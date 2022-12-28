Girls Basketball: Holiday tournament results, recaps, photos, and links for Tuesday, Dec. 27

Hoopfest Holiday Invitational at St. John Vianney

Tuesday, Dec. 27 Atlantic Tech Tournament, First Round Atlantic Tech 39, Salem Tech 30 – Box Score Medford Tech 45, Gloucester Tech 40 – Box Score Bears Holiday Classic Passaic Tech 53, Waldwick 42 – Box Score Weehawken 45, Hawthorne 21 – Box Score Belvidere Holiday Classic Immaculata 70, North Warren 36 – Box Score Belvidere 2, Central Jersey College Charter 0 – Box Score Bergenfield Holiday Classic Wayne Hills 55, Dwight-Morrow 15 – Box Score Bergenfield 30, Clifton 24 – Box Score Passaic Valley 50, Cliffside Park 26 – Box Score Blue and Gold Tournament Pequannock 57, DePaul 42 – Box Score Columbia 52, West Milford 47 – Box Score Blue Devil Holiday Tournament Monmouth 42, Mount Olive 24 – Box Score Freehold Township 41, Jackson Liberty 39 – Box Score Howell 56, Matawan 11 – Box Score Ocean Township 43, Raritan 15 – Box Score Hightstown 62, Manalapan 37 – Box Score Brick Township 54, Sayreville 30 – Box Score Shore 57, Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 23 – Box Score Shore 59, Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 22 – Box Score Boardwalk Classic Bensalem (PA) 47, Oakcrest 6 – Box Score Wildwood Catholic 46, St. Hubert (PA) 21 – Box Score Cape May Tech 57, Cumberland 55 – Box Score Holy Spirit 45, Archbishop Ryan (PA) 42 – Box Score Camden Catholic 54, Sparta 30 – Box Score Bordentown Tournament Hamilton West 52, Nottingham 29 – Box Score Bordentown 53, Lindenwold 26 – Box Score Burlington Township Showcase Steinert 65, Florence 52 – Box Score Burlington Township 43, Triton 34 – Box Score Butler Tournament Parsippany 39, Butler 21 – Box Score Kinnelon 39, Pompton Lakes 26 – Box Score Clem Santy Holiday Tournament Highland Park 59, Manville 48 – Box Score Middlesex 65, Dunellen 42 – Box Score Cougar Classic Watchung Hills 51, Ramsey 42 – Box Score Chatham 57, Cranford 41 – Box Score Cougar/Warrior Classic Allentown 49, Bridgewater-Raritan 26 – Box Score Westampton Tech 42, Montgomery 26 – Box Score Crusader Classic Bound Brook 66, Oak Knoll 49 – Box Score Warren Hills 48, Union Catholic 47 – Box Score Crusades Tournament South Plainfield 67, Rahway 45 – Box Score Johnson 60, Passaic 19 – Box Score Eastern Holiday Classic Bishop Eustace 27, Sterling 24 – Box Score Gloucester Catholic 43, Eastern 30 – Box Score Seneca 51, Haddon Heights 48 – Box Score Garfield Holiday Tournament Becton 40, Lyndhurst 35 – Box Score Garfield 31, Mary Help of Christians 22 – Box Score Glen Ridge Holiday Classic Paramus 38, Bloomfield 36 – Box Score Glen Ridge 50, People’s Prep 8 – Box Score Hackettstown Holiday Tournament Lenape Valley 32, Roxbury 26 – Box Score Hackettstown 35, Mountain Lakes 33 – Box Score Haddonfield Holiday Showcase Haddon Township 46, Moorestown Friends 14 – Box Score Haddonfield 34, Rancocas Valley 31 – Box Score Holiday Basketball Tournament Monroe 65, Spotswood 27 – Box Score Holmdel Invitational Holmdel 57, Roselle Catholic 32 – Box Score Ranney 68, South Brunswick 67 – Box Score Middletown North 38, Mount St. Mary 34 – Box Score Colts Neck 57, East Brunswick 52 – Box Score Hoopfest Holiday Invitational Westfield 44, Hudson Catholic 36 – Box Score St. Rose 68, Union City 41 – Box Score Montclair Immaculate 58, Immaculate Heart 48 – Box Score St. John Vianney 68, New Providence 43 – Box Score Jack Bennett Easton Rotary Club Tournament Emmaus (PA) 39, Phillipsburg 34 – Box Score Jay Mahoney Jam Fest Fort Lee 60, Rutherford 28 – Box Score Hackensack 46, Wood-Ridge 38 – Box Score Joe Pepe Tournament Morristown-Beard 40, Livingston 26 – Box Score Dayton 60, Whippany Park 35 – Box Score John Wall Classic Morris Catholic 65, Clayton (NC) 21 – Box Score MCMS Holiday Tournament Roselle 57, Perth Amboy Magnet 