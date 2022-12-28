Girls Basketball: Holiday tournament results, recaps, photos, and links for Tuesday, Dec. 27
Hoopfest Holiday Invitational at St. John Vianney
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Atlantic Tech Tournament, First Round
Atlantic Tech 39, Salem Tech 30 – Box Score
Medford Tech 45, Gloucester Tech 40 – Box Score
Bears Holiday Classic
Passaic Tech 53, Waldwick 42 – Box Score
Weehawken 45, Hawthorne 21 – Box Score
Belvidere Holiday Classic
Immaculata 70, North Warren 36 – Box Score
Belvidere 2, Central Jersey College Charter 0 – Box Score
Bergenfield Holiday Classic
Wayne Hills 55, Dwight-Morrow 15 – Box Score
Bergenfield 30, Clifton 24 – Box Score
Passaic Valley 50, Cliffside Park 26 – Box Score
Blue and Gold Tournament
Pequannock 57, DePaul 42 – Box Score
Columbia 52, West Milford 47 – Box Score
Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Monmouth 42, Mount Olive 24 – Box Score
Freehold Township 41, Jackson Liberty 39 – Box Score
Howell 56, Matawan 11 – Box Score
Ocean Township 43, Raritan 15 – Box Score
Hightstown 62, Manalapan 37 – Box Score
Brick Township 54, Sayreville 30 – Box Score
Shore 57, Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 23 – Box Score
Boardwalk Classic
Bensalem (PA) 47, Oakcrest 6 – Box Score
Wildwood Catholic 46, St. Hubert (PA) 21 – Box Score
Cape May Tech 57, Cumberland 55 – Box Score
Holy Spirit 45, Archbishop Ryan (PA) 42 – Box Score
Camden Catholic 54, Sparta 30 – Box Score
Bordentown Tournament
Hamilton West 52, Nottingham 29 – Box Score
Bordentown 53, Lindenwold 26 – Box Score
Burlington Township Showcase
Steinert 65, Florence 52 – Box Score
Burlington Township 43, Triton 34 – Box Score
Butler Tournament
Parsippany 39, Butler 21 – Box Score
Kinnelon 39, Pompton Lakes 26 – Box Score
Clem Santy Holiday Tournament
Highland Park 59, Manville 48 – Box Score
Middlesex 65, Dunellen 42 – Box Score
Cougar Classic
Watchung Hills 51, Ramsey 42 – Box Score
Chatham 57, Cranford 41 – Box Score
Cougar/Warrior Classic
Allentown 49, Bridgewater-Raritan 26 – Box Score
Westampton Tech 42, Montgomery 26 – Box Score
Crusader Classic
Bound Brook 66, Oak Knoll 49 – Box Score
Warren Hills 48, Union Catholic 47 – Box Score
Crusades Tournament
South Plainfield 67, Rahway 45 – Box Score
Johnson 60, Passaic 19 – Box Score
Eastern Holiday Classic
Bishop Eustace 27, Sterling 24 – Box Score
Gloucester Catholic 43, Eastern 30 – Box Score
Seneca 51, Haddon Heights 48 – Box Score
Garfield Holiday Tournament
Becton 40, Lyndhurst 35 – Box Score
Garfield 31, Mary Help of Christians 22 – Box Score
Glen Ridge Holiday Classic
Paramus 38, Bloomfield 36 – Box Score
Glen Ridge 50, People’s Prep 8 – Box Score
Hackettstown Holiday Tournament
Lenape Valley 32, Roxbury 26 – Box Score
Hackettstown 35, Mountain Lakes 33 – Box Score
Haddonfield Holiday Showcase
Haddon Township 46, Moorestown Friends 14 – Box Score
Haddonfield 34, Rancocas Valley 31 – Box Score
Holiday Basketball Tournament
Monroe 65, Spotswood 27 – Box Score
Holmdel Invitational
Holmdel 57, Roselle Catholic 32 – Box Score
Ranney 68, South Brunswick 67 – Box Score
Middletown North 38, Mount St. Mary 34 – Box Score
Colts Neck 57, East Brunswick 52 – Box Score
Hoopfest Holiday Invitational
Westfield 44, Hudson Catholic 36 – Box Score
St. Rose 68, Union City 41 – Box Score
Montclair Immaculate 58, Immaculate Heart 48 – Box Score
St. John Vianney 68, New Providence 43 – Box Score
Jack Bennett Easton Rotary Club Tournament
Emmaus (PA) 39, Phillipsburg 34 – Box Score
Jay Mahoney Jam Fest
Fort Lee 60, Rutherford 28 – Box Score
Hackensack 46, Wood-Ridge 38 – Box Score
Joe Pepe Tournament
Morristown-Beard 40, Livingston 26 – Box Score
Dayton 60, Whippany Park 35 – Box Score
John Wall Classic
Morris Catholic 65, Clayton (NC) 21 – Box Score
MCMS Holiday Tournament
