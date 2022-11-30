Girls basketball: Chargers aiming for growth in Schreiber’s first season – Alexandria Echo Press

The Brandon-Evansville basketball is under new leadership with Steve Schreiber, who has had previous stints at Menagha and Bemidji.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know them this fall,” Schreiber said. “It’s a fun group that has the drive to be better than they have been. They know this is a long process though and I believe they are bought in for the long haul.”

Schreiber is expecting there to be growth as the season goes on.

“Being this is my first year, my biggest expectation is growth,” Schreiber said. “We want to be better come playoff time than we are right now and the girls are working hard to make this happen.”

The Chargers went 12-15 (7-12 Section 6A) last season. The Chargers return some pieces from that team, including Kylee Dingwall who was an All-Little Eight Conference section and All-Pheasant Conference Honorable mention.

Brandon-Evansville sophomore Kylee Dingwall takes a jumper in game on Jan. 25, 2022, against Uppsala. Dingwall finished with 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting in a 51-43 win. Dingwall was an All-LEC player and All-Pheasant conference Honorable mention last season and is now a junior this season. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Dingwall led the team in assists with 2.3 per game. She averaged 8.7 points per game while grabbing 4.8 rebounds a game and averaging two steals per game as a sophomore.

Seniors Sydney Schaefer and Emmalee Brethorst, who won the team’s best teammate (Schaefer) and Hardest worker (Brehorst) last season are back as well.

Brethorst averaged 3.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 deflections and 0.8 steals per game, while Schaefer averaged five points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 deflections and 1.3 steals per game.

“I think our strengths will be the work ethic that all these girls have along with their willingness to learn and grow,” Schreiber said.

Brandon-Evansville junior Sydney Schaefer blows by two Upsala Defenders in a game on Jan. 25, 2022. Brandon-Evansville defeated Upsala 51-43. Schaefer is now a senior leader on the BE team this season. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The team’s reigning defensive player of the year, Grace Otto is back for her senior season and she averaged 1.8 deflections and one steal per game, while grabbing 1.8 rebounds per game and scoring 2.9 points per game.”

Haddy Baune is looking to build off of her freshman season where she averaged 4.6 points per game and led the team in free throw percentage (81.5 percent, 22 out of 27) and three-point percentage (31.7 percent, made 13 out of 41) and was voted team’s most improved player.

Senior Kayla Bitzan-Anderson, as well as Juniors Maddy Anderson and Skylar Bitzan, are also players with varsity experience.

Schreiber said that he expects the team to grow with their Fundamentals and basketball IQ, and said, “the best thing about having these as weaknesses is that our strength is our willingness to improve so these should get better throughout the year.”

Schreiber picked Hancock and Underwood as some of the best teams in Section 6A and the conference (along with Hillcrest in the latter).

2022-23 BRANDON-EVANSVILLE GIRLS BASKETBALL

HEAD COACH – Steve Schreiber, 1st season at BE (14th overall, 155-182 career record)

ASSISTANT COACHES – Kami Dingwall, Heidi Elmer

ROSTER – Seniors – Sydney Schaefer, Grace Otto , Emmalee Brethorst and Kayla Bitzan-Anderson; JUNIORS – Kylee Dingwall, Skylar Bitzan, Maddy Anderson;

SOPHOMORES – Haddy Baune, Taylor Dingwall, Claire Boesl, Tahira Schaffran, Ava Santjer; FRESHMEN – Mia Elmer, Madeline Stich; 8th grade – Drea Fernholz

SCHEDULE (subject to change) –

December 1 at Uppsala, 7:15 pm

December 2 vs. Melrose Area, 7:30 p.m

December 6 at Parkers Prairie, 7:15 p.m

December 8 vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 7:15 p.m

December 13 at Browerville, 7:15 p.m

December 16 at Battle Lake, 7:15 p.m

December 20 at Rothsay, 7:15 p.m

Jan. 6 at Underwood, 7:15 p.m

Jan. 7 at Henning, 7:30 p.m

Jan. 10 vs. WHN, 7:15 p.m

Jan. 13 vs. Ashby, 7:15 p.m

Jan. 17 at Hancock, 7:15 p.m

Jan. 20 vs. Parkers Prairie, 7:15 p.m

Jan. 23 at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 7:30 p.m

Jan. 24 vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 7:30 p.m

Jan. 30 vs. CGB, 7:30 p.m

February 2 vs Rothsay, 7:15pm

February 7 vs. Underwood, 7:15 p.m

February 9 at WHN, 7:15 p.m

February 10 at Park Christian, 7:30 p.m

February 13 at Ashby, 7:15 p.m

February 14 at KMS, 7:15 pm

February 16 vs. Hancock, 7:15 p.m

February 21 vs. Bertha-Hewitt, 7:30 p.m

February 23 at Verndale, 7:30 p.m

February 27-March 10 Section 6A Tournament