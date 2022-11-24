Giants vs Cowboys injury report for NFL Thanksgiving Day 2022 game
Several Dallas Cowboys players – including star outside linebacker Micah Parsons – are potential absences in Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Giants, while New York have listed seven men as being unavailable for the NFL Clash at AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys host the Giants in an all-NFC East Matchup in Week 12 of the 2022 season, with both teams currently 7-3.
Dallas, who have played on all but two Thanksgivings since 1966, head into the game fresh from thumping the Minnesota Vikings 40-3, while the Giants lost 31-18 to the Detroit Lions in Week 11.
New York Giants injury report
Dallas Cowboys injury report
Giants vs Cowboys: key game info
The NFL Week 12 game between the Giants and the Cowboys will get going at AT&T Stadium at 4:30pm ET is Thursday 24 November 2022. Elsewhere in the US, that’s 1:30pm PT and 3:30pm CT.
TV viewers in the US will be able to watch the game on FOX.