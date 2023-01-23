Gio Reyna scores and blocks out the noise in controversial celebration

Gio Reyna was left on the bench during much of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the United States and then-manager, Gregg Berhalter, said that the 20-year-old was almost kicked off the team due to the lack of effort at training. The USMNT ace returned to the pitch with Borussia Dortmund with 20 minutes left in the game against FC Augsburg, with things all tied up at 3-3.

Gio Reyna took over the right wing position and had an immediate impact, scoring a screamer with 12 minutes to go to give Dortmund the 4-3 win. The 20-year-old shot the ball with the outside of his right boot on the right flank and put it into the far side of the goal to give his team the three points in the Bundesliga.

Controversial Celebration

This was what Gio Reyna needed following his lack of playing time in the World Cup and the feud between his family and that of manager Gregg Berhalter, one that will most likely cost Berhalter his job as manager of the USMNT in the new World Cup cycle. The former New York City FC product sprinted to the corner flag as part of his celebration and immediately put his fingers towards his ears to send the message that he is blocking out the external noises.

What happened with Gregg Berhalter?

In the beginning of the year Danielle and Claudio Reyna, Gio’s parents, told the US Soccer Federation about the domestic incident that occurred in 1991 between Gregg Berhalter and his then-girlfriend and now wife. This forced Gregg to release a statement on Twitter and the Federation has been investigating the allegations, which has forced them to look for a new manager to take over the USMNT job.