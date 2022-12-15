Girls basketball: Iniguez triple-double leads Columbia River to win over Hockinson

Emma Iniguez had a triple-double and the Columbia River girls basketball team broke out with an 11-3 second quarter to beat Hockinson 46-26 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League game Wednesday at Hockinson.

Iniguez had 16 points, 11 steals and 12 rebounds for Columbia River, which stays atop the 2A GSHL was 4-0.

Paige Johnson was also in double figures for the Rapids with 11 points.

The game was tied 10-10 after the first quarter and then Columbia River took advantage of many Hockinson turnovers to break away from there.

Kendall Lawson had eight points for the Hawks.

HUDSON’S BAY 63, RA LONG 23 — Alana Stephens scored 22 points and Promise Bond added 18 as Hudson’s Bay beat RA Long in a 2A Greater St. Helens League on Wednesday at Longview.

Miranda Gonzalez hit 5 of 8 field goals and finished with 11 points for the Eagles.

Gracelyn House led RA Long with 10 points.

MARK MORRIS 52, WOODLAND 38 — Isabella Merzoian scored 13 of her game-high 20 points in the first half and also had 10 rebounds to lead the Monarchs to the 2A GSHL win at Woodland.