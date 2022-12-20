Girls Basketball: LIVE updates, results, Recaps and links for Tuesday, Dec. 20
Cherokee at No. 6 Paul VI, 7
Tuesday, Dec. 20
BCSL
Doane Academy (0-1) at King’s Christian (0-2), 3:45 p.m
Pennsauken Tech (1-0) at STEMCivics (1-1), 3:45pm
Trenton Catholic (0-1) at Burlington Township (0-2), 4 p.m
Medford Tech (1-1) at Holy Spirit (2-0), 4 p.m
BIG NORTH
Passaic Tech (0-2) at Fair Lawn (1-1), 4 p.m
Indian Hills (0-2) at Paramus (1-0), 4pm
Holy Angels (1-1) at Pascack Valley (2-0), 4pm
Dwight-Morrow (0-2) at Tenafly (2-0), 4:15pm
Fort Lee (0-2) at Mahwah (2-0), 4:15 p.m
Clifton (0-2) at Wayne Hills, 4:15pm
Demarest (1-1) at Northern Highlands (1-1), 4:15pm
Wayne Valley (1-1) at Old Tappan (2-0), 4:15 p.m
Immaculate Heart (3-0) at Passaic (0-2), 4:30 p.m
Ridgewood (1-2) at Paterson Eastside (1-2), 5:30pm
Paramus Catholic (2-1) at River Dell (1-1), 7pm
Dumont (0-2) at Pascack Hills (0-2), 7 p.m
Cliffside Park (0-2) at Westwood (2-0), 7pm
Teaneck (2-0) at Ramapo (2-1), 7 p.m
Lakeland (2-0) at DePaul (1-1), 7pm
West Milford (1-0) at Ramsey (1-0), 7pm
Hackensack (1-1) at Paterson Kennedy (0-1), 7pm
Ridgefield Park (1-1) at Bergenfield (1-0), 7pm
CAPE ATLANTIC
Wildwood Catholic (3-0) at Camden (2-0), 4:30pm
Pilgrim Academy at Buena (2-1), 6 p.m
COLONIAL
West Deptford (0-1) at Woodbury (2-0), 4pm
Haddonfield (1-0) at Haddon Township (1-1), 4:30pm
Lindenwold (0-1) at Gloucester (0-2), 5:15pm
Audubon (3-0) at Gateway (2-0), 5:30pm
Sterling (2-0) at Haddon Heights (0-2), 5:30pm
Collingswood (0-2) at Paulsboro (1-1), 7pm
CVC
WW-P South (0-2) at Robbinsville (1-1), 5:15 p.m
Trenton (1-0) at Lawrence (0-1), 5:30pm
Princeton (1-1) at Ewing (2-0), 5:30pm
Hightstown (2-0) at Hopewell Valley (0-2), 5:30pm
Steinert (0-2) at Hamilton West (0-2), 5:30pm
WW-P North (1-0) at Nottingham (0-2), 5:30pm
Notre Dame (1-1) at Allentown (2-0), 6:30pm
GMC
Iselin Kennedy (0-2) at Middlesex (1-0), 4pm
South Brunswick (2-0) at St. Thomas Aquinas (2-0), 5:30pm
Old Bridge (1-1) at Piscataway (0-1), 5:30pm
Perth Amboy (0-2) at South Plainfield (2-0), 5:30pm
Sayreville (0-3) at Woodbridge (1-1), 5:30pm
East Brunswick (0-1) at Monroe (1-1), 6pm
Edison (3-0) at North Plainfield (2-0), 6 p.m
HCIAL
St. Mary (Ruth.) (0-2) at Hoboken (1-1), 4:30pm
NJIC
New Milford (1-1) at Leonia (1-0), 4pm
Wood-Ridge (2-0) at Becton (0-2), 4pm
Rutherford (0-2) at North Arlington (2-0), 4pm
Bergen Charter (0-3) at Park Ridge (0-2), 4pm
Saddle Brook (2-0) at Elmwood Park (2-1), 4pm
Garfield (1-2) at Paterson Charter (0-2), 4 p.m
Manchester Regional (1-1) at Lodi (0-2), 4pm
Lodi Immaculate (2-0) at Wallington (2-0), 4pm
Ridgefield (0-2) at Bogota (1-1), 4:15pm
Emerson Boro (2-0) at Saddle River Day (1-1), 5:30pm
Lyndhurst (2-0) at Secaucus (2-0), 5:30pm
Midland Park (0-2) at Waldwick (1-0), 5:30pm
Dwight-Englewood (1-2) at Palisades Park (1-2), 5:30pm
Hawthorne (0-1) at Glen Rock (2-0), 6pm
Pompton Lakes (1-1) at Butler (0-1), 6pm
Weehawken (1-1) at Harrison (1-1), 6pm
OLYMPIC
Camden Tech (0-1) at Cherry Hill East (0-1), 3:45 p.m
Bishop Eustace (1-1) at Winslow (0-1), 5:15pm
Moorestown (2-0) at Rancocas Valley (2-0), 5:15 p.m
