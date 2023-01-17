Gignac and Ibáñez: The deadliest duo in Mexican soccer

The signing of Nico Ibáñez by Tigres has woken Mexican soccer up for everything he represents and all that he could add to his new team.

The recent league Champion will be joining one of the strongest Clubs in the league, something that was demonstrated in the drubbing of Pachuca. If the ‘Felinos’ already had an imposing figure and assist provider in André-Pierre Gignac, the arrival of last season’s top scorer could mean one of the most potent duos in Clausura 2023.

Full screen Nico Ibáñez was the top scorer in the Apertura 2022 with 11 goals. Ulises Naranjo

When we add the goals scored in both phases of the tournament, the regular and the Liguilla, between the Frenchman and the Argentinian, they scored 27 goals. It is also worth remembering that the top goalscorer of the previous season, Clausura 2022, was Gignac with 11 goals, beating Ibáñez by two.

A nice problem for Diego Cocca

But, of course, it is not guaranteed that Gignac and Ibáñez will work well together. The egos within a dressing room full of great players can often affect the performance of the whole team. That is why Diego Cocca will have the challenge of getting these two players to combine in the best possible way for Tigres to challenge for the title.