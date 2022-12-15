Girls basketball: Iniguez triple-double leads Columbia River to win over Hockinson
Emma Iniguez had a triple-double and the Columbia River girls basketball team broke out with an 11-3 second quarter to beat Hockinson 46-26 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League game Wednesday at Hockinson.
Iniguez had 16 points, 11 steals and 12 rebounds for Columbia River, which stays atop the 2A GSHL was 4-0.
Paige Johnson was also in double figures for the Rapids with 11 points.
The game was tied 10-10 after the first quarter and then Columbia River took advantage of many Hockinson turnovers to break away from there.
Kendall Lawson had eight points for the Hawks.
HUDSON’S BAY 63, RA LONG 23 — Alana Stephens scored 22 points and Promise Bond added 18 as Hudson’s Bay beat RA Long in a 2A Greater St. Helens League on Wednesday at Longview.
Miranda Gonzalez hit 5 of 8 field goals and finished with 11 points for the Eagles.
Gracelyn House led RA Long with 10 points.
MARK MORRIS 52, WOODLAND 38 — Isabella Merzoian scored 13 of her game-high 20 points in the first half and also had 10 rebounds to lead the Monarchs to the 2A GSHL win at Woodland.
Merzoian had three 3-pointers and was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.
“Charlie Blain had a big night on the boards and also added a ton of steals,” Coach Sean Atkins said. “Great team win where everyone contributed.”
Riley Stading led Woodland in scoring with 12 points.
HERITAGE 56, LA CENTER 28 — Jaila Ellis scored 12 points and Jordis Taylor and Keanna Salavea added 11 in a non-league road win for Heritage.
The Timberwolves led 24-21 at Halftime before opening the game up with a 14-5 third quarter.
MeKenzie Schockelt had six points, 11 rebounds and four steals for La Center.
PRAIRIE 36, BATTLE GROUND 16 — Claire Smith scored 16 points to lead Prairie to a non-league home win.
The Falcons jumped out to a 15-2 lead after one quarter.
SETON CATHOLIC 58, EVERGREEN 35 — Hanna Jo Hammerstrom celebrated her birthday by hitting five 3-pointers and finishing with 19 points in a non-league win over Evergreen.
“It seemed like every time Evergreen made a little run at us, Hanna hit a big 3 for us,” Seton Catholic Coach Joe Potter said.
Kiera Williams added 10 for Seton, which took control with a 20-3 second quarter.
Kimora Ross had 14 to lead Evergreen, and Adrian Wright added 11.