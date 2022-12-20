Girls Basketball: LIVE updates, results, Recaps and links for Tuesday, Dec. 20

Cherokee at No. 6 Paul VI, 7

Tuesday, Dec. 20

BCSL

Doane Academy (0-1) at King’s Christian (0-2), 3:45 p.m

Pennsauken Tech (1-0) at STEMCivics (1-1), 3:45pm

Trenton Catholic (0-1) at Burlington Township (0-2), 4 p.m

Medford Tech (1-1) at Holy Spirit (2-0), 4 p.m

BIG NORTH

Passaic Tech (0-2) at Fair Lawn (1-1), 4 p.m

Indian Hills (0-2) at Paramus (1-0), 4pm

Holy Angels (1-1) at Pascack Valley (2-0), 4pm

Dwight-Morrow (0-2) at Tenafly (2-0), 4:15pm

Fort Lee (0-2) at Mahwah (2-0), 4:15 p.m

Clifton (0-2) at Wayne Hills, 4:15pm

Demarest (1-1) at Northern Highlands (1-1), 4:15pm

Wayne Valley (1-1) at Old Tappan (2-0), 4:15 p.m

Immaculate Heart (3-0) at Passaic (0-2), 4:30 p.m

Ridgewood (1-2) at Paterson Eastside (1-2), 5:30pm

Paramus Catholic (2-1) at River Dell (1-1), 7pm

Dumont (0-2) at Pascack Hills (0-2), 7 p.m

Cliffside Park (0-2) at Westwood (2-0), 7pm

Teaneck (2-0) at Ramapo (2-1), 7 p.m

Lakeland (2-0) at DePaul (1-1), 7pm

West Milford (1-0) at Ramsey (1-0), 7pm

Hackensack (1-1) at Paterson Kennedy (0-1), 7pm

Ridgefield Park (1-1) at Bergenfield (1-0), 7pm

CAPE ATLANTIC

Medford Tech (1-1) at Holy Spirit (2-0), 4 p.m

Wildwood Catholic (3-0) at Camden (2-0), 4:30pm

Pilgrim Academy at Buena (2-1), 6 p.m

COLONIAL

West Deptford (0-1) at Woodbury (2-0), 4pm

Haddonfield (1-0) at Haddon Township (1-1), 4:30pm

Lindenwold (0-1) at Gloucester (0-2), 5:15pm

Audubon (3-0) at Gateway (2-0), 5:30pm

Sterling (2-0) at Haddon Heights (0-2), 5:30pm

Collingswood (0-2) at Paulsboro (1-1), 7pm

CVC

WW-P South (0-2) at Robbinsville (1-1), 5:15 p.m

Trenton (1-0) at Lawrence (0-1), 5:30pm

Princeton (1-1) at Ewing (2-0), 5:30pm

Hightstown (2-0) at Hopewell Valley (0-2), 5:30pm

Steinert (0-2) at Hamilton West (0-2), 5:30pm

WW-P North (1-0) at Nottingham (0-2), 5:30pm

Notre Dame (1-1) at Allentown (2-0), 6:30pm

GMC

Iselin Kennedy (0-2) at Middlesex (1-0), 4pm

South Brunswick (2-0) at St. Thomas Aquinas (2-0), 5:30pm

Old Bridge (1-1) at Piscataway (0-1), 5:30pm

Perth Amboy (0-2) at South Plainfield (2-0), 5:30pm

Sayreville (0-3) at Woodbridge (1-1), 5:30pm

East Brunswick (0-1) at Monroe (1-1), 6pm

Edison (3-0) at North Plainfield (2-0), 6 p.m

HCIAL

St. Mary (Ruth.) (0-2) at Hoboken (1-1), 4:30pm

NJIC

New Milford (1-1) at Leonia (1-0), 4pm

Wood-Ridge (2-0) at Becton (0-2), 4pm

Rutherford (0-2) at North Arlington (2-0), 4pm

Bergen Charter (0-3) at Park Ridge (0-2), 4pm

Saddle Brook (2-0) at Elmwood Park (2-1), 4pm

Garfield (1-2) at Paterson Charter (0-2), 4 p.m

Manchester Regional (1-1) at Lodi (0-2), 4pm

Lodi Immaculate (2-0) at Wallington (2-0), 4pm

Ridgefield (0-2) at Bogota (1-1), 4:15pm

St. Mary (Ruth.) (0-2) at Hoboken (1-1), 4:30pm

Emerson Boro (2-0) at Saddle River Day (1-1), 5:30pm

Lyndhurst (2-0) at Secaucus (2-0), 5:30pm

Midland Park (0-2) at Waldwick (1-0), 5:30pm

Dwight-Englewood (1-2) at Palisades Park (1-2), 5:30pm

Hawthorne (0-1) at Glen Rock (2-0), 6pm

Pompton Lakes (1-1) at Butler (0-1), 6pm

Weehawken (1-1) at Harrison (1-1), 6pm

OLYMPIC

Camden Tech (0-1) at Cherry Hill East (0-1), 3:45 p.m

Wildwood Catholic (3-0) at Camden (2-0), 4:30pm

Bishop Eustace (1-1) at Winslow (0-1), 5:15pm

Moorestown (2-0) at Rancocas Valley (2-0), 5:15 p.m

