Girls Basketball: LIVE updates, results, Recaps and links for Tuesday, Dec. 20

Cherokee at No. 6 Paul VI, 7

Tuesday, Dec. 20 BCSL Doane Academy (0-1) at King’s Christian (0-2), 3:45 p.m Pennsauken Tech (1-0) at STEMCivics (1-1), 3:45pm Trenton Catholic (0-1) at Burlington Township (0-2), 4 p.m Medford Tech (1-1) at Holy Spirit (2-0), 4 p.m BIG NORTH Passaic Tech (0-2) at Fair Lawn (1-1), 4 p.m Indian Hills (0-2) at Paramus (1-0), 4pm Holy Angels (1-1) at Pascack Valley (2-0), 4pm Dwight-Morrow (0-2) at Tenafly (2-0), 4:15pm Fort Lee (0-2) at Mahwah (2-0), 4:15 p.m Clifton (0-2) at Wayne Hills, 4:15pm Demarest (1-1) at Northern Highlands (1-1), 4:15pm Wayne Valley (1-1) at Old Tappan (2-0), 4:15 p.m Immaculate Heart (3-0) at Passaic (0-2), 4:30 p.m Ridgewood (1-2) at Paterson Eastside (1-2), 5:30pm Paramus Catholic (2-1) at River Dell (1-1), 7pm Dumont (0-2) at Pascack Hills (0-2), 7 p.m Cliffside Park (0-2) at Westwood (2-0), 7pm Teaneck (2-0) at Ramapo (2-1), 7 p.m Lakeland (2-0) at DePaul (1-1), 7pm West Milford (1-0) at Ramsey (1-0), 7pm Hackensack (1-1) at Paterson Kennedy (0-1), 7pm Ridgefield Park (1-1) at Bergenfield (1-0), 7pm CAPE ATLANTIC Medford Tech (1-1) at Holy Spirit (2-0), 4 p.m Wildwood Catholic (3-0) at Camden (2-0), 4:30pm Pilgrim Academy at Buena (2-1), 6 p.m COLONIAL West Deptford (0-1) at Woodbury (2-0), 4pm Haddonfield (1-0) at Haddon Township (1-1), 4:30pm Lindenwold (0-1) at Gloucester (0-2), 5:15pm Audubon (3-0) at Gateway (2-0), 5:30pm Sterling (2-0) at Haddon Heights (0-2), 5:30pm Collingswood (0-2) at Paulsboro (1-1), 7pm CVC WW-P South (0-2) at Robbinsville (1-1), 5:15 p.m Trenton (1-0) at Lawrence (0-1), 5:30pm Princeton (1-1) at Ewing (2-0), 5:30pm Hightstown (2-0) at Hopewell Valley (0-2), 5:30pm Steinert (0-2) at Hamilton West (0-2), 5:30pm WW-P North (1-0) at Nottingham (0-2), 5:30pm Notre Dame (1-1) at Allentown (2-0), 6:30pm GMC Iselin Kennedy (0-2) at Middlesex (1-0), 4pm South Brunswick (2-0) at St. Thomas Aquinas (2-0), 5:30pm Old Bridge (1-1) at Piscataway (0-1), 5:30pm Perth Amboy (0-2) at South Plainfield (2-0), 5:30pm Sayreville (0-3) at Woodbridge (1-1), 5:30pm East Brunswick (0-1) at Monroe (1-1), 6pm Edison (3-0) at North Plainfield (2-0), 6 p.m HCIAL St. Mary (Ruth.) (0-2) at Hoboken (1-1), 4:30pm NJIC New Milford (1-1) at Leonia (1-0), 4pm Wood-Ridge (2-0) at Becton (0-2), 4pm Rutherford (0-2) at North Arlington (2-0), 4pm Bergen Charter (0-3) at Park Ridge (0-2), 4pm Saddle Brook (2-0) at Elmwood Park (2-1), 4pm Garfield (1-2) at Paterson Charter (0-2), 4 p.m Manchester Regional (1-1) at Lodi (0-2), 4pm Lodi Immaculate (2-0) at Wallington (2-0), 4pm Ridgefield (0-2) at Bogota (1-1), 4:15pm St. Mary (Ruth.) (0-2) at Hoboken (1-1), 4:30pm Emerson Boro (2-0) at Saddle River Day (1-1), 5:30pm Lyndhurst (2-0) at Secaucus (2-0), 5:30pm Midland Park (0-2) at Waldwick (1-0), 5:30pm Dwight-Englewood (1-2) at Palisades Park (1-2), 5:30pm Hawthorne (0-1) at Glen Rock (2-0), 6pm Pompton Lakes (1-1) at Butler (0-1), 6pm Weehawken (1-1) at Harrison (1-1), 6pm OLYMPIC Camden Tech (0-1) at Cherry Hill East (0-1), 3:45 p.m Wildwood Catholic (3-0) at Camden (2-0), 4:30pm Bishop Eustace (1-1) at Winslow (0-1), 5:15pm Moorestown (2-0) at Rancocas Valley (2-0), 5:15 p.m Cherry Hill West (0-2) at Lenape (1-0), 6 p.m Shawnee (2-1) at Camden Catholic (1-2), 7pm Cherokee (1-0) at Paul VI (1-1), 7 p.m SEC Princeton Day (1-1) at Newark Academy (2-0), 11:30am Newark Lab (2-0) at Golda Och (0-2), 4pm Newark Tech (1-1) at Newark East Side (1-1), 4pm Newark Collegiate (2-0) at Irvington (1-0), 4pm Columbia (1-2) at Mount St. Dominic (0-3), 4pm Nutley (0-2) at Livingston (0-1), 4pm Verona (0-1) at Millburn (2-0), 4pm Science Park (0-2) at Barringer (1-2), 4pm Technology (0-2) at West Caldwell Tech (3-0), 4 p.m Bloomfield (2-0) at West Essex (1-1), 4pm Arts (0-2) at Payne Tech (1-1), 4 p.m St. Vincent (1-0) at Belleville (2-0), 4pm Glen Ridge (3-0) at Montclair Kimberley (0-1), 4 p.m Montclair Immaculate (3-0) at University (1-1), 4 p.m Montclair (2-0) at Shabazz (0-2), 4:30pm West Side (0-1) at North Star Academy (1-1), 4:30pm Weequahic (0-2) at Orange (0-1), 5:30pm Cedar Grove (0-1) at Newark Central (0-3), 7pm SHORE Toms River North (0-1) at Brick Memorial (0-1), TBA Howell (3-0) at Manalapan (0-1), 3:45pm Shore (1-1) at Lakewood (0-1), 4 p.m Asbury Park at Point Pleasant Beach (1-0), 4 p.m Marlboro (1-1) at Trinity Hall (3-0), 4pm Henry Hudson (1-1) at Keansburg, 4pm Jackson Liberty (1-0) at Monmouth (2-0), 4pm Matawan (0-3) at St. John Vianney (2-0), 5:15pm Donovan Catholic (0-1) at Ocean Township (1-0), 5:30pm Central Regional (0-1) at Pinelands (0-2), 6pm Toms River East (1-0) at Southern (0-1), 6:30pm Manchester Township (2-1) at Brick Township (1-1), 6:30pm Lacey (1-1) at Barnegat (1-2), 6:30 p.m Jackson Memorial (2-0) at Toms River South (1-0), 6:30pm SKYLAND Gill St. Bernard’s (1-1) at Hillsborough (2-0), 5:30pm Hunterdon Central (1-1) at Rutgers Prep (1-1), 6pm Delaware Valley (1-0) at Manville (1-1), 7pm Bernards (3-0) at South Hunterdon (0-1), 7pm Phillipsburg (1-0) at Immaculata (2-0), 7 p.m Ridge (0-1) at Watchung Hills (1-1), 7 p.m Voorhees (1-0) at Warren Hills (0-1), 7pm Bridgewater-Raritan (0-2) at Franklin (0-1), 7pm Bound Brook (0-1) at Pingry (0-1), 7pm Montgomery (2-1) at North Hunterdon (1-1), 7pm Somerville (1-0) at Mount St. Mary (1-2), 7pm TRI-COUNTY Delsea (1-1) at Triton (1-1), 4pm Wildwood (1-1) at Clayton (1-1), 4:30pm Overbrook (0-1) at Pennsville (0-1), 5:30pm Williamstown (1-0) at Kingsway (0-3), 5:30pm Salem (0-1) at Pitman (0-1), 5:30pm Salem Tech (1-1) at Gloucester Catholic (1-0), 5:30pm Deptford (1-0) at Timber Creek (0-1), 5:30pm Woodstown (1-0) at Schalick (1-0), 5:30pm Washington Township (2-0) at Gloucester Tech (0-2), 5:30pm Penns Grove (2-0) at Glassboro (2-0), 5:30pm UCC Rahway (2-1) at Roselle Park (0-2), 4pm Roselle Catholic (1-0) at Westfield (1-1), 4pm Elizabeth (2-0) at Union Catholic (1-1), 4 p.m Kent Place at Gov. Livingston (1-1), 4 p.m Roselle (2-0) at Union (0-1), 4pm Dayton (2-0) at Plainfield (0-1), 5:30pm Hillside (0-2) at Brearley (1-1), 5:30pm New Providence (3-0) at Summit (1-1), 6 p.m Scotch Plains-Fanwood (2-0) at Oak Knoll (0-2), 7pm Independent Noor-ul-iman at Academy Charter (1-0), TBA Princeton Day (1-1) at Newark Academy (2-0), 11:30am Atlantic Christian (0-2) at Veritas Christian, 3:30pm Doane Academy (0-1) at King’s Christian (0-2), 3:45 p.m Pennsauken Tech (1-0) at STEMCivics (1-1), 3:45pm Mastery Camden at Hardy Williams (PA), 4pm Pilgrim Academy at Buena (2-1), 6 p.m

