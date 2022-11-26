Gift local: 4 unique Athens markets to visit this holiday season | Arts & Culture

For many local Athens merchants and artisans, the holiday shopping season is one of the busiest and most critical times of the year.

78% of small business owners said their holiday sales would impact whether or not they would stay afloat in 2022, according to a 2021 American Express survey.

As director of sales for the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, Marissa Chastain oversees membership growth and marketing efforts in order to support Athens’ local economy. One of the chamber’s initiatives this year is to figure out ways to support entrepreneurs working in creative spaces.

“Here in Athens, we have such a unique local economy, not only because of the university, but also because of the thriving creative economy,” Chastain said.

Chastain believes it is important for local businesses and artists to work together to create the unique artsy feel Athens is known for.

“This is a huge season for shopping, of course, and there’s no better way to support our local economy than by shopping locally,” Chastain said. “And there are a lot of options.”

This year, rather than buying mass-produced presents from Amazon, customers can visit one of the many holiday markets popping up around Athens for a one-of-a-kind gift. With different markets and craft sales scheduled every week, there are many opportunities to find meaningful gifts all while supporting local artisans.

Here are four Athens markets to check out this season and fulfill all of your shopping needs.

For a beer while you shop: Small Biz Saturday Holiday Market

It is Nov. 26 from 1-6 pm, join Athentic Brewing Company for their holiday market celebrating Small Business Saturday, a Nationwide movement to encourage shopping locally. The market will be located throughout the brewing company’s patio and taproom, allowing shoppers to enjoy an authentic beer while checking out local vendors.

Marissa Chastain says Athentic Brewing has collaborated with the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce to encourage shoppers to buy from those local vendors and “help them thrive throughout the year, not only just around the holidays.”

For an intimate shopping experience: Southern Star’s Holiday Sale

Stop by Southern Star Studio on Dec. 3 and 4 from 9 am to 4 pm for the Pottery studio’s annual holiday sale, live music and snacks from Donderos Kitchen. The sale will feature new work from the studio’s six Resident Potters including founder and owner, Maria Dondero, and studio manager, Sophie Goode, as well as community members who have their work in the gallery.

“Since [the artists] are the ones talking to people, showing [them] work, checking [them] out at the Checkout line…I think that it’s much more of an event and a community aspect and a lot more personal,” Goode said.

Goode believes the sale differs from other holiday markets as it “feels a bit more like a small community in itself” because the individual artists are selling as a collective.

“When you’re buying from us, you’re supporting both that individual artist and Southern Star as a whole,” Goode said. “It’s a different experience … and really Fosters the community that we have in Athens and allows artists to continue selling here and making here.”

Maria Dondero’s personal studio and gallery, Marmalade Pottery, will hold a holiday sale the following weekend, Dec. 10-11 from 9 am to 4 pm

For a wide variety: Indie South’s Holiday Hooray

With around 100 vendors in 2021, Holiday Hooray Returns on Dec. 10 and 11 as the largest maker’s market in Athens, according to Indie South’s website. The market is sure to have something for everyone on your shopping list with products covering home goods, apothecary, stationary, apparel and more. For the second year in a row, the market will take place at Bishop Park from 10 am to 5 pm

Organized by Indie South, Holiday Hooray has been supporting local artisans since 2006. The woman-owned boutique also hosts monthly markets on every third Saturday of the month at its location on Hawthorne Avenue.

For a change in perspective: Holi-Ladder-Day Market

A tiny space can’t stop tiny ATH gallery from hosting a holiday market of their own.

The 4th annual Holi-Ladder-Day Market will take place at the gallery on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 9 am to 3 pm Instead of traditional display tables and booths, the vendors will use old A-frame ladders to display various crafts, arts and wares from different artists each day.