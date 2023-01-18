Girls basketball: Dogged defense carries Ottumwa

Jan. 18—OTTUMWA — It’s one thing to hold a team like Des Moines East to three points.

Holding a team like Waterloo East, who entered Tuesday night averaging 44.3 points a game, to just two points in a single quarter is a pretty impressive feat.

It’s become a successful calling card for the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team, who allowed less than 40 points to an opponent for the eighth time in 11 games this season. The Bulldogs allowed just seven made field goals to the Trojans in a 42-23 Iowa Alliance conference win, marking the fifth time that OHS has kept a team from reaching 30 points.

“Coach (Joe) VandenBerg always tells us when we’re in a 1-2-2 press to have active hands. We’ve been working on that both in full court and half court,” Ottumwa sophomore Rylea Hinebaugh said. “Waterloo East is an aggressive team. When they started to get that back, I think that made them a little nervous.”

The Bulldogs lowered their defensive season average in points allowed to 31.3 points per game given up. VandenBerg wasn’t sure that could be done given what he saw in Scouting Waterloo East.

“Watching them on film, the match-up had me nervous,” VandenBerg said. “They’re a scrappy team. They’re physical and they’re aggressive. They shoot the ball decently at times.

“We decided to go zone on them just to see if we could shut the driving Lanes down just to see if we could force some long rebounds and get some run-outs. We wanted to force them as much as possible to beat us hitting shots outside.”

Instead, it was Hinebaugh that Struck from the perimeter. Hinebaugh scored the first six points of the game surrounding a jumper by Siyanna Cody, the only field goal made by East in the first 10 minutes of the game.

“I got the ball on my left side,” Hinebaugh said. “That’s where I need it.”

Hinebaugh’s second 3-pointer was actually called out by Camdyn Crouse, who in her sophomore season is showing incredible growth at the point Guiding the Bulldogs on the Offensive end. Crouse led Ottumwa for the fourth straight game in scoring with 19 points, including a six-point run to end the first quarter lifting OHS to a 16-2 lead.

Story continues

“We passed the ball around really well, so it gave me a lot of opportunities to shoot,” Crouse said. “I think experience is really the key. You can have as many Tricks up your sleeve as you want. Getting the experience to be on the floor during a game makes it easier to see the open looks whether it’s catching and shooting, driving to the basket or shooting off the dribble. It’s just a matter of getting that experience to know when you can and cannot do that.”

While East was struggling offensively, Ottumwa built on their double-digit lead by making the extra passes leading to open looks at the basket. Hunter Caldwell teamed up with Nellie Morgan, Olivia Coram and Miya Fuller to produce a trio of press-breaking lay-ups in the second quarter, allowing the Bulldogs to open a 27-10 lead.

“We work a lot during practice on the five passes down the court that lead to a lay-up,” Hinebaugh said. “We probably work on that more than anything else that we work on during practice. This year, we’ve really been running a lot. We always go over the other teams and figure out what they’re going to run.”

Cody and Graysyn Downing each scored six points to lead Waterloo East (5-10, 3-5 Iowa Alliance) as the Trojans got as close as 27-17 early in the second half picking up the pressure to create a pair of lay-ups . Crouse responded by sinking a 3-pointer off a feed from Brylee Jaeger before scoring a lay-up off a Steal near mid-court, igniting an 11-1 game-clinching run.

“In high school basketball, you have to play the hand you’re dealt,” VandenBerg said. “This year and moving forward beyond this year, the girls are really buying in to the effort needed to defend and go after the basketball. In my opinion, we’re a really good rebounding group. If we can hold teams below 40 points consistently like this, we’re going to be fine.”

Ottumwa (6-5, 3-4 Iowa Alliance) heads to Des Moines Hoover on Friday.

— Scott Jackson can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @CourierScott.