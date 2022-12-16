Girls Basketball: Opening Day results, links and photos for Thursday, Dec. 15

Well. 18 Chatham 48, Morristown 47

Thursday, Dec. 15

BCSL

Florence 50, Riverside 3 – Box Score

Bordentown 36, Maple Shade 21 – Box Score

Palmyra 44, Willingboro 32 – Box Score

Cinnaminson 54, Trenton Catholic 47 – Box Score

Pemberton 38, Northern Burlington 27 – Box Score

New Egypt 52, STEMCivics 10 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Ridgewood 43, Passaic Tech 38 – Box Score

Bergenfield 39, Dwight-Morrow 28 – Box Score

Mahwah 48, Cliffside Park 27 – Box Score

Immaculate Heart 54, Paterson Eastside 39 – Box Score

Passaic Valley 45, Passaic 18 – Box Score

Old Tappan 52, Holy Angels 31 – Box Score

Lakeland 41, Indian Hills 23 – Box Score

Paramus Catholic 65, Paterson Kennedy 35 – Box Score

Pascack Valley 44, River Dell 30 – Box Score

Ramsey 47, Ridgefield Park 37 – Box Score

Westwood 60, Dumont 24 – Box Score

Teaneck 79, Hackensack 26 – Box Score

Ramapo 55, Fair Lawn 38 – Box Score

Tenafly 68, Fort Lee 58 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Absegami 46, Our Lady of Mercy 35 – Box Score

Mainland 51, Ocean City 35 – Box Score

Egg Harbor 32, Cedar Creek 11 – Box Score

Middle Township 50, Hammonton 32 – Box Score

Holy Spirit 55, Atlantic Tech 22 – Box Score

Lower Cape May 42, Oakcrest 14 – Box Score

Bridgeton 53, Cape May Tech 24 – Box Score

Wildwood Catholic 51, Vineland 40 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Gateway 50, Lindenwold 25 – Box Score

Woodbury 57, Haddon Township 37 – Box Score

Audubon 35, Collingswood 23 – Box Score

Sterling 36, West Deptford 29 – Box Score

Haddonfield 44, Haddon Heights 40 – Box Score

CVC

Princeton 56, Princeton Day 20 – Box Score

GMC

Edison 54, Sayreville 15 – Box Score

South Plainfield 43, JP Stevens 40 – Box Score

South Brunswick 57, Monroe 49 – Box Score

St. Thomas Aquinas 81, North Brunswick 44 – Box Score

Woodbridge 62, Perth Amboy 51 – Box Score

Old Bridge 53, East Brunswick 52 – Box Score

North Plainfield 55, Iselin Kennedy 34 – Box Score

Metuchen 46, South River 21 – Box Score

HCIAL

Union City 51, Hudson Catholic 33 – Box Score

Memorial 50, Dickinson 28 – Box Score

Hoboken 60, McNair 29 – Box Score

Bayonne 61, Kearny 28 – Box Score

Lincoln 47, Snyder 36 – Box Score

Ferris 45, BelovED Charter 27 – Box Score

St. Dominic 58, North Bergen 26 – Box Score

NJAC

Chatham 48, Morristown 47 – Box Score

Pequannock 45, Morristown-Beard 31 – Box Score

Morris Catholic 70, Madison 47 – Box Score

NJIC

Eastern Christian 39, Ridgefield 2 – Box Score

North Arlington 33, Manchester Regional 20 – Box Score

Wood-Ridge 53, Midland Park 39 – Box Score

Secaucus 58, Elmwood Park 23 – Box Score

Lyndhurst 41, Garfield 4 – Box Score

Lodi Immaculate 46, Park Ridge 33 – Box Score

Cresskill 62, St. Mary (Ruth.) 11 – Box Score

Weehawken 18, Lodi 17 – Box Score

Pompton Lakes 46, New Milford 33 – Box Score

Glen Rock 52, Dwight-Englewood 29 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Camden Catholic 60, Cherry Hill West 30 – Box Score

Paul VI 90, Seneca 12 – Box Score

Shawnee 58, Eastern 19 – Box Score

Cherokee 39, Winslow 24 – Box Score

Highland 49, Camden Tech 25 – Box Score

Moorestown 63, Cherry Hill East 25 – Box Score

Lenape 57, Bishop Eustace 22 – Box Score

SEC

Belleville 37, Golda Och 8 – Box Score

Newark Collegiate 39, Science Park 35 – Box Score

Glen Ridge 40, Verona 27 – Box Score

Barringer 29, Shabazz 4 – Box Score

Newark East Side 77, Arts 11 – Box Score

Millburn 48, Newark Tech 14 – Box Score

Montclair 35, North Star Academy 28 – Box Score

West Orange 57, Mount St. Dominic 37 – Box Score

University 73, St. Benedict’s 26 – Box Score

Passaic Charter 49, Cedar Grove 28 – Box Score

West Essex 50, Newark Central 48 – Box Score

Columbia 47, East Orange 25 – Box Score

Bloomfield 45, Livingston 11 – Box Score

Montclair Immaculate 104, Caldwell 30 – Box Score

SHORE

Monmouth 43, Raritan 19 – Box Score

Howell 42, Brick Memorial 27 – Box Score

St. Rose 55, Rumson-Fair Haven 49 – Box Score

Shore 59, Pinelands 16 – Box Score

Marlboro 43, Middletown South 27 – Box Score

Red Bank Regional 63, Long Branch 38 – Box Score

Jackson Liberty 54, Barnegat 48 – Box Score

Manchester Township 56, Freehold Township 33 – Box Score

Jackson Memorial 47, Middletown North 35 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Immaculata 47, Montgomery 20 – Box Score

Watchung Hills 50, North Hunterdon 43 – Box Score

Gill St. Bernard’s 61, Hunterdon Central 12 – Box Score

Rutgers Prep 86, Franklin 44 – Box Score

Bernards 47, Manville 12 – Box Score

Mount St. Mary 45, Bound Brook 36 – Box Score

Hillsborough 75, Bridgewater-Raritan 26 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Glassboro 49, Camden Academy Charter 34 – Box Score

Highland 49, Camden Tech 25 – Box Score

Delsea 57, Kingsway 52 – Box Score

Washington Township 68, Triton 22 – Box Score

UCC

Union Catholic 43, Govt. Livingston 39 – Box Score

Westfield 42, Oak Knoll 22 – Box Score

Linden 53, Roselle Park 27 – Box Score

Roselle 55, Brearley 43 – Box Score

Rahway 42, Union 30 – Box Score

Dayton 40, Johnson 36 – Box Score

New Providence 60, Cranford 34 – Box Score

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 43, Summit 31 – Box Score

Elizabeth 59, Hillside 33 – Box Score

Independent

