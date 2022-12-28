Girls Basketball: Holiday tournament results, recaps, photos, and links for Tuesday, Dec. 27

Hoopfest Holiday Invitational at St. John Vianney

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Atlantic Tech Tournament, First Round

Atlantic Tech 39, Salem Tech 30 – Box Score

Medford Tech 45, Gloucester Tech 40 – Box Score

Bears Holiday Classic

Passaic Tech 53, Waldwick 42 – Box Score

Weehawken 45, Hawthorne 21 – Box Score

Belvidere Holiday Classic

Immaculata 70, North Warren 36 – Box Score

Belvidere 2, Central Jersey College Charter 0 – Box Score

Bergenfield Holiday Classic

Wayne Hills 55, Dwight-Morrow 15 – Box Score

Bergenfield 30, Clifton 24 – Box Score

Passaic Valley 50, Cliffside Park 26 – Box Score

Blue and Gold Tournament

Pequannock 57, DePaul 42 – Box Score

Columbia 52, West Milford 47 – Box Score

Blue Devil Holiday Tournament

Monmouth 42, Mount Olive 24 – Box Score

Freehold Township 41, Jackson Liberty 39 – Box Score

Howell 56, Matawan 11 – Box Score

Ocean Township 43, Raritan 15 – Box Score

Hightstown 62, Manalapan 37 – Box Score

Brick Township 54, Sayreville 30 – Box Score

Shore 57, Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 23 – Box Score

Boardwalk Classic

Bensalem (PA) 47, Oakcrest 6 – Box Score

Wildwood Catholic 46, St. Hubert (PA) 21 – Box Score

Cape May Tech 57, Cumberland 55 – Box Score

Holy Spirit 45, Archbishop Ryan (PA) 42 – Box Score

Camden Catholic 54, Sparta 30 – Box Score

Bordentown Tournament

Hamilton West 52, Nottingham 29 – Box Score

Bordentown 53, Lindenwold 26 – Box Score

Burlington Township Showcase

Steinert 65, Florence 52 – Box Score

Burlington Township 43, Triton 34 – Box Score

Butler Tournament

Parsippany 39, Butler 21 – Box Score

Kinnelon 39, Pompton Lakes 26 – Box Score

Clem Santy Holiday Tournament

Highland Park 59, Manville 48 – Box Score

Middlesex 65, Dunellen 42 – Box Score

Cougar Classic

Watchung Hills 51, Ramsey 42 – Box Score

Chatham 57, Cranford 41 – Box Score

Cougar/Warrior Classic

Allentown 49, Bridgewater-Raritan 26 – Box Score

Westampton Tech 42, Montgomery 26 – Box Score

Crusader Classic

Bound Brook 66, Oak Knoll 49 – Box Score

Warren Hills 48, Union Catholic 47 – Box Score

Crusades Tournament

South Plainfield 67, Rahway 45 – Box Score

Johnson 60, Passaic 19 – Box Score

Eastern Holiday Classic

Bishop Eustace 27, Sterling 24 – Box Score

Gloucester Catholic 43, Eastern 30 – Box Score

Seneca 51, Haddon Heights 48 – Box Score

Garfield Holiday Tournament

Becton 40, Lyndhurst 35 – Box Score

Garfield 31, Mary Help of Christians 22 – Box Score

Glen Ridge Holiday Classic

Paramus 38, Bloomfield 36 – Box Score

Glen Ridge 50, People’s Prep 8 – Box Score

Hackettstown Holiday Tournament

Lenape Valley 32, Roxbury 26 – Box Score

Hackettstown 35, Mountain Lakes 33 – Box Score

Haddonfield Holiday Showcase

Haddon Township 46, Moorestown Friends 14 – Box Score

Haddonfield 34, Rancocas Valley 31 – Box Score

Holiday Basketball Tournament

Monroe 65, Spotswood 27 – Box Score

Holmdel Invitational

Holmdel 57, Roselle Catholic 32 – Box Score

Ranney 68, South Brunswick 67 – Box Score

Middletown North 38, Mount St. Mary 34 – Box Score

Colts Neck 57, East Brunswick 52 – Box Score

Hoopfest Holiday Invitational

Westfield 44, Hudson Catholic 36 – Box Score

St. Rose 68, Union City 41 – Box Score

Montclair Immaculate 58, Immaculate Heart 48 – Box Score

St. John Vianney 68, New Providence 43 – Box Score

Jack Bennett Easton Rotary Club Tournament

Emmaus (PA) 39, Phillipsburg 34 – Box Score

Jay Mahoney Jam Fest

Fort Lee 60, Rutherford 28 – Box Score

Hackensack 46, Wood-Ridge 38 – Box Score

Joe Pepe Tournament

Morristown-Beard 40, Livingston 26 – Box Score

Dayton 60, Whippany Park 35 – Box Score

John Wall Classic

Morris Catholic 65, Clayton (NC) 21 – Box Score

MCMS Holiday Tournament

Roselle 57, Perth Amboy Magnet 20 – Box Score

