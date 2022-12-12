Gilpin County Arts Association: Purpose and fundraising

Located in the heart of Central City, Colorado, and Entering its 76th year is the Gilpin County Arts Association. The association’s age is not the only reason to be inspired to support its mission of serving the Rocky Mountain arts community through its non-profit gallery.

Sharing a building with a history dating back to 1862 with the Gilpin Historical Society, Gilpin Arts is located inside the oldest continuously used public building in Colorado, known as Washington Hall.

The structure was once home to the original Gilpin County Courthouse and jail. Today, this National Historic Site exposes its beginnings with the hand-hewn logs visible in the staircase leading to the art gallery.

What the building doesn’t reveal are details of the 1874 fire, as it was one of the surviving structures. The Gilpin County Arts Association was formed in 1947 and has been in its location since its founding. Four rooms make up the association’s art exhibits, each displaying unique structural features like wood or stone.

But the look and feel of the building is only the beginning. The association displays all mediums, including handmade jewelry, pottery, metalwork, painting, photography, sculptures, cards, and pillows. None of the artwork on display is mass-produced but completely original pieces.

This winter marks the fourth winter the gallery has been open. According to the manager and curator, Michele Roussel, plans include continuing year-round access to the community. With the help of the gallery assistant, Julianna Korman, the association has been organizing many more shows and surprises. From yoga in the morning to a birdhouse painting workshop and celebrity guests to numerous art shows, guests and members have a lot to look forward to.

On November 19, 2022, Gilpin Arts Hosted its annual fundraiser. This quaint, fun, and free event includes refreshments, entertainment, and a silent auction, to name a few. With an attendance of roughly 30 guests, the association sold most of the artwork at auction, raising $3,700 in two hours.

In the past few years, new member numbers have increased dramatically, and it’s no surprise. Gilpin Arts is a community-based organization that creates a welcoming environment for everyone. With any luck, the association’s success will take it to its 100th year.

Until December 23, 2022, every Saturday and Sunday, Gilpin Arts is offering a shop local discount of 20%. Roussel wishes to share, “We enjoy celebrating our members and community. We want to thank everyone from the bottom of our heARTS for their continued support.”

The Gilpin County Arts Association is located on the second floor at 117 Eureka Street Central City, Colorado 80427. They can be reached by phone at 303-582-5952. To learn more visit www.gilpinarts.org/. Find them on social media at www.facebook.com/GilpinCountyArtsAssociation.

Sponsored by Gilpin County Commissioners, with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.