Giants vs. Packers live score, updates, Highlights from 2022 NFL London game

For the first time in the history of the NFL London game, both participating teams — the Packers and Giants — have winning records.

The Packers (3-1) are coming off consecutive close wins over the Buccaneers and Patriots. They must face a 3-1 Giants team that could be without its top two quarterbacks in Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion).

New York boasts Saquon Barkley, the NFL leader in both rushing attempts (84) and rushing yards (463) through four games. Regardless of who runs the Giants’ offense, it’s a good bet Barkley will be a big part of the game plan against Green Bay.

Conversely, Aaron Rodgers will continue to work on the Packers’ passing game without Davante Adams. He has posted three straight games of two passing touchdowns, but he has also thrown interceptions in consecutive games, including a pick-six vs. New England. He has yet to throw for more than 255 yards in a game.

The Sporting News is tracking live scores, updates and Highlights from the Giants-Packers game at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Giants vs. Packers score

Giants vs. Packers updates, Highlights from London game

Updates will begin when the game kicks off at 9:30 am ET. All times Eastern.

What time is the NFL game today?

Date : Sunday, Oct. 9

: Sunday, Oct. 9 Time: 9:30 am ET | 8:30 am CT | 2:30pm BST

The Giants-Packers game will kick off at 9:30 am ET, 2:30 pm local time. Fans in Green Bay and Milwaukee will have to watch at 8:30 am CT. Fans on the West Coast who want to watch the game must tune in or log on at 6:30 am PT.

The game will kick off from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It is the second of two London games this season at the venue. The third London game will be played in Wembley Stadium. The other two NFL international games in 2022 will be in Munich and Mexico City.

What channel is Giants vs. Packers on today?

TV channel (national): NFL Network (US) | ITV, Sky Sports NFL (UK)

NFL Network (US) | ITV, Sky Sports NFL (UK) TV channel (local): WABC (New York) | WLUK (Green Bay, Wis.) | WTMJ (Milwaukee, Wis.)

WABC (New York) | WLUK (Green Bay, Wis.) | WTMJ (Milwaukee, Wis.) Live stream: NFL+, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada) | NFL Game Pass (UK)

US viewers will be able to watch Giants-Packers on NFL Network. Viewers in Canada can watch via DAZN. In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the game on ITV and Sky Sports NFL.

NFL live stream for Giants vs. Packers

Cord-cutters have several streaming options for Sunday’s game (cable subscription required and charges apply):