Cherry Hill West (0-2) at Lenape (1-0), 6 p.m

Shawnee (2-1) at Camden Catholic (1-2), 7pm

Cherokee (1-0) at Paul VI (1-1), 7 p.m

SEC

Princeton Day (1-1) at Newark Academy (2-0), 11:30am

Newark Lab (2-0) at Golda Och (0-2), 4pm

Newark Tech (1-1) at Newark East Side (1-1), 4pm

Newark Collegiate (2-0) at Irvington (1-0), 4pm

Columbia (1-2) at Mount St. Dominic (0-3), 4pm

Nutley (0-2) at Livingston (0-1), 4pm

Verona (0-1) at Millburn (2-0), 4pm

Science Park (0-2) at Barringer (1-2), 4pm

Technology (0-2) at West Caldwell Tech (3-0), 4 p.m

Bloomfield (2-0) at West Essex (1-1), 4pm

Arts (0-2) at Payne Tech (1-1), 4 p.m

St. Vincent (1-0) at Belleville (2-0), 4pm

Glen Ridge (3-0) at Montclair Kimberley (0-1), 4 p.m

Montclair Immaculate (3-0) at University (1-1), 4 p.m

Montclair (2-0) at Shabazz (0-2), 4:30pm

West Side (0-1) at North Star Academy (1-1), 4:30pm

Weequahic (0-2) at Orange (0-1), 5:30pm

Cedar Grove (0-1) at Newark Central (0-3), 7pm

SHORE

Toms River North (0-1) at Brick Memorial (0-1), TBA

Howell (3-0) at Manalapan (0-1), 3:45pm

Shore (1-1) at Lakewood (0-1), 4 p.m

Asbury Park at Point Pleasant Beach (1-0), 4 p.m

Marlboro (1-1) at Trinity Hall (3-0), 4pm

Henry Hudson (1-1) at Keansburg, 4pm

Jackson Liberty (1-0) at Monmouth (2-0), 4pm

Matawan (0-3) at St. John Vianney (2-0), 5:15pm

Donovan Catholic (0-1) at Ocean Township (1-0), 5:30pm

Central Regional (0-1) at Pinelands (0-2), 6pm

Toms River East (1-0) at Southern (0-1), 6:30pm

Manchester Township (2-1) at Brick Township (1-1), 6:30pm

Lacey (1-1) at Barnegat (1-2), 6:30 p.m

Jackson Memorial (2-0) at Toms River South (1-0), 6:30pm

SKYLAND

Gill St. Bernard’s (1-1) at Hillsborough (2-0), 5:30pm

Hunterdon Central (1-1) at Rutgers Prep (1-1), 6pm

Delaware Valley (1-0) at Manville (1-1), 7pm

Bernards (3-0) at South Hunterdon (0-1), 7pm

Phillipsburg (1-0) at Immaculata (2-0), 7 p.m

Ridge (0-1) at Watchung Hills (1-1), 7 p.m

Voorhees (1-0) at Warren Hills (0-1), 7pm

Bridgewater-Raritan (0-2) at Franklin (0-1), 7pm

Bound Brook (0-1) at Pingry (0-1), 7pm

Montgomery (2-1) at North Hunterdon (1-1), 7pm

Somerville (1-0) at Mount St. Mary (1-2), 7pm

TRI-COUNTY

Delsea (1-1) at Triton (1-1), 4pm

Wildwood (1-1) at Clayton (1-1), 4:30pm

Overbrook (0-1) at Pennsville (0-1), 5:30pm

Williamstown (1-0) at Kingsway (0-3), 5:30pm

Salem (0-1) at Pitman (0-1), 5:30pm

Salem Tech (1-1) at Gloucester Catholic (1-0), 5:30pm

Deptford (1-0) at Timber Creek (0-1), 5:30pm

Woodstown (1-0) at Schalick (1-0), 5:30pm

Washington Township (2-0) at Gloucester Tech (0-2), 5:30pm

Penns Grove (2-0) at Glassboro (2-0), 5:30pm

UCC

Rahway (2-1) at Roselle Park (0-2), 4pm

Roselle Catholic (1-0) at Westfield (1-1), 4pm

Elizabeth (2-0) at Union Catholic (1-1), 4 p.m

Kent Place at Gov. Livingston (1-1), 4 p.m

Roselle (2-0) at Union (0-1), 4pm

Dayton (2-0) at Plainfield (0-1), 5:30pm

Hillside (0-2) at Brearley (1-1), 5:30pm

New Providence (3-0) at Summit (1-1), 6 p.m

Scotch Plains-Fanwood (2-0) at Oak Knoll (0-2), 7pm

Independent

Noor-ul-iman at Academy Charter (1-0), TBA

Princeton Day (1-1) at Newark Academy (2-0), 11:30am

Atlantic Christian (0-2) at Veritas Christian, 3:30pm

Doane Academy (0-1) at King’s Christian (0-2), 3:45 p.m

Pennsauken Tech (1-0) at STEMCivics (1-1), 3:45pm

Mastery Camden at Hardy Williams (PA), 4pm

Pilgrim Academy at Buena (2-1), 6 p.m

