Girls Basketball: North Plainfield Tournament Roundup

Plainfield picked up its first win of the season with a 69-30 defeat of Snyder in the consolation third place final of the North Plainfield Tournament, in North Plainfield.

Imani Mullings finished with a team high 19 points while also adding five assists and one rebound for Plainfield (1-4). Haszah Ward had 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, a block and a steal, while Nadirah Evans dropped a 10 point, 10 rebound double-double along with two steals.

Plainfield controlled the game from start to finish, as it led 24-10 at the end of the first half and then 39-16 at halftime.

The first quarter was when Snyder (0-6) was statistically at his best as he scored 10 points, but dropped off from there and scored six points in the second and seven points in each of the third and fourth quarters.

Javaeh Agosto led all scorers and Snyder with 28 points.

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.