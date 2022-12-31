Girls basketball: Camas gives highly-touted Sierra Canyon a battle before falling 58-53
The Camas girls basketball team gave one of the top teams in the country a run for its money on Friday.
But ultimately, Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth, Calif., escaped with a 58-53 win over Papermakers in the Championship game of the Diamond Bracket at the Portland Holiday Classic.
“Sierra Canyon has traveled the country playing elite team after elite team,” Camas Coach Scott Thompson said. “And this is the closest game they have played.”
Addison Harris again led the way for Camas, with 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
“Addison was special,” Thompson said. “This was a breakthrough tournament for her where she went up against some of the best players in the country and just kept making play after play.”
Sierra Canyon took a 28-24 lead into halftime, then stretched its advantage to 44-35 after three. The Papermakers were able to get within three points in the final minutes of the game.
Kendall Mairs added seven points and seven rebounds, and Keirra Thompson added eight points and five assists.
Camas (9-2) Returns to 4A Greater St. Helens League play on Tuesday when the Papermakers host Union.
SKYVIEW 62, SOUTH SALEM (Ore.) 53 — Playing their third game in three nights with just a roster of seven available players, the Storm got contributions from all seven to win the third-place game of the Sapphire Bracket at the Portland Holiday Classic.
Jordan Labrador-Hallett led the way with 20 points, and Kiera Parks added 15.
Hitting four 3-pointers in the second quarter, Skyview took a 40-32 lead into halftime, then the Storm kept the Saxons at bay the rest of the way.
Skyview made 13 of 17 free throws, including 7 of 8 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
EVERGREEN 68, SHELTON 50 — Kimora Ross scored 11 of her game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Evergreen girls basketball team finish 3-0 at the Fort Vancouver Holiday Classic.
Adrian Wright added 13 points for the Plainsmen, and Lavalerie Lindsey added 12.
PRAIRIE 36, COLUMBIA RIVER 33 — Prairie bounced back from a loss to King’s on Thursday with a standout defensive effort against River.
Emma Smith hit three 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 11 points. Maddie Clouse scored 10 points.
Ruby Morningstar came off the bench and hit a key 3-pointer to spark a run for the Falcons.