Giants vs. Vikings live score, updates, Highlights from NFL wild-card playoff game

The Giants are playing their first playoff game in six years as they take on the Vikings in a wild-card round Showdown Sunday in Minneapolis.

The G-Men enter the 2023 NFL postseason as the NFC’s No. 6 seed after posting a 9-7-1 record in their first season under Coach Brian Daboll. This will be the first career playoff game for Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and many others on New York’s roster.

They’ll look to pull off an upset on the road against the No. 3-seeded Vikings, who are led by fellow first-year Coach Kevin O’Connell. O’Connell is familiar with win-or-go-home football — he helped lead the Rams to a Lombardi Trophy as their Offensive Coordinator last season.

MORE: Sporting News’ NFL experts make their playoff, Super Bowl 57 Picks

The Vikings have been living on the edge all season; they’re 11-0 in one-possession games. They’ll be hoping to avoid another nail-biter, but they’ve shown over and over that they can deliver in crunch time.

Many have picked the Giants to pull off an upset against a suspect Vikings defense, but with Playmakers like Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook lining up for the home team, it certainly won’t be easy.

Follow along as The Sporting News tracks all the key moments, updates and live scoring Highlights from Giants vs. Vikings in the NFL playoffs.

MORE: Watch Giants vs. Vikings live with fuboTV (free trial)

Giants vs. Vikings score

1 2 3 4 F Giants 14 – – – – Vikings 7 – – – –

Giants vs. Vikings live updates, Highlights from NFL Playoffs

(All times Eastern.)

5:44 p.m — Jones is just terrorizing the Vikings right now with his running ability. Two more quarterback runs move the ball down inside the red zone as this long drive continues.

5:40 p.m — Jones is making it happen with his legs right now. He scrambles twice more on back-to-back plays to move the chains and keep the drive alive. He’s a real threat when he finds room to run. Minnesota’s Defenders are getting bullied out there.

5:37 p.m — Facing a quick 3rd and 7, Jones is able to sling a pass to Hodgins for 9 yards and a first down. This Vikings defense is having a hard time getting off the field. Two plays later, Jones tucks and scrambles downfield for a pickup up 14 more yards.

5:32 p.m — Another nice run by Cook Picks up 7 yards, but an incompletion on the following play brings up 3rd and 3. Cousins ​​drops back, rolls right and looks for a target to throw to, but he runs out of time and just has to heave it away. Another series ends with a punt for Minnesota. They badly need a stop on defense right now.

End of first quarter: Giants 14, Vikings 7

5:27 p.m — Cook fights ahead for an 11-yard gain on the ground and a 1st down, and that will be the final play of the opening quarter. Heck of a start in Minneapolis.

5:26 p.m — How about the start to this game? Jones and Cousins ​​are a combined 14 of 14 with 162 passing yards and 2 total touchdowns.

Giants 14, Vikings 7

5:23 pm TOUCHDOWN — Another lightning-quick touchdown drive for New York! Jones hits Isaiah Hodgins in the end zone for a Giants touchdown!

5:21 p.m — Barkley keeps his legs churning on another great run, bulldozing his way into the red zone for a 16 yard gain.

5:20 p.m — Big play by the Giants to start their drive! Jones finds a WIDE open Slayton, who makes the catch and runs all the way down to about the Minnesota 35 yard line for a gain of 47!

5:15 p.m — The Vikings get the ball back, and Jefferson makes a catch for a short gain on 1st down. After Alexander Mattison gets dragged down just short of the marker, it’s 3rd and 1. The Vikings boldly try a trick play, with Jefferson tossing the ball back across the field to Cousins, but the Giants are all over it and they drop him for a loss Very interesting play call there but it didn’t pay off. Minnesota will be forced to punt.

Vikings 7, Giants 7

5:10 pm TOUCHDOWN — Wow, what an answer! Barkley takes a pitch to the left side, gets a block and suddenly finds nothing but daylight ahead of him, jogging in for a 28-yard score! This game has started with a bang!

5:08 p.m — After a catch by Richie James Picks up 13 yards, Jones scrambles right on 2nd and 7 to pick up the first down. One play later, he finds Darius Slayton for a 22 yard pickup. The Giants are moving the ball well here too.

5:06 p.m — Saquon Barkley rips off a strong run on the Giants’ first Offensive play, but it’s going to be called back for holding on Nick Gates to set up 1st and 20.

