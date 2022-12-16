Girls Basketball: Opening Day results, links and photos for Thursday, Dec. 15

Well. 18 Chatham 48, Morristown 47

Thursday, Dec. 15 BCSL Florence 50, Riverside 3 – Box Score Bordentown 36, Maple Shade 21 – Box Score Palmyra 44, Willingboro 32 – Box Score Cinnaminson 54, Trenton Catholic 47 – Box Score Pemberton 38, Northern Burlington 27 – Box Score New Egypt 52, STEMCivics 10 – Box Score BIG NORTH Ridgewood 43, Passaic Tech 38 – Box Score Bergenfield 39, Dwight-Morrow 28 – Box Score Mahwah 48, Cliffside Park 27 – Box Score Immaculate Heart 54, Paterson Eastside 39 – Box Score Passaic Valley 45, Passaic 18 – Box Score Old Tappan 52, Holy Angels 31 – Box Score Lakeland 41, Indian Hills 23 – Box Score Paramus Catholic 65, Paterson Kennedy 35 – Box Score Pascack Valley 44, River Dell 30 – Box Score Ramsey 47, Ridgefield Park 37 – Box Score Westwood 60, Dumont 24 – Box Score Teaneck 79, Hackensack 26 – Box Score Ramapo 55, Fair Lawn 38 – Box Score Tenafly 68, Fort Lee 58 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Absegami 46, Our Lady of Mercy 35 – Box Score Mainland 51, Ocean City 35 – Box Score Egg Harbor 32, Cedar Creek 11 – Box Score Middle Township 50, Hammonton 32 – Box Score Holy Spirit 55, Atlantic Tech 22 – Box Score Lower Cape May 42, Oakcrest 14 – Box Score Bridgeton 53, Cape May Tech 24 – Box Score Wildwood Catholic 51, Vineland 40 – Box Score COLONIAL Gateway 50, Lindenwold 25 – Box Score Woodbury 57, Haddon Township 37 – Box Score Audubon 35, Collingswood 23 – Box Score Sterling 36, West Deptford 29 – Box Score Haddonfield 44, Haddon Heights 40 – Box Score CVC Princeton 56, Princeton Day 20 – Box Score GMC Edison 54, Sayreville 15 – Box Score South Plainfield 43, JP Stevens 40 – Box Score South Brunswick 57, Monroe 49 – Box Score St. Thomas Aquinas 81, North Brunswick 44 – Box Score Woodbridge 62, Perth Amboy 51 – Box Score Old Bridge 53, East Brunswick 52 – Box Score North Plainfield 55, Iselin Kennedy 34 – Box Score Metuchen 46, South River 21 – Box Score HCIAL Union City 51, Hudson Catholic 33 – Box Score Memorial 50, Dickinson 28 – Box Score Hoboken 60, McNair 29 – Box Score Bayonne 61, Kearny 28 – Box Score Lincoln 47, Snyder 36 – Box Score Ferris 45, BelovED Charter 27 – Box Score St. Dominic 58, North Bergen 26 – Box Score NJAC Chatham 48, Morristown 47 – Box Score Pequannock 45, Morristown-Beard 31 – Box Score Morris Catholic 70, Madison 47 – Box Score NJIC Eastern Christian 39, Ridgefield 2 – Box Score North Arlington 33, Manchester Regional 20 – Box Score Wood-Ridge 53, Midland Park 39 – Box Score Secaucus 58, Elmwood Park 23 – Box Score Lyndhurst 41, Garfield 4 – Box Score Lodi Immaculate 46, Park Ridge 33 – Box Score Cresskill 62, St. Mary (Ruth.) 11 – Box Score Weehawken 18, Lodi 17 – Box Score Pompton Lakes 46, New Milford 33 – Box Score Glen Rock 52, Dwight-Englewood 29 – Box Score OLYMPIC Camden Catholic 60, Cherry Hill West 30 – Box Score Paul VI 90, Seneca 12 – Box Score Shawnee 58, Eastern 19 – Box Score Cherokee 39, Winslow 24 – Box Score Highland 49, Camden Tech 25 – Box Score Moorestown 63, Cherry Hill East 25 – Box Score Lenape 57, Bishop Eustace 22 – Box Score SEC Belleville 37, Golda Och 8 – Box Score Newark Collegiate 39, Science Park 35 – Box Score Glen Ridge 40, Verona 27 – Box Score Barringer 29, Shabazz 4 – Box Score Newark East Side 77, Arts 11 – Box Score Millburn 48, Newark Tech 14 – Box Score Montclair 35, North Star Academy 28 – Box Score West Orange 57, Mount St. Dominic 37 – Box Score University 73, St. Benedict’s 26 – Box Score Passaic Charter 49, Cedar Grove 28 – Box Score West Essex 50, Newark Central 48 – Box Score Columbia 47, East Orange 25 – Box Score Bloomfield 45, Livingston 11 – Box Score Montclair Immaculate 104, Caldwell 30 – Box Score SHORE Monmouth 43, Raritan 19 – Box Score Howell 42, Brick Memorial 27 – Box Score St. Rose 55, Rumson-Fair Haven 49 – Box Score Shore 59, Pinelands 16 – Box Score Marlboro 43, Middletown South 27 – Box Score Red Bank Regional 63, Long Branch 38 – Box Score Jackson Liberty 54, Barnegat 48 – Box Score Manchester Township 56, Freehold Township 33 – Box Score Jackson Memorial 47, Middletown North 35 – Box Score SKYLAND Immaculata 47, Montgomery 20 – Box Score Watchung Hills 50, North Hunterdon 43 – Box Score Gill St. Bernard’s 61, Hunterdon Central 12 – Box Score Rutgers Prep 86, Franklin 44 – Box Score Bernards 47, Manville 12 – Box Score Mount St. Mary 45, Bound Brook 36 – Box Score Hillsborough 75, Bridgewater-Raritan 26 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Glassboro 49, Camden Academy Charter 34 – Box Score Highland 49, Camden Tech 25 – Box Score Delsea 57, Kingsway 52 – Box Score Washington Township 68, Triton 22 – Box Score UCC Union Catholic 43, Govt. Livingston 39 – Box Score Westfield 42, Oak Knoll 22 – Box Score Linden 53, Roselle Park 27 – Box Score Roselle 55, Brearley 43 – Box Score Rahway 42, Union 30 – Box Score Dayton 40, Johnson 36 – Box Score New Providence 60, Cranford 34 – Box Score Scotch Plains-Fanwood 43, Summit 31 – Box Score Elizabeth 59, Hillside 33 – Box Score Independent Glassboro 49, Camden Academy Charter 34 – Box Score University 73, St. Benedict’s 26 – Box Score Passaic Charter 49, Cedar Grove 28 – Box Score Princeton 56, Princeton Day 20 – Box Score Ferris 45, BelovED Charter 27 – Box Score

