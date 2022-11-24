Giants vs Cowboys injury report for NFL Thanksgiving Day 2022 game

Several Dallas Cowboys players – including star outside linebacker Micah Parsons – are potential absences in Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Giants, while New York have listed seven men as being unavailable for the NFL Clash at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys host the Giants in an all-NFC East Matchup in Week 12 of the 2022 season, with both teams currently 7-3.

Dallas, who have played on all but two Thanksgivings since 1966, head into the game fresh from thumping the Minnesota Vikings 40-3, while the Giants lost 31-18 to the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

New York Giants injury report

Out: Daniel Bellinger (eye), Josh Ezeudu (neck), Jon Feliciano (neck), Adoree’ Jackson (knee), Fabian Moreau, Evan Neal (knee), Shane Lemieux (toe)

Questionable: Richie James (knee), Tire Phillips (neck), Jason Pinnock (jaw), Andrew Thomas (illness)

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Out: Anthony Barr (hamstring)

Doubtful: Tarell Basham (illness), Jonathan Hankins (illness)

Questionable: Dante Fowler (illness), Kelvin Joseph (illness), DeMarcus Lawrence (foot/illness), Osa Odighizuwa (knee), Micah Parsons (knee/ankle), Donovan Wilson (illness)

Giants vs Cowboys: key game info

The NFL Week 12 game between the Giants and the Cowboys will get going at AT&T Stadium at 4:30pm ET is Thursday 24 November 2022. Elsewhere in the US, that’s 1:30pm PT and 3:30pm CT.

TV viewers in the US will be able to watch the game on FOX.