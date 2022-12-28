Girls Basketball: Holiday tournament results and links for Wednesday, Dec. 28
Colonia vs. Freehold Township, 10
Washington Township vs. Vineland, 4
South Hunterdon vs. Springfield (PA), 5
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Bears Holiday Classic
Passaic Tech 43, Weehawken 25 – Box Score
Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Ocean Township 52, Howell 28 – Box Score
Bordentown Tournament
Lindenwold 34, Nottingham 33 – Box Score
Burlington Township Showcase
Triton 41, Florence 36 – Box Score
Steinert 53, Burlington Township 39 – Box Score
Butler Tournament
Pompton Lakes 42, Butler 34 – Box Score
Crusades Tournament
Passaic 53, Rahway 50 – Box Score
Johnson 50, South Plainfield 37 – Box Score
Holmdel Invitational
Mount St. Mary 45, East Brunswick 28 – Box Score
Colts Neck 50, Middletown North 33 – Box Score
In-season Tournament
Union 45, Montclair 29 – Box Score
Waldwick 59, Hawthorne 28 – Box Score
Ridge 56, Payne Tech 30 – Box Score
St. Thomas Aquinas 50, South Fayette (PA) 49 – Box Score
Pennington 52, Lawrence 29 – Box Score
North Hunterdon 50, Mount St. Dominic 34 – Box Score
Joe Poli Classic
Pascack Valley 36, Mahwah 35 – Box Score
Holy Angels 48, Northern Highlands 44 – Box Score
Keith Benovengo Memorial Tournament
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 60, Millburn 39 – Box Score
Morris Hills Tournament
Hopatcong 41, Orange 33 – Box Score
Mount Holiday Hoops Festival
Pope John 62, St. Elizabeth 29 – Box Score
New Milford Tournament
Pascack Hills 41, Midland Park 20 – Box Score
Demarest 42, New Milford 23 – Box Score
Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, Semifinal Round
Newark Central 64, Newark East Side 27 – Box Score
University 64, Science Park 28 – Box Score
Paterson Kennedy Tournament
Morristown 55, Saddle River Day 51 – Box Score
Pete Tierney Memorial Tournament
Summit 44, JP Stevens 30 – Box Score
Pitman Classic
Palmyra 67, Pitman 33 – Box Score
Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament
Parsippany Hills 46, Dover 15 – Box Score
Ridge Holiday Invitational
Pingry 47, Hunterdon Central 43 – Box Score
SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic
Delran 47, Collingswood 14 – Box Score
Westwood Holiday Tournament
Westwood 54, North Bergen 20 – Box Score
William Ferguson Holiday Tournament
Dickinson 63, University Charter 9 – Box Score
North Arlington 36, Bergen Tech 32 – Box Score
WOBM Classic
Rumson-Fair Haven 60, Wall 38 – Box Score
Ewing 63, Red Bank Regional 21 – Box Score
Manasquan 49, Toms River North 45 – Box Score
Red Bank Catholic 74, Middletown South 17 – Box Score
Regular Season
BCSL
Hamilton West 38, Bordentown 29 – Box Score
Cinnaminson 69, Gloucester 17 – Box Score
Medford Tech 54, Atlantic Tech 19 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
West Milford 38, DePaul 35 – Box Score
Fair Lawn 44, Delaware Valley 27 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Holy Spirit 56, St. Hubert (PA) 20 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Gloucester Catholic 53, Haddon Heights 32 – Box Score
Gateway 49, Overbrook 29 – Box Score
Sterling 45, Eastern 18 – Box Score
CVC
Hillsborough 59, Hopewell Valley 21 – Box Score
GMC
Keansburg 38, South Amboy 4 – Box Score
Roselle Park 38, Timothy Christian 15 – Box Score
Iselin Kennedy 59, Warren Tech 11 – Box Score
South River 47, Henry Hudson 13 – Box Score
NJAC
Wallkill Valley 58, Vernon 55 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Bishop Eustace 37, Seneca 25 – Box Score
SHORE
Long Branch 42, Point Pleasant Beach 38 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Bound Brook 45, Warren Hills 44 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
UCC
Independent
