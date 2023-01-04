Gio Reyna’s father tells US Soccer about past Gregg Berhalter domestic violence incident

According to ESPN sources, Claudio Reyna, former USA player and father of Gio Reyna, sent multiple messages to US Soccer executives during the 2022 World Cup threatening to reveal sensitive details about USMNT head Coach Gregg Berhalter.

The former United States men’s national team captain and midfielder, Claudio, sent the messages after his son, Borussia Dortmund player Gio Reyna, was informed he would play less of a role than expected with the US in Qatar.

The reports state that US Soccer received the details about the claims on 11 December, when an executive was informed by Reyna Sr and his wife Danielle, that Berhalter had a past domestic violence incident.

The call between the parties took place on the same day as Berhalter made comments at the HOW Institute for Society’s Summit on Moral Leadership in New York. The comments were published by Charterworks and revealed how a USMNT player was almost sent home from the World Cup for not meeting the required expectations.

The US head Coach Berhalter, 49, did not identify anyone by name, but he was referring to Gio Reyna and it was confirmed by the player on Instagram the following day.

Berhalter issues statement

Earlier this week, Berhalter revealed details of the incident with his wife in a statement on Twitter.

“During the World Cup an individual contacted US Soccer, saying that they had information about me that would ‘take me down’ – an apparent effort to leverage something very personal from long ago to bring about the end of my relationship with US Soccer,” Berhalter said.

“In the fall of 1991, I met my soulmate. I had just turned 18 and was a freshman in college when I met Rosalind,” Berhalter said.

“One night, while out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs.”