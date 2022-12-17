GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gabby Fineday drains 47 as Cass Lake-Bena rolls Red Lake – Bemidji Pioneer

CASS LAKE – Gabby Fineday was cooking on Friday night in Cass Lake.

Fineday looked completely at ease out on the court, scoring at will from all over the floor against Red Lake. By the time the final buzzer sounded, she compiled a Breezy 47 points for the Cass Lake-Bena girls basketball team – the second most in program history – and CLB cruised to a 102-54 home win.

“I come out naturally confident,” the sophomore guard said. “It’s just really easy for me to do my thing.”

As a freshman, Fineday played her role on a deep team that won the Section 8A Championship and advanced to the state tournament. This year, she’s Cass Lake-Bena’s go-to scorer and the one the Panthers will have to ride back to that stage.

Cass Lake-Bena eighth-grader Anika Wind (23) goes up for a layup in the first half against Red Lake on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Cass Lake. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“She’s going to be really important,” CLB head Coach Martin Wind said. “She works and works, and she pushes everyone to get better. She’s probably our main leader on the team along with Alexiah LaRose. We didn’t really look for her too much, but you don’t have to run the offense through her for her to score points. She’ll get the ball and get her open looks whenever she has a chance.”

Fineday had 26 points in the first half and quickly added 12 in the first five minutes of the second frame. She left the game midway through the second half with 45 points, then Wind inserted her down the stretch, allowing her the opportunity to chase Amanda Gehrke’s single-game program record of 55.

“It doesn’t happen very often,” Wind said. “So I told her to go back in and take a couple more good shots. If she would have made (her 3-pointers), I mean, we would have left her in and let her get another chance. But she missed them both, and so we pulled her. I didn’t want her to get hurt.”

Red Lake (0-3) remained tied with Cass Lake-Bena (3-1) early on, riding an early 3-pointer plus two free throws from Liliah Pemberton to stay within two points. But after the Warriors’ Hilary Jones sank two foul shots to make it 14-12, the Panthers scored 16 consecutive points and rocketed to a lopsided 30-12 lead.

Cass Lake-Bena sophomore Alexiah LaRose, right, guards Red Lake senior Hilary Jones in the second half of a game on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Cass Lake. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Fineday contributed two 3-pointers, a layup and a free throw during that run, which essentially put the contest out of Red Lake’s reach.

“I definitely knew (after) last year that I’m going to need to take on this big hole that we have to fill,” Fineday said of losing leaders like Taryn Frazer and Amira LaDuke. “And I really worked on my one-on-one game and my facilitating game just to prepare for the season.”

She’s CLB’s biggest piece now, and Wind knows she’ll be crucial in the growth Cass Lake-Bena must exhibit to get back to a section-title level of performance.

Cass Lake-Bena sophomore Gabby Fineday (21) high-fives her teammates during a game against Red Lake on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Cass Lake. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“We have an eighth-grader starting,” Wind said, “(three sophomores) and an 11th grader. And then my first (two) off the bench are a 10th grader and a seventh grader. So we’re super young, and (with) more and more games, we’re going to get tougher and tougher.”

Rayahna Staples-Fairbanks joined Fineday in double figures with 11 points for CLB, while Shaylei FallsDown and Tiana Wind each scored 10. Jones and Pemberton led the Warriors with 14 points each.

The Panthers resume competition against Mahnomen/Waubun at 6 pm on Thursday, Dec. 22, back in Cass Lake, while Red Lake next takes on Badger/Greenbush-Middle River at 6 pm on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Red Lake.

Cass Lake-Bena 102, Red Lake 54

RL 29 25 — 54

CLB 48 54 — 102

RED LAKE—Jones 14, L. Pemberton 14, McClain 9, May 8, C. Pemberton 5, Neadeau 2, Stillday 2.

CASS LAKE-BENA — Fineday 47, Staples-Fairbanks 11, Fallsdown 10, T. Wind 10, Goggleye 7, A. Wind 7, LaRose 6, Mitchell 2, Wright 2.

The Panthers celebrate from the bench during a game against Red Lake on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Cass Lake. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Red Lake junior CeAngela Pemberton (12) high-fives senior Derecca Neadeau (20) after a free throw in the second half against Cass Lake-Bena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Cass Lake. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Cass Lake-Bena eighth-grader Anika Wind (23) goes up for a layup in the first half against Red Lake on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Cass Lake. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer