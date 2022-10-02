Gio dos Santos’ new job where he earns some money since soccer didn’t give him any

Giovani Dos Santos and his new business

October 02, 2022, 16:25 hs

Soccer has seen great stars born from the Mexican country. It was precisely on October 2, 2005 when the Mexican national team surprised the world and won a youth world championship and among its ranks, a great star Promised to be the great reference in the coming years.

It was Giovani Dos Santos, a player who would go on to wear the FC Barcelona jersey and become one of the great references of Mexican soccer. However, indiscipline and his unfortunate history of injuries did not allow him to develop to his full potential.

In that sense, the player’s career seemed to go in reverse in terms of his achievements, since he started in Europe and ended up being a discarded player in Liga MX. Now, the soccer player is without a club and it is revealed what he does to generate some money with life outside of soccer.

What does Giovanni Dos Santos do?

The soccer player is dedicated to managing an advertising agency in Mexico. This is what he has announced and promoted on his social networks. Currently, the possible destiny of Giovani Dos Santos in soccer is unknown, but he could continue playing in some CONCACAF league.