Betsy Burnett, Hickory Ridge (senior transfer from Garinger)

Kaylee Carson, Independence (junior)

Neveah Farmer, North Mecklenburg (senior)

Amya Graham, South Point (sophomore)

Delanie Hill, Providence (junior)

Ally Hollifield, Shelby (senior)

Mila Holloway, Chambers (junior)

Alyssa Lewis, Hickory Ridge (senior)

Kristen Lewis-Williams, Lake Norman (senior)

Taylor Parker, Hickory Grove Christian (senior)

Maraja Pass, Shelby (senior)

Brooklyn Saunders, Butler (sophomore)

Madison Self, East Lincoln (senior)

Ashlee Shaw, West Cabarrus (junior)

Samyha Suffren, Cannon School (senior)

Bianca Thomas, Charlotte Catholic (junior)

Zoey Ward, Concord Academy (senior)

Mia Xerras, Myers Park (senior)

828

Ella Abernathy, Draughn (senior)

Jenna Barnes, AC Reynolds (Senior)

Reagan Chapman, Rosman (senior)

Liz Chapman, Brevard (Senior)

Alissa Cheek, Rosman (junior)

Hadleigh Dill, Enka (senior)

Tori Ensley, Franklin (senior)

Greenlee Flynn, Smoky Mountain (junior)

Cassidy Geddes, Newton-Conover (senior)

AJ Jackson, Hendersonville (junior)

Emma Larios, Asheville Christian (senior)

Dot Mills, Pisgah (junior)

Kennedy Noble, Maiden (senior)

Evangelia Paulk, Asheville Christian (senior)

Lexi Powell, Rosman (sophomore)

Kate Sears, Watauga (sophomore)

India Smith, Hendersonville (junior)

Aubrie Snyder, Draughn (senior)

Mahalah Stewart, Blue Ridge Early College (senior)

Landyn Stewart, AC Reynolds (senior)

Kiera Taylor, Hiwassee Dam (senior)

Desta Trammell, Robbinsville (senior)

Jada Whitesides, RS Central (junior)

Macy Wike, Smoky Mountain (senior)

Jaza Wilson, West Henderson (sophomore)

910

Jayda Angel, Cape Fear (junior)

Samara Britt, Cape Fear (senior)

Kylie Chavis, Purnell Swett (senior)

Dezariyah Clark, Fayetteville Christian (sophomore)

Naveah Colon, South View (senior)

Lexie Dawson, Topsail (junior)

Natalie Evington, Purnell Swett (senior)

Miya Giles-Jones, Terry Sanford (senior)

Kyleigh Goode, Seventy-First (junior)

Yamorie Hardison, Southwest Onslow (junior)

Kayla Jean, Douglas Byrd (senior)

Jamiah Johnson, Pender (junior)

Jamiya Lindsey, Richmond (sophomore)

Anya Massey, Hoggard (senior)

Breanna Perry, Trinity Christian (junior)

Zamarah Rawls, White Oak (sophomore)

Armani Reid, Southwest Onslow (senior)

R’Mani Robinson, Westover (junior)

Laney Scoggins, Hoggard (senior transfer from North Brunswick)

Jada Simson, Laney (senior)

Ariyona Spearman, Union (junior)

Ava Sterling, Gray’s Creek (sophomore)

Jakieya Thompson, St. Pauls (senior)

Amyrikal Vaught, Fairmont (senior)

Skylar White, EE Smith (senior)

919

Mariam Abdelbarr, NC School of Science & Math (senior)

Kaitlyn Adams, Bunn (senior)

Sydney Barker, Jordan (senior)

Taylor Barner, Panther Creek (junior)

Te’Kyah Bland, Northwood (senior)

Halle Brown, JF Webb (senior)

Ja’kea Brunson, Wayne Country Day (senior)

Rachel Douglas, Millbrook (senior)

Audrey Ericksen, Green Level (senior)

Kenall Harris, Durham Academy (senior)

Icyss Holloway, Hillside (junior)

Darriona Howard, Clayton (senior)

Madisyn Jordan, Panther Creek (senior)

Rhian Lawrence, Cardinal Gibbons (senior)

Khari Little, Hillside (senior)

Jasmine Nivar, Apex Friendship (sophomore)

Mallory Nolan, West Johnston (senior)

Rymiah Sanders, Southern Durham (senior)

Sarah Strong, Grace Christian – Sanford (junior)

Anna Taylor, Princeton (senior)

Emerson Thompson, Falls Lake Academy (junior)

Tamaya Walden, Chatham Charter (senior)

Gabrielle White, Seaforth (sophomore)

Arriana White, Granville Central (senior)

Staci Williams, Holly Springs (senior)