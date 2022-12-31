Girls basketball: Camas gives highly-touted Sierra Canyon a battle before falling 58-53

The Camas girls basketball team gave one of the top teams in the country a run for its money on Friday.

But ultimately, Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth, Calif., escaped with a 58-53 win over Papermakers in the Championship game of the Diamond Bracket at the Portland Holiday Classic.

“Sierra Canyon has traveled the country playing elite team after elite team,” Camas Coach Scott Thompson said. “And this is the closest game they have played.”

Addison Harris again led the way for Camas, with 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

“Addison was special,” Thompson said. “This was a breakthrough tournament for her where she went up against some of the best players in the country and just kept making play after play.”

Sierra Canyon took a 28-24 lead into halftime, then stretched its advantage to 44-35 after three. The Papermakers were able to get within three points in the final minutes of the game.