Girls 6-on-6 basketball Legacy is topic at EV History Center

Jennifer Sterling

NORTH ENGLISH — Jennifer Sterling will present “Girls 6-on-6 Basketball in Iowa: Traditions, Transitions and Legacies” in a 2 pm program Sunday, Oct. 23, at the English Valleys History Center. Sterling is a lecturer in the sport studies program in the Department of American Studies at the University of Iowa.

For most of the 20th century, Iowa was known for its devotion to a unique form of women’s sport known as 6-on-6 girls’ basketball. As other states abandoned 6-on-6 in the 1970s, Iowa remained committed to this game until 1993, when the final 6-player championship was held. This multimedia presentation recounts Iowa’s 6-on-6 history, connects it to the development of girls’ and women’s sport in the United States, and welcomes audience members to share their own stories.

Sterling is a native of Fremont, Iowa. She completed her undergraduate degree at Central College in Pella and returned to her home state after completing a postdoctoral Fellowship at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and degrees at the University of Maryland (Ph.D.) and Seattle Pacific University (MA).

She teaches courses on sport in Iowa, inequality in American sport, sport technology, sport history and the Olympics.

The English Valleys History Center has received funding from Humanities Iowa, a private, nonprofit state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, to host this presentation. All are invited to attend at no charge. Donations are accepted.