20 – Box Score West Caldwell Tech 38, East Brunswick Magnet 34 – Box Score Piscataway Magnet 50, Woodbridge Magnet 36 – Box Score Monroe Holiday Tournament Marlboro 45, Somerville 42 – Box Score Morris County vs. Passaic County Holiday Showcase Montville 62, Paterson Eastside 40 – Box Score Jefferson 58, Wayne Valley 45 – Box Score Morris Hills Tournament Boonton 47, Hopatcong 25 – Box Score Morris Hills 68, Orange 25 – Box Score New Milford Tournament Demarest 49, Pascack Hills 24 – Box Score New Milford 39, Midland Park 19 – Box Score Newark Collegiate Panther Holiday Classic Elmwood Park 49, Newark Lab 24 – Box Score Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, Quarterfinal Round Science Park 56, Shabazz 18 – Box Score University 61, Bard 11 – Box Score Newark East Side 53, Technology 5 – Box Score Newark Central 58, Barringer 5 – Box Score North Plainfield Tournament North Plainfield 56, Plainfield 52 – Box Score Over the River Classic Springfield (PA) 39, Princeton 36 – Box Score South Hunterdon 49, Princeton Day 32 – Box Score Palisades Park Holiday Tournament Wallington 20, Bergen Charter 19 – Box Score BelovED Charter 27, Palisades Park 16 – Box Score Panther Holiday Classic North Brunswick 36, Passaic Charter 33 – Box Score Ferris 41, Academy for Urban Leadership Charter 9 – Box Score Pete Tierney Memorial Tournament Hanover Park 47, JP Stevens 19 – Box Score Elizabeth 59, Summit 37 – Box Score Pitman Classic Cedar Creek 51, Palmyra 43 – Box Score Bridgeton 53, Pitman 34 – Box Score Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament Vernon 44, Parsippany Hills 42 – Box Score Wallkill Valley 60, Dover 15 – Box Score Ridge Holiday Invitational West Morris 40, Hunterdon Central 36 – Box Score Bayonne 47, Pingry 37 – Box Score Randolph 59, Payne Tech 35 – Box Score Notre Dame 46, Ridge 37 – Box Score Roselle Park Holiday Tournament Keyport 26, Roselle Park 22 – Box Score Score at the Shore Tournament Mainland 50, Lenape 47 – Box Score Jackson Memorial 44, Southern 36 – Box Score Middle Township 43, Neptune 40 – Box Score Shawnee 42, Trinity Hall 29 – Box Score SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic Woodbury 65, Clearview 58 – Box Score Hammonton 68, Kingsway 50 – Box Score Cherokee 30, Moorestown 15 – Box Score Voorhees Tournament High Point 61, Delaware Valley 38 – Box Score Voorhees 43, Fair Lawn 34 – Box Score Warrior Holiday Classic Cherry Hill East 41, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 31 – Box Score Robbinsville 26, New Egypt 17 – Box Score West Deptford Holiday Tournament Washington Township 40, West Deptford 36 – Box Score Vineland 49, Woodstown 44 – Box Score West Orange Christmas Tournament Teaneck 50, West Orange 35 – Box Score Lodi Immaculate 43, Franklin 40 – Box Score Westwood Holiday Tournament Ridgewood 52, Emerson Boro 36 – Box Score Tenafly 73, Paramus Catholic 60 – Box Score Glen Rock 40, North Bergen 19 – Box Score Ramapo 56, Westwood 37 – Box Score William Ferguson Holiday Tournament Bergen Tech 41, Dickinson 24 – Box Score North Arlington 66, University Charter 6 – Box Score William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic Kearny 59, Harrison 14 – Box Score Indian Hills 60, Lodi 25 – Box Score Nutley 49, Memorial 17 – Box Score Saddle Brook 57, McNair 10 – Box Score WOBM Classic Donovan Catholic 45, Lacey 38 – Box Score Point Pleasant Boro 57, Toms River East 47 – Box Score Manchester Township 59, Brick Memorial 37 – Box Score Woodbridge Holiday Classic Old Bridge 52, Woodbridge 35 – Box Score Edison 48, Piscataway 45 – Box Score Regular Season BCSL Holy Cross Prep 61, Willingboro 37 – Box Score COLONIAL Clayton 48, Paulsboro 38 – Box Score NJIC Eastern Christian 40, Abundant Life 20 – Box Score SHORE Point Pleasant Beach 37, Pinelands 24 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Clayton 48, Paulsboro 38 – Box Score Independent Eastern Christian 40, Abundant Life 20 – Box Score

