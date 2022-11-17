Gift wrapping class newly added to Lucky Clover Home Arts project | Hadleigh Bolton | Columnist
The Lucky Clover 4-H Home Arts project was originally designed to be a six-part project, but Sisters Carlene Jones and Aletha Mann have kindly volunteered to teach the Home Arts group gift wrapping.
They added a surprise seventh lesson after learning about the project from group leader Jennifer Berman.
The holiday season is coming up fast, and a holiday essential is gifts — which must be wrapped or it’s no fun if the surprise is ruined!
Lucky Clover 4-H Home Arts project has a sixth and final lesson — cross stitch — which will be taught by Tina Grunzweig, a lawyer by profession who has always loved home arts.
Thrifting, or Thrift store shopping, will be a hands-on experience where 4-Hers get to try their hand at thrifting and learn about its many benefits.
Local junior high student Hadleigh Bolton is one of two elected Los Olivos Lucky Clover 4-H Club Reporters who reports on the program each month.