Cherry Hill West (0-2) at Lenape (1-0), 6 p.m
Shawnee (2-1) at Camden Catholic (1-2), 7pm
Cherokee (1-0) at Paul VI (1-1), 7 p.m
SEC
Princeton Day (1-1) at Newark Academy (2-0), 11:30am
Newark Lab (2-0) at Golda Och (0-2), 4pm
Newark Tech (1-1) at Newark East Side (1-1), 4pm
Newark Collegiate (2-0) at Irvington (1-0), 4pm
Columbia (1-2) at Mount St. Dominic (0-3), 4pm
Nutley (0-2) at Livingston (0-1), 4pm
Verona (0-1) at Millburn (2-0), 4pm
Science Park (0-2) at Barringer (1-2), 4pm
Technology (0-2) at West Caldwell Tech (3-0), 4 p.m
Bloomfield (2-0) at West Essex (1-1), 4pm
Arts (0-2) at Payne Tech (1-1), 4 p.m
St. Vincent (1-0) at Belleville (2-0), 4pm
Glen Ridge (3-0) at Montclair Kimberley (0-1), 4 p.m
Montclair Immaculate (3-0) at University (1-1), 4 p.m
Montclair (2-0) at Shabazz (0-2), 4:30pm
West Side (0-1) at North Star Academy (1-1), 4:30pm
Weequahic (0-2) at Orange (0-1), 5:30pm
Cedar Grove (0-1) at Newark Central (0-3), 7pm
SHORE
Toms River North (0-1) at Brick Memorial (0-1), TBA
Howell (3-0) at Manalapan (0-1), 3:45pm
Shore (1-1) at Lakewood (0-1), 4 p.m
Asbury Park at Point Pleasant Beach (1-0), 4 p.m
Marlboro (1-1) at Trinity Hall (3-0), 4pm
Henry Hudson (1-1) at Keansburg, 4pm
Jackson Liberty (1-0) at Monmouth (2-0), 4pm
Matawan (0-3) at St. John Vianney (2-0), 5:15pm
Donovan Catholic (0-1) at Ocean Township (1-0), 5:30pm
Central Regional (0-1) at Pinelands (0-2), 6pm
Toms River East (1-0) at Southern (0-1), 6:30pm
Manchester Township (2-1) at Brick Township (1-1), 6:30pm
Lacey (1-1) at Barnegat (1-2), 6:30 p.m
Jackson Memorial (2-0) at Toms River South (1-0), 6:30pm
SKYLAND
Gill St. Bernard’s (1-1) at Hillsborough (2-0), 5:30pm
Hunterdon Central (1-1) at Rutgers Prep (1-1), 6pm
Delaware Valley (1-0) at Manville (1-1), 7pm
Bernards (3-0) at South Hunterdon (0-1), 7pm
Phillipsburg (1-0) at Immaculata (2-0), 7 p.m
Ridge (0-1) at Watchung Hills (1-1), 7 p.m
Voorhees (1-0) at Warren Hills (0-1), 7pm
Bridgewater-Raritan (0-2) at Franklin (0-1), 7pm
Bound Brook (0-1) at Pingry (0-1), 7pm
Montgomery (2-1) at North Hunterdon (1-1), 7pm
Somerville (1-0) at Mount St. Mary (1-2), 7pm
TRI-COUNTY
Delsea (1-1) at Triton (1-1), 4pm
Wildwood (1-1) at Clayton (1-1), 4:30pm
Overbrook (0-1) at Pennsville (0-1), 5:30pm
Williamstown (1-0) at Kingsway (0-3), 5:30pm
Salem (0-1) at Pitman (0-1), 5:30pm
Salem Tech (1-1) at Gloucester Catholic (1-0), 5:30pm
Deptford (1-0) at Timber Creek (0-1), 5:30pm
Woodstown (1-0) at Schalick (1-0), 5:30pm
Washington Township (2-0) at Gloucester Tech (0-2), 5:30pm
Penns Grove (2-0) at Glassboro (2-0), 5:30pm
UCC
Rahway (2-1) at Roselle Park (0-2), 4pm
Roselle Catholic (1-0) at Westfield (1-1), 4pm
Elizabeth (2-0) at Union Catholic (1-1), 4 p.m
Kent Place at Gov. Livingston (1-1), 4 p.m
Roselle (2-0) at Union (0-1), 4pm
Dayton (2-0) at Plainfield (0-1), 5:30pm
Hillside (0-2) at Brearley (1-1), 5:30pm
New Providence (3-0) at Summit (1-1), 6 p.m
Scotch Plains-Fanwood (2-0) at Oak Knoll (0-2), 7pm
Independent
Noor-ul-iman at Academy Charter (1-0), TBA
Princeton Day (1-1) at Newark Academy (2-0), 11:30am
Atlantic Christian (0-2) at Veritas Christian, 3:30pm
Mastery Camden at Hardy Williams (PA), 4pm
