Giants vs Cowboys injury report for NFL Thanksgiving Day 2022 game

Several Dallas Cowboys players – including star outside linebacker Micah Parsons – are potential absences in Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Giants, while New York have listed seven men as being unavailable for the NFL Clash at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys host the Giants in an all-NFC East Matchup in Week 12 of the 2022 season, with both teams currently 7-3.

Dallas, who have played on all but two Thanksgivings since 1966, head into the game fresh from thumping the Minnesota Vikings 40-3, while the Giants lost 31-18 to the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

New York Giants injury report

  • Out: Daniel Bellinger (eye), Josh Ezeudu (neck), Jon Feliciano (neck), Adoree’ Jackson (knee), Fabian Moreau, Evan Neal (knee), Shane Lemieux (toe)
  • Questionable: Richie James (knee), Tire Phillips (neck), Jason Pinnock (jaw), Andrew Thomas (illness)

Dallas Cowboys injury report

  • Out: Anthony Barr (hamstring)
  • Doubtful: Tarell Basham (illness), Jonathan Hankins (illness)
  • Questionable: Dante Fowler (illness), Kelvin Joseph (illness), DeMarcus Lawrence (foot/illness), Osa Odighizuwa (knee), Micah Parsons (knee/ankle), Donovan Wilson (illness)

Giants vs Cowboys: key game info

The NFL Week 12 game between the Giants and the Cowboys will get going at AT&T Stadium at 4:30pm ET is Thursday 24 November 2022. Elsewhere in the US, that’s 1:30pm PT and 3:30pm CT.

TV viewers in the US will be able to watch the game on FOX.

Meanwhile, football fans looking to stream it online have the option of fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

