Gio Reyna Scores First Goal in Over 400 Days for Borussia Dortmund (Video)

For the first time in 421 days, Borussia Dortmund and United States men’s national team star Gio Reyna found the back of the net.

In a Saturday Bundesliga match against VfB Stuttgart, Reyna put his Dortmund side up 3–0 with a right-footed Strike in the 44th minute. Following a pass out to the left wing from Youssoufa Moukoko, the 19-year-old took one touch before sending a curling low finish to the far post and past Stuttgart keeper Florian Müller.

Reyna clearly felt the emotional impact of snapping his lengthy goal drought. After the goal—his first since Aug. 27, 2021—the USMNT standout slid to the ground in Celebration and pointed to the sky, while his teammates quickly swarmed him on all sides.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button