Gina Still Smoking Artist in Residence at Lone Peak High School

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

Entrepreneur, fashion designer, and multimedia artist Gina Still Smoking begins her Artist in Residence program at Lone Peak High School on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. High schoolers will participate in print making and fashion design during in-class workshops and a fashion show dress rehearsal led by Gina. As co-owner of Still Smoking Designs, she uses design to speak on contemporary Native life, providing direct sources for fashion to link people on a global level to the Native people.

COURTESY OF THE ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

In a collaborative effort, the Artist in Residence program is hosted by the Arts Council of Big Sky and the Big Sky School District. Kate Riley’s freshman and sophomore art class will participate in Gina’s workshops as an introduction to their block printing unit. The Artist in Residence program is funded by the Arts Council of Big Sky, Montana Arts Council and Indian Education for All.

As a finale to the Artist in Residence Program, a fashion show will be held at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 pm The audience can expect fashion displays created by Gina modeled by regional indigenous models and student volunteers. The fashion show is free of charge and the public is encouraged to attend.