West Caldwell Tech 38, East Brunswick Magnet 34 – Box Score

Piscataway Magnet 50, Woodbridge Magnet 36 – Box Score

Monroe Holiday Tournament

Marlboro 45, Somerville 42 – Box Score

Morris County vs. Passaic County Holiday Showcase

Montville 62, Paterson Eastside 40 – Box Score

Jefferson 58, Wayne Valley 45 – Box Score

Morris Hills Tournament

Boonton 47, Hopatcong 25 – Box Score

Morris Hills 68, Orange 25 – Box Score

New Milford Tournament

Demarest 49, Pascack Hills 24 – Box Score

New Milford 39, Midland Park 19 – Box Score

Newark Collegiate Panther Holiday Classic

Elmwood Park 49, Newark Lab 24 – Box Score

Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, Quarterfinal Round

Science Park 56, Shabazz 18 – Box Score

University 61, Bard 11 – Box Score

Newark East Side 53, Technology 5 – Box Score

Newark Central 58, Barringer 5 – Box Score

North Plainfield Tournament

North Plainfield 56, Plainfield 52 – Box Score

Over the River Classic

Springfield (PA) 39, Princeton 36 – Box Score

South Hunterdon 49, Princeton Day 32 – Box Score

Palisades Park Holiday Tournament

Wallington 20, Bergen Charter 19 – Box Score

BelovED Charter 27, Palisades Park 16 – Box Score

Panther Holiday Classic

North Brunswick 36, Passaic Charter 33 – Box Score

Ferris 41, Academy for Urban Leadership Charter 9 – Box Score

Pete Tierney Memorial Tournament

Hanover Park 47, JP Stevens 19 – Box Score

Elizabeth 59, Summit 37 – Box Score

Pitman Classic

Cedar Creek 51, Palmyra 43 – Box Score

Bridgeton 53, Pitman 34 – Box Score

Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament

Vernon 44, Parsippany Hills 42 – Box Score

Wallkill Valley 60, Dover 15 – Box Score

Ridge Holiday Invitational

West Morris 40, Hunterdon Central 36 – Box Score

Bayonne 47, Pingry 37 – Box Score

Randolph 59, Payne Tech 35 – Box Score

Notre Dame 46, Ridge 37 – Box Score

Roselle Park Holiday Tournament

Keyport 26, Roselle Park 22 – Box Score

Score at the Shore Tournament

Mainland 50, Lenape 47 – Box Score

Jackson Memorial 44, Southern 36 – Box Score

Middle Township 43, Neptune 40 – Box Score

Shawnee 42, Trinity Hall 29 – Box Score

SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic

Woodbury 65, Clearview 58 – Box Score

Hammonton 68, Kingsway 50 – Box Score

Cherokee 30, Moorestown 15 – Box Score

Voorhees Tournament

High Point 61, Delaware Valley 38 – Box Score

Voorhees 43, Fair Lawn 34 – Box Score

Warrior Holiday Classic

Cherry Hill East 41, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 31 – Box Score

Robbinsville 26, New Egypt 17 – Box Score

West Deptford Holiday Tournament

Washington Township 40, West Deptford 36 – Box Score

Vineland 49, Woodstown 44 – Box Score

West Orange Christmas Tournament

Teaneck 50, West Orange 35 – Box Score

Lodi Immaculate 43, Franklin 40 – Box Score

Westwood Holiday Tournament

Ridgewood 52, Emerson Boro 36 – Box Score

Tenafly 73, Paramus Catholic 60 – Box Score

Glen Rock 40, North Bergen 19 – Box Score

Ramapo 56, Westwood 37 – Box Score

William Ferguson Holiday Tournament

Bergen Tech 41, Dickinson 24 – Box Score

North Arlington 66, University Charter 6 – Box Score

William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic

Kearny 59, Harrison 14 – Box Score

Indian Hills 60, Lodi 25 – Box Score

Nutley 49, Memorial 17 – Box Score

Saddle Brook 57, McNair 10 – Box Score

WOBM Classic

Donovan Catholic 45, Lacey 38 – Box Score

Point Pleasant Boro 57, Toms River East 47 – Box Score

Manchester Township 59, Brick Memorial 37 – Box Score

Woodbridge Holiday Classic

Old Bridge 52, Woodbridge 35 – Box Score

Edison 48, Piscataway 45 – Box Score

Regular Season

BCSL

Holy Cross Prep 61, Willingboro 37 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Clayton 48, Paulsboro 38 – Box Score

NJIC

Eastern Christian 40, Abundant Life 20 – Box Score

SHORE

Point Pleasant Beach 37, Pinelands 24 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Independent

