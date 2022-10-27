Gil Hanse’s new European course is part of a dream golf experience | Courses

Despite its moniker, the New Course is a return to an older, more classic style of golf course architecture. One that demands a more nuanced strategy than simply trying to avoid an imposing water hazard—and where angles, created by clever contouring and well-placed bunkering must be properly navigated in order to create the easiest shot into the green. And one that allows the golfer to run the ball up onto nearly every putting surface (14 of the 18, by my count), incentivizing creativity while giving options to the higher handicapper.