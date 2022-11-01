Gift/Deeds exhibit underway at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts

Where does one even start looking?

Garcia: We have a lot of great institutions, particularly in Philadelphia, where you can visit collections. There are also galleries, commercial galleries, not for profit galleries. For example, the Prints Center. For me, I collected primarily works by women. I thought that they were available and often unrecognized and deserving of attention. Certainly in the show there were works by women.

What made you decide to gift your art collection to a museum and why PAFA?

Garcia: Well, there comes a time when you want to share these things. A way of sharing things [with the public] that have given you pleasure. PAFA is a very distinguished institution, [it] has a lot to offer and a long reach into the community. I’ve also been involved in higher education all of my life. And I really thought that an institution that serves the public and has a student body is a perfect combination.

When people walk into the exhibit, what can they expect?

Dr. Webb: I’m hoping that people will expect to see some work that surprises them. There are gifts on view from the Potamkins, who gifted work made in the 20th and 21st centuries. Ofelia Garcia’s prints are in our beautiful works on paper gallery, its a nice mix of: watercolor, drawing made paper, collage, print, just really abreast of incredible work by women artists. Gifts from Harold and Ann Sorgenti, that’s a gallery of abstract art by African-American artists. There’s a gallery of sculpture gifted to paper PAFA by the Collector Linda Lee Alter. There’s a gallery of great 20th century artwork on View by the Collector Bernice Wintersteen. And a really excellent gallery of works that are playing around with an assortment of figurative and somewhat figured abstract works gifted to PAFA by Robert Kohler.