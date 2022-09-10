Gila Ridge and Cibola continue rivalry on the golf course

Gila Ridge boys and girls golf teams come out on top at Yuma Golf and Country Club

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) – The Gila Ridge boys golf team felt right at home on Thursday at the Yuma Golf and Country Club taking the tri-team meet over Cibola and San Luis with a team score of 169. Cibola finished second with a team score of 207 followed by San Luis’ 237.

The Hawks Ryder Schultz won medalist shooting a score of 40, one stroke better than teammates Trent Kavorski and John McMahen who shot with 41’s. Brandon Ott shot a 39 as Gila Ridge’s number six golfer.

Jaxun McNeese, Mason Doherty and Wyatt Norred led the way for Cibola with all three shooting a 51.

Ernesto Ochoa paced San Luis with a 53.

In Girls golf at the Yuma Golf and Country Club, Gila Ridge defeated Cibola 224 to 254.

Cibola freshman Rebecca Munsee

Gila Ridge senior Emma Martinez finished as medalist with a 48. Cibola senior Kaiya Cabrales came in second shooting a 54.