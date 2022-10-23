Giovani dos Santos’ new job since soccer didn’t give him a chance

Giovani Dos Santos and his new job

October 22, 2022, 20:58 hs

One of the great talents that Mexico had in recent years was precisely that of Giovani Dos Santos. The player came to stand out at a very early age in FC Barcelona and after being compared to Ronaldinho himself, his career seems to have had an extreme setback. Now, he is separated from soccer and for that reason the player is dedicated to another profession.

After arriving at Liga MX with the Club America, the Mexican player did not manage to stand out and to show the expected level and for this reason the club decided to do it to a side. Giovanni played for teams such as Tottenham, Mallorca and Villarreal. Now, the player is dedicated to another activity where he earns 15 dollars.

According to TV Azteca, the Mexican player is now dedicated to buying and selling cars. Thanks to all the earnings that soccer left him, the player has been able to start a company that is dedicated to this activity and therefore, he can have income away from the playing fields.

How much did Giovani Dos Santos earn?

After passing through nine teams in his career, the player managed to make 35 million dollars. An amount that was Mostly for his time in the LA Galaxy of the MLS where he came to perceive up to four million dollars for all the time he spent at the club. Now, only his brother is the one who is still active in soccer.