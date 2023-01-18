Girls basketball: Monmouth Academy rallies late, beats Richmond in 2OT

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth girls basketball team had to tie its game at the end of regulation and then again in overtime on Tuesday night.

But a 9-0 run in the second overtime ultimately gave the Mustangs a 64-59 win over Richmond at the Foster Gym.

It’s the second straight win for the Mustangs (5-3), who are getting back on track after losing their previous three games.

“It was a big win for us,” Monmouth head coach Molly Mencie said. “We haven’t really seen a team with that much height, so it was really good that we were able to go out there and adjust on the fly like that.”

Senior Holly Hunt led the Mustangs with 22 points, while freshman Kaitlyn Frost added 21 points.

“It was tough, and it was great to see our team come out of those holes we created,” Hunt said. “I’m just really proud of us getting back into it. Even in double overtime, we just kept at it, and that’s what brought us the win.”

Sophomore Breonna Dufresne led Richmond (9-3) with 14 points. Senior Kara Briand and junior Izzy Stewart each added 12 points.

A 13-0 run in the second quarter gave Monmouth a 36-23 halftime lead. But the Bobcats used an 11-0 run in the third quarter to pull even at 40, and both teams battled to a 51-51 tie at the end of regulation, thanks to a late layup by Monmouth’s Grace Levesque.

A Briand layup and Dufresne free throw gave Richmond a 55-53 lead late in the first overtime, but a Hunt layup tied it 55-55 to send the game to the second overtime.

Frost showed excellent shooting touch for the Mustangs, nailing five 3-pointers during the game. Monmouth has already improved from last season’s 3-11 record, which resulted in a Round of 16 exit in the Class C South playoffs.

“Everybody has stepped up,” Hunt said. “We’ve had freshmen who have stepped up. (Frost), our point guard, is a freshman. She’s been shooting three’s. We have a junior and sophomore who play wings who have stepped up immensely when they need to shoot. Our post player, Grace Levesque, has been out of the park this year. Everybody has improved. Everyone has stepped up.”

“A big part (of our game) is confidence and trying to build on that confidence,” Menice said. “So that’s what we really tried to hit with in that overtime. Just taking care of business and knowing what we need to do.”

Richmond entered the game fifth in the Class C South standings, while Monmouth entered at No. 6. Bobcats head Coach Mike Ladner said he was proud of his team battling back from an early deficit.

“Down 13 at halftime, we came back and tied it in the fourth,” Ladner said. “To go to double overtime, all the power to them.”

« Previous