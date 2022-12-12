BEA’S BOOKS/Abby’s Angle

Gift ideas for any literature lover (big and small)

Happy holidays, readers! This article is brought to you by Beatrice Cosgrove and Abby Horton, your local bookworms! We thought it would be a good idea to give some recommendations for gifts you can give any literature lover (big and small) you know this holiday season. The recommendations are split into genres, so you can easily find the perfect match. Enjoy!

Murder Mystery

Do you love reading bone chilling murder? Or know someone else who does? Then this section is for you! These books are great for curling up on a dark and stormy night and make great gifts.

One of Us is Lying trilogy by Karen M. McManus. Ages 13-14+

Any Agatha Christie novel (Ex. Death on the Nile, Murder on the Orient Express, Cards on the Table and The Mystery of the Blue Train). Ages 12+

Sadie, Courtney Summers. Ages 14+

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder trilogy by Holly Jackson. Ages 13+

Realistic Fiction

Realistic fiction is a wonderful way to connect stories to real life, so that’s probably why we love it so much! Here are some good books for any young soul you know.

Blended by Sharon M. Draper. Ages 11+

Absolutely Truly by Heather Vogel Frederick. Ages 11+

Ivy Aberdeen’s Letter to the World by Ashley Herring Blake. Ages 11+

Ava and Pip by Carol Weston. Ages 9+

Becoming Naomi Leon, Pam Muñoz Ryan. Ages 10+

Fantasy

If magic, adventure and risky business is up your alley, come on over to the Fantasy section!

Eragon, Christopher Paolini. Ages 12+

Cinderella is Dead by Kalyan Baron. Ages 12-13+

The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy by Anne Ursu. Ages 11+

Classics/Historical Fiction/Non-fiction

These books are great for a sophisticated gift!

Little Women and Little Men by Louisa May Alcott. Ages 11+.

We Are Not Free by Traci Chee. Ages 12-13+.

The Book Thief, Markus Zusak. Ages 12-13+.

Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls, Elena Favili. Ages 8+

Shakespeare for Kids series, Familius. Ages 7+

Graphic Novels

Who doesn’t love an illustrated story? These books have great stories that easily connect with the illustrations.

The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen. Ages 11+

Heartstopper series, Alice Oseman. Ages 12+

Smile, Sisters and Guts, Raina Telgemeier. Ages 9+

Rollergirl by Victoria Jamieson. Ages 9+