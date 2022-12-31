Giants Will Continue Leaning on This Duo to Reach Postseason Goals

About the only thing longer for the New York Giants than their postseason drought has been their not having two of their most important Offensive weapons on the field at the same time for an entire season.

That would be quarterback Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, who, for the first time this season, have been on the field together for every game and whose contributions have helped pick up the slack on a developing offense that has struggled at the receiver spot.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button