5:04 p.m — Cousins ​​was a perfect 7 of 7 on that drive, and he capped it off with a touchdown to boot. Not too shabby. How will the Giants respond?

Vikings 7, Giants 0

5:03 pm TOUCHDOWN — There it is, after a slight delay! Cousins ​​sneaks it up the gut and gets just enough to break the plane and open the scoring! What an opening drive by the Vikings!

Kirk goes 7-for-7 with a QB sneak for six on the opening drive! #Skol 📺: #NYGvsMIN is FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AJ2krfYypW pic.twitter.com/yxToZJy4F4 — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023

5:02 p.m — The call is overturned and they’ll spot the ball about a foot outside of the end zone.

5:00 p.m — Jefferson makes a catch and heads for the right corner of the end zone, extending the ball towards the pylon… And the officials call it a touchdown! However, they’re going to take a look at this. They may have been just a hair short when his knee went down.

4:58 p.m — Facing 3rd and 2, Cousins ​​zips a pass right for TJ Hockenson, who makes the catch to set up 1st and goal. The drive stays alive.

4:55 p.m — Cousins ​​finds Adam Thielen for another nice gain of 13 yards. Very strong start for Cousins ​​in this one. After another catch by Jefferson and an encroachment penalty on New York’s Dexter Lawrence, it’s 1st and 10 Vikings inside the red zone.

4:53 p.m — Dalvin Cook gets back-to-back handoffs and picks up another first down. Then, another completion over the middle to Jefferson moves the ball into Giants territory.

4:51 p.m — Kirk Cousins ​​takes the field for the first time today, and on the first play from scrimmage he throws a dart to Justin Jefferson for a gain of 10 yards.

4:50 p.m — Here we go. One team’s season will end today, while the other will be one step closer to its Ultimate goal. Kickoff is just Moments away, with Minnesota getting the ball first on offense.

4:42 p.m — The teams have taken the field as we draw closer to (delayed) kickoff in this NFC wild card showdown.

4:36 p.m — Huge game for the Vikings. Will they prove they’re a legit contender with a good performance today?

4:25 p.m — With the Bills vs. Dolphins game heading for an exciting finish, kickoff in this Giants vs. Vikings game has been pushed back by 20 minutes to 4:50 pm ET (3:50 pm CT) to avoid any overlap between the games.

Kickoff of Giants-Vikings has been pushed back to 4:50 ET, presumably because of the lengthy Dolphins-Bills game that has 9:19 remaining. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 15, 2023

4:12 p.m — Kickoff is drawing closer from snowy Minneapolis. I’m sure the players are happy, they’ll be nice and warm inside that dome.

4:03 p.m — Looks like one fan brought his “Danny Dime” to Minneapolis.

3:48 p.m — Daniel Jones is out getting loose ahead of his first career NFL playoff game.

3:35 p.m — Kirk Cousins ​​arrives at US Bank Stadium.

3:23 p.m — Giants head Coach Brian Daboll is in the building.

Coach Daboll 💪 pic.twitter.com/GzzWMQ2vWr — New York Giants (@Giants) January 15, 2023

Giants vs. Vikings start time

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Sunday, Jan. 15 Time: 4:30 pm ET (3:30 pm CT)

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm ET (3:30 pm local time) from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

What channel is Giants vs. Vikings on today?

TV channel (national): Fox

Fox TV channel (New York): WNYW

WNYW TV channel (Minneapolis): KMSP

KMSP TV channels (Canada): TSN4/CTV

TSN4/CTV Live streams: Bally Sports App | FoxSports.com | fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

The Giants vs. Vikings Matchup will be broadcast nationally on Fox, with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color commentary) and Erin Andrews (sideline reporting) on ​​the call from Minneapolis.

In Canada, the game will air on TSN4/CTV.

For those hoping to stream the Matchup in the United States, options include the Bally Sports App, FoxSports.com and fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

In Canada, streamers can tune in with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every NFL game.

NFL playoff schedule 2023

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 14

Matchups Time (ET) TV Live stream Tickets Seahawks at 49ers 4:30 p.m Fox FoxSports.com, fuboTV Buy tickets Chargers at Jaguars 8:15 p.m NBC Peacock, fuboTV Buy tickets

Sunday, Jan. 15

Monday, Jan. 16

Matchups Time (ET) TV Live stream Tickets Cowboys at Buccaneers 8:15 p.m ESPN, ABC ESPN+, fuboTV Buy tickets

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 21

Sunday, Jan. 22

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 29

Super Bowl 57

Sunday, Feb. 12