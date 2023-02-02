Gipson, Wiggins combine for 38 in senior night win over Rusk

February 1—PALESTINE — The Palestine Wildcats (4-2) celebrated senior night Tuesday evening with a 77-52 win over the Rusk Eagles.

It’s been back-and-forth for the Wildcats in the win-loss column when they concluded the first round of district play Friday against Madisonville. Tuesday, Palestine not only secured the season sweep of Rusk but also stacked back-to-back wins together for the first time this district cycle.

It couldn’t come on a more exciting night as they recognized their three Seniors Taj’Shawn Wilson, Carlton Wiggins and Devin Clewis.

Wiggins has been their best perimeter shooter for the majority of his varsity career and he showcased that Tuesday. The senior drilled four three-pointers with two of those coming in the first quarter. He cashed his first made three on his first shot and helped ignite a 16-3 run for the Wildcats to start the game.

K’Mari Gipson got in on the shooting display as he cashed two of his three triples in the half of the first quarter. Gipson scored 11 of their 16 points during the run. Wiggins later splashed his second triple of the quarter to give Palestine a 21-7 lead. Palestine led 25-10 at the end of the first quarter.

“That was the best shooting performance we’ve had in a while head Coach Dwight McCowan said. “I was hoping we’d save some from Friday against Jacksonville, but first half being 7-of-10 from the three-point line was impressive.”

The second quarter was a more productive one for Rusk, but it didn’t help them make up much ground towards their deficit. Rusk was outscored 23-14 in the quarter as Gerlle Abrams scored six of their final eight points of the half.

Wiggins scored five points during the quarter, which included his third three-pointer of the half that extended their lead to 30-10. Wilson also registered his first four points of the game during the quarter as Palestine led 48-24 at halftime.

The second half mirrored the first as Palestine continued to apply pressure. The third quarter was highlighted by an alley-oop dunk from Wilson to Gipson who ignited the crowd with a thunderous right-hand flush.

The highlight-reel moment gave Palestine their largest lead of the night, 59-26. Rusk was unable to make a dent in the sizable lead as Palestine earned their fourth district win of the season.

Gipson finished with a game-high of 20 points, five rebounds and two steals. Wiggins followed him with 18 points, five rebounds and a steal. Gerlle Abrams rounded out their top three scorers with 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Wilson neared a double-double with seven points, 10 assists and four steals.

“We got two big road wins in the first part of the district against Hudson and Madisonville,” McCowan said. “They lost to Hudson three times last season, so that was a big win. Madisonville eliminated us last year in the playoffs, so we did a good job Stealing two games on the road. Right now we protected home court and that’s where we need to be at.”

Palestine hosts the Jacksonville Indians Friday as they attempt to even the district series against them.