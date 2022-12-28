Girls Basketball: Holiday tournament results and links for Wednesday, Dec. 28

Colonia vs. Freehold Township, 10

Washington Township vs. Vineland, 4

South Hunterdon vs. Springfield (PA), 5

Wednesday, Dec. 28 Bears Holiday Classic Passaic Tech 43, Weehawken 25 – Box Score Blue Devil Holiday Tournament Ocean Township 52, Howell 28 – Box Score Bordentown Tournament Lindenwold 34, Nottingham 33 – Box Score Burlington Township Showcase Triton 41, Florence 36 – Box Score Steinert 53, Burlington Township 39 – Box Score Butler Tournament Pompton Lakes 42, Butler 34 – Box Score Crusades Tournament Passaic 53, Rahway 50 – Box Score Johnson 50, South Plainfield 37 – Box Score Holmdel Invitational Mount St. Mary 45, East Brunswick 28 – Box Score Colts Neck 50, Middletown North 33 – Box Score In-season Tournament Union 45, Montclair 29 – Box Score Waldwick 59, Hawthorne 28 – Box Score Ridge 56, Payne Tech 30 – Box Score St. Thomas Aquinas 50, South Fayette (PA) 49 – Box Score Pennington 52, Lawrence 29 – Box Score North Hunterdon 50, Mount St. Dominic 34 – Box Score Joe Poli Classic Pascack Valley 36, Mahwah 35 – Box Score Holy Angels 48, Northern Highlands 44 – Box Score Keith Benovengo Memorial Tournament Scotch Plains-Fanwood 60, Millburn 39 – Box Score Morris Hills Tournament Hopatcong 41, Orange 33 – Box Score Mount Holiday Hoops Festival Pope John 62, St. Elizabeth 29 – Box Score New Milford Tournament Pascack Hills 41, Midland Park 20 – Box Score Demarest 42, New Milford 23 – Box Score Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, Semifinal Round Newark Central 64, Newark East Side 27 – Box Score University 64, Science Park 28 – Box Score Paterson Kennedy Tournament Morristown 55, Saddle River Day 51 – Box Score Pete Tierney Memorial Tournament Summit 44, JP Stevens 30 – Box Score Pitman Classic Palmyra 67, Pitman 33 – Box Score Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament Parsippany Hills 46, Dover 15 – Box Score Ridge Holiday Invitational Pingry 47, Hunterdon Central 43 – Box Score SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic Delran 47, Collingswood 14 – Box Score Westwood Holiday Tournament Westwood 54, North Bergen 20 – Box Score William Ferguson Holiday Tournament Dickinson 63, University Charter 9 – Box Score North Arlington 36, Bergen Tech 32 – Box Score WOBM Classic Rumson-Fair Haven 60, Wall 38 – Box Score Ewing 63, Red Bank Regional 21 – Box Score Manasquan 49, Toms River North 45 – Box Score Red Bank Catholic 74, Middletown South 17 – Box Score Regular Season BCSL Hamilton West 38, Bordentown 29 – Box Score Cinnaminson 69, Gloucester 17 – Box Score Medford Tech 54, Atlantic Tech 19 – Box Score BIG NORTH West Milford 38, DePaul 35 – Box Score Fair Lawn 44, Delaware Valley 27 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Holy Spirit 56, St. Hubert (PA) 20 – Box Score Medford Tech 54, Atlantic Tech 19 – Box Score COLONIAL Gloucester Catholic 53, Haddon Heights 32 – Box Score Gateway 49, Overbrook 29 – Box Score Sterling 45, Eastern 18 – Box Score Cinnaminson 69, Gloucester 17 – Box Score CVC Hamilton West 38, Bordentown 29 – Box Score Hillsborough 59, Hopewell Valley 21 – Box Score GMC Keansburg 38, South Amboy 4 – Box Score Roselle Park 38, Timothy Christian 15 – Box Score Iselin Kennedy 59, Warren Tech 11 – Box Score South River 47, Henry Hudson 13 – Box Score NJAC Wallkill Valley 58, Vernon 55 – Box Score OLYMPIC Bishop Eustace 37, Seneca 25 – Box Score Sterling 45, Eastern 18 – Box Score SHORE Long Branch 42, Point Pleasant Beach 38 – Box Score Keansburg 38, South Amboy 4 – Box Score South River 47, Henry Hudson 13 – Box Score SKYLAND Hillsborough 59, Hopewell Valley 21 – Box Score Bound Brook 45, Warren Hills 44 – Box Score Fair Lawn 44, Delaware Valley 27 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Gloucester Catholic 53, Haddon Heights 32 – Box Score Gateway 49, Overbrook 29 – Box Score UCC Roselle Park 38, Timothy Christian 15 – Box Score Independent Holy Spirit 56, St. Hubert (PA) 20 – Box Score Iselin Kennedy 59, Warren Tech 11 – Box Score

