Girls Basketball: Opening Day results, links and photos for Thursday, Dec. 15
Well. 18 Chatham 48, Morristown 47
Thursday, Dec. 15
BCSL
Florence 50, Riverside 3 – Box Score
Bordentown 36, Maple Shade 21 – Box Score
Palmyra 44, Willingboro 32 – Box Score
Cinnaminson 54, Trenton Catholic 47 – Box Score
Pemberton 38, Northern Burlington 27 – Box Score
New Egypt 52, STEMCivics 10 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Ridgewood 43, Passaic Tech 38 – Box Score
Bergenfield 39, Dwight-Morrow 28 – Box Score
Mahwah 48, Cliffside Park 27 – Box Score
Immaculate Heart 54, Paterson Eastside 39 – Box Score
Passaic Valley 45, Passaic 18 – Box Score
Old Tappan 52, Holy Angels 31 – Box Score
Lakeland 41, Indian Hills 23 – Box Score
Paramus Catholic 65, Paterson Kennedy 35 – Box Score
Pascack Valley 44, River Dell 30 – Box Score
Ramsey 47, Ridgefield Park 37 – Box Score
Westwood 60, Dumont 24 – Box Score
Teaneck 79, Hackensack 26 – Box Score
Ramapo 55, Fair Lawn 38 – Box Score
Tenafly 68, Fort Lee 58 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Absegami 46, Our Lady of Mercy 35 – Box Score
Mainland 51, Ocean City 35 – Box Score
Egg Harbor 32, Cedar Creek 11 – Box Score
Middle Township 50, Hammonton 32 – Box Score
Holy Spirit 55, Atlantic Tech 22 – Box Score
Lower Cape May 42, Oakcrest 14 – Box Score
Bridgeton 53, Cape May Tech 24 – Box Score
Wildwood Catholic 51, Vineland 40 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Gateway 50, Lindenwold 25 – Box Score
Woodbury 57, Haddon Township 37 – Box Score
Audubon 35, Collingswood 23 – Box Score
Sterling 36, West Deptford 29 – Box Score
Haddonfield 44, Haddon Heights 40 – Box Score
CVC
Princeton 56, Princeton Day 20 – Box Score
GMC
Edison 54, Sayreville 15 – Box Score
South Plainfield 43, JP Stevens 40 – Box Score
South Brunswick 57, Monroe 49 – Box Score
St. Thomas Aquinas 81, North Brunswick 44 – Box Score
Woodbridge 62, Perth Amboy 51 – Box Score
Old Bridge 53, East Brunswick 52 – Box Score
North Plainfield 55, Iselin Kennedy 34 – Box Score
Metuchen 46, South River 21 – Box Score
HCIAL
Union City 51, Hudson Catholic 33 – Box Score
Memorial 50, Dickinson 28 – Box Score
Hoboken 60, McNair 29 – Box Score
Bayonne 61, Kearny 28 – Box Score
Lincoln 47, Snyder 36 – Box Score
Ferris 45, BelovED Charter 27 – Box Score
St. Dominic 58, North Bergen 26 – Box Score
NJAC
Chatham 48, Morristown 47 – Box Score
Pequannock 45, Morristown-Beard 31 – Box Score
Morris Catholic 70, Madison 47 – Box Score
NJIC
Eastern Christian 39, Ridgefield 2 – Box Score
North Arlington 33, Manchester Regional 20 – Box Score
Wood-Ridge 53, Midland Park 39 – Box Score
Secaucus 58, Elmwood Park 23 – Box Score
Lyndhurst 41, Garfield 4 – Box Score
Lodi Immaculate 46, Park Ridge 33 – Box Score
Cresskill 62, St. Mary (Ruth.) 11 – Box Score
Weehawken 18, Lodi 17 – Box Score
Pompton Lakes 46, New Milford 33 – Box Score
Glen Rock 52, Dwight-Englewood 29 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Camden Catholic 60, Cherry Hill West 30 – Box Score
Paul VI 90, Seneca 12 – Box Score
Shawnee 58, Eastern 19 – Box Score
Cherokee 39, Winslow 24 – Box Score
Highland 49, Camden Tech 25 – Box Score
Moorestown 63, Cherry Hill East 25 – Box Score
Lenape 57, Bishop Eustace 22 – Box Score
SEC
Belleville 37, Golda Och 8 – Box Score
Newark Collegiate 39, Science Park 35 – Box Score
Glen Ridge 40, Verona 27 – Box Score
Barringer 29, Shabazz 4 – Box Score
Newark East Side 77, Arts 11 – Box Score
Millburn 48, Newark Tech 14 – Box Score
Montclair 35, North Star Academy 28 – Box Score
West Orange 57, Mount St. Dominic 37 – Box Score
University 73, St. Benedict’s 26 – Box Score
Passaic Charter 49, Cedar Grove 28 – Box Score
West Essex 50, Newark Central 48 – Box Score
Columbia 47, East Orange 25 – Box Score
Bloomfield 45, Livingston 11 – Box Score
Montclair Immaculate 104, Caldwell 30 – Box Score
SHORE
Monmouth 43, Raritan 19 – Box Score
Howell 42, Brick Memorial 27 – Box Score
St. Rose 55, Rumson-Fair Haven 49 – Box Score
Shore 59, Pinelands 16 – Box Score
Marlboro 43, Middletown South 27 – Box Score
Red Bank Regional 63, Long Branch 38 – Box Score
Jackson Liberty 54, Barnegat 48 – Box Score
Manchester Township 56, Freehold Township 33 – Box Score
Jackson Memorial 47, Middletown North 35 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Immaculata 47, Montgomery 20 – Box Score
Watchung Hills 50, North Hunterdon 43 – Box Score
Gill St. Bernard’s 61, Hunterdon Central 12 – Box Score
Rutgers Prep 86, Franklin 44 – Box Score
Bernards 47, Manville 12 – Box Score
Mount St. Mary 45, Bound Brook 36 – Box Score
Hillsborough 75, Bridgewater-Raritan 26 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Glassboro 49, Camden Academy Charter 34 – Box Score
Highland 49, Camden Tech 25 – Box Score
Delsea 57, Kingsway 52 – Box Score
Washington Township 68, Triton 22 – Box Score
UCC
Union Catholic 43, Govt. Livingston 39 – Box Score
Westfield 42, Oak Knoll 22 – Box Score
Linden 53, Roselle Park 27 – Box Score
Roselle 55, Brearley 43 – Box Score
Rahway 42, Union 30 – Box Score
Dayton 40, Johnson 36 – Box Score
New Providence 60, Cranford 34 – Box Score
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 43, Summit 31 – Box Score
Elizabeth 59, Hillside 33 – Box Score
Independent
Glassboro 49, Camden Academy Charter 34 – Box Score
University 73, St. Benedict’s 26 – Box Score
Passaic Charter 49, Cedar Grove 28 – Box Score
Princeton 56, Princeton Day 20 – Box Score
Ferris 45, BelovED Charter 27 – Box Score
The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.