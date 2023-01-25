Gio Reyna Goal: Borussia Dortmund Star Scores Amid USMNT Drama (Video)

Gio Reyna appears to have a simple solution to blocking out the noise surrounding his off-field family drama: Just keep scoring goals.

For the second time in a week, the US men’s national team Phenom came off the bench for Borussia Dortmund to score a dramatic match-winning goal, this time putting a ribbon on a 2–1 win over Mainz on Wednesday.

Off a corner kick in the 93rd minute, Reyna made a run to the back post where he latched onto a headed pass from Sébastien Haller, who only just returned to the team after receiving treatment for testicular cancer. As he scored the goal, Reyna ran off into the opposite corner and put his fingers in his ears, mirroring his celebration from Sunday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button