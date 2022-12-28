Girls Basketball: Holiday tournament results and links for Wednesday, Dec. 28

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Bears Holiday Classic

Passaic Tech 43, Weehawken 25 – Box Score

Blue Devil Holiday Tournament

Ocean Township 52, Howell 28 – Box Score

Bordentown Tournament

Lindenwold 34, Nottingham 33 – Box Score

Burlington Township Showcase

Triton 41, Florence 36 – Box Score

Steinert 53, Burlington Township 39 – Box Score

Butler Tournament

Pompton Lakes 42, Butler 34 – Box Score

Crusades Tournament

Passaic 53, Rahway 50 – Box Score

Johnson 50, South Plainfield 37 – Box Score

Holmdel Invitational

Mount St. Mary 45, East Brunswick 28 – Box Score

Colts Neck 50, Middletown North 33 – Box Score

In-season Tournament

Union 45, Montclair 29 – Box Score

Waldwick 59, Hawthorne 28 – Box Score

Ridge 56, Payne Tech 30 – Box Score

St. Thomas Aquinas 50, South Fayette (PA) 49 – Box Score

Pennington 52, Lawrence 29 – Box Score

North Hunterdon 50, Mount St. Dominic 34 – Box Score

Joe Poli Classic

Pascack Valley 36, Mahwah 35 – Box Score

Holy Angels 48, Northern Highlands 44 – Box Score

Keith Benovengo Memorial Tournament

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 60, Millburn 39 – Box Score

Morris Hills Tournament

Hopatcong 41, Orange 33 – Box Score

Mount Holiday Hoops Festival

Pope John 62, St. Elizabeth 29 – Box Score

New Milford Tournament

Pascack Hills 41, Midland Park 20 – Box Score

Demarest 42, New Milford 23 – Box Score

Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, Semifinal Round

Newark Central 64, Newark East Side 27 – Box Score

University 64, Science Park 28 – Box Score

Paterson Kennedy Tournament

Morristown 55, Saddle River Day 51 – Box Score

Pete Tierney Memorial Tournament

Summit 44, JP Stevens 30 – Box Score

Pitman Classic

Palmyra 67, Pitman 33 – Box Score

Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament

Parsippany Hills 46, Dover 15 – Box Score

Ridge Holiday Invitational

Pingry 47, Hunterdon Central 43 – Box Score

SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic

Delran 47, Collingswood 14 – Box Score

Westwood Holiday Tournament

Westwood 54, North Bergen 20 – Box Score

William Ferguson Holiday Tournament

Dickinson 63, University Charter 9 – Box Score

North Arlington 36, Bergen Tech 32 – Box Score

WOBM Classic

Rumson-Fair Haven 60, Wall 38 – Box Score

Ewing 63, Red Bank Regional 21 – Box Score

Manasquan 49, Toms River North 45 – Box Score

Red Bank Catholic 74, Middletown South 17 – Box Score

Regular Season

BCSL

Hamilton West 38, Bordentown 29 – Box Score

Cinnaminson 69, Gloucester 17 – Box Score

Medford Tech 54, Atlantic Tech 19 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

West Milford 38, DePaul 35 – Box Score

Fair Lawn 44, Delaware Valley 27 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Holy Spirit 56, St. Hubert (PA) 20 – Box Score

Medford Tech 54, Atlantic Tech 19 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Gloucester Catholic 53, Haddon Heights 32 – Box Score

Gateway 49, Overbrook 29 – Box Score

Sterling 45, Eastern 18 – Box Score

Cinnaminson 69, Gloucester 17 – Box Score

CVC

Hamilton West 38, Bordentown 29 – Box Score

Hillsborough 59, Hopewell Valley 21 – Box Score

GMC

Keansburg 38, South Amboy 4 – Box Score

Roselle Park 38, Timothy Christian 15 – Box Score

Iselin Kennedy 59, Warren Tech 11 – Box Score

South River 47, Henry Hudson 13 – Box Score

NJAC

Wallkill Valley 58, Vernon 55 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Bishop Eustace 37, Seneca 25 – Box Score

Sterling 45, Eastern 18 – Box Score

SHORE

Long Branch 42, Point Pleasant Beach 38 – Box Score

Keansburg 38, South Amboy 4 – Box Score

South River 47, Henry Hudson 13 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Hillsborough 59, Hopewell Valley 21 – Box Score

Bound Brook 45, Warren Hills 44 – Box Score

Fair Lawn 44, Delaware Valley 27 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Gloucester Catholic 53, Haddon Heights 32 – Box Score

Gateway 49, Overbrook 29 – Box Score

UCC

Roselle Park 38, Timothy Christian 15 – Box Score

Independent

Holy Spirit 56, St. Hubert (PA) 20 – Box Score

Iselin Kennedy 59, Warren Tech 11 – Box Score