Roselle 57, Perth Amboy Magnet 20 – Box Score
West Caldwell Tech 38, East Brunswick Magnet 34 – Box Score
Piscataway Magnet 50, Woodbridge Magnet 36 – Box Score
Monroe Holiday Tournament
Marlboro 45, Somerville 42 – Box Score
Morris County vs. Passaic County Holiday Showcase
Montville 62, Paterson Eastside 40 – Box Score
Jefferson 58, Wayne Valley 45 – Box Score
Morris Hills Tournament
Boonton 47, Hopatcong 25 – Box Score
Morris Hills 68, Orange 25 – Box Score
New Milford Tournament
Demarest 49, Pascack Hills 24 – Box Score
New Milford 39, Midland Park 19 – Box Score
Newark Collegiate Panther Holiday Classic
Elmwood Park 49, Newark Lab 24 – Box Score
Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, Quarterfinal Round
Science Park 56, Shabazz 18 – Box Score
University 61, Bard 11 – Box Score
Newark East Side 53, Technology 5 – Box Score
Newark Central 58, Barringer 5 – Box Score
North Plainfield Tournament
North Plainfield 56, Plainfield 52 – Box Score
Over the River Classic
Springfield (PA) 39, Princeton 36 – Box Score
South Hunterdon 49, Princeton Day 32 – Box Score
Palisades Park Holiday Tournament
Wallington 20, Bergen Charter 19 – Box Score
BelovED Charter 27, Palisades Park 16 – Box Score
Panther Holiday Classic
North Brunswick 36, Passaic Charter 33 – Box Score
Ferris 41, Academy for Urban Leadership Charter 9 – Box Score
Pete Tierney Memorial Tournament
Hanover Park 47, JP Stevens 19 – Box Score
Elizabeth 59, Summit 37 – Box Score
Pitman Classic
Cedar Creek 51, Palmyra 43 – Box Score
Bridgeton 53, Pitman 34 – Box Score
Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament
Vernon 44, Parsippany Hills 42 – Box Score
Wallkill Valley 60, Dover 15 – Box Score
Ridge Holiday Invitational
West Morris 40, Hunterdon Central 36 – Box Score
Bayonne 47, Pingry 37 – Box Score
Randolph 59, Payne Tech 35 – Box Score
Notre Dame 46, Ridge 37 – Box Score
Roselle Park Holiday Tournament
Keyport 26, Roselle Park 22 – Box Score
Score at the Shore Tournament
Mainland 50, Lenape 47 – Box Score
Jackson Memorial 44, Southern 36 – Box Score
Middle Township 43, Neptune 40 – Box Score
Shawnee 42, Trinity Hall 29 – Box Score
SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic
Woodbury 65, Clearview 58 – Box Score
Hammonton 68, Kingsway 50 – Box Score
Cherokee 30, Moorestown 15 – Box Score
Voorhees Tournament
High Point 61, Delaware Valley 38 – Box Score
Voorhees 43, Fair Lawn 34 – Box Score
Warrior Holiday Classic
Cherry Hill East 41, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 31 – Box Score
Robbinsville 26, New Egypt 17 – Box Score
West Deptford Holiday Tournament
Washington Township 40, West Deptford 36 – Box Score
Vineland 49, Woodstown 44 – Box Score
West Orange Christmas Tournament
Teaneck 50, West Orange 35 – Box Score
Lodi Immaculate 43, Franklin 40 – Box Score
Westwood Holiday Tournament
Ridgewood 52, Emerson Boro 36 – Box Score
Tenafly 73, Paramus Catholic 60 – Box Score
Glen Rock 40, North Bergen 19 – Box Score
Ramapo 56, Westwood 37 – Box Score
William Ferguson Holiday Tournament
Bergen Tech 41, Dickinson 24 – Box Score
North Arlington 66, University Charter 6 – Box Score
William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic
Kearny 59, Harrison 14 – Box Score
Indian Hills 60, Lodi 25 – Box Score
Nutley 49, Memorial 17 – Box Score
Saddle Brook 57, McNair 10 – Box Score
WOBM Classic
Donovan Catholic 45, Lacey 38 – Box Score
Point Pleasant Boro 57, Toms River East 47 – Box Score
Manchester Township 59, Brick Memorial 37 – Box Score
Woodbridge Holiday Classic
Old Bridge 52, Woodbridge 35 – Box Score
Edison 48, Piscataway 45 – Box Score
Regular Season
BCSL
Holy Cross Prep 61, Willingboro 37 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Clayton 48, Paulsboro 38 – Box Score
NJIC
Eastern Christian 40, Abundant Life 20 – Box Score
SHORE
Point Pleasant Beach 37, Pinelands 24 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Independent
