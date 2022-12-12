Gilbert girls get one win, Tiger boys drop three in basketball

The Gilbert basketball teams had a busy week from Dec. 5-10.

The Tiger teams each played three games. The girls went 1-2 and the boys finished 0-3.

The Gilbert girls fell at Adel-Desot-Minburn by a 52-41 score Dec. 6 in Adel, suffered a 59-34 loss at home against North Polk Friday and won at Mason City in a 56-50 battle Saturday. The Tiger girls concluded the week with a 4-2 overall record and a 1-2 Raccoon River Conference mark.

In the loss to ADM Mia Kautman went for 15 points and five rebounds and Ella Henningsen had 8 points and seven boards. Raney Kruse chipped in 7 points and four rebounds

Mollie Schnormeier recorded 8 points and four rebounds, Kautman 7 points and Henningsen and Johnna Rotto 6 points apiece in the loss to North Polk. Sydney Lynch chipped in five assists.

In the win at Mason City, Kautman capped off a big week with 18 points and three assists and Kruse went for 15 points and nine rebounds. Henningsen tacked on 10 points and eight boards and Schnormeier 8 points, four boards and three assists.

The Gilbert boys dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference after losses to ADM (65-52), North Polk (53-44) and Mason City (57-47).

Alex Ruba finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, Owen Kautman 9 points and Preston Stensland 8 points and three rebounds against ADM. In the loss to North Polk Stensland scored 11 points, Kautman again finished with 9, Ruba had 6 points and rebounds apiece and Truman Kuckenberg came up with 8 points off the bench.

Dylan Terry scored 10 points off the bench and Kautman finished with 9 points and three rebounds against Mason City. William Terrones tacked on 6 points and three assists, Will Hawthorne 6 points and seven rebounds Cameron Waite 6 points for the Tigers.