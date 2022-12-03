Giants vs. Commanders odds, line: 2022 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions from proven computer model

The New York Giants will try to get back on track when they host the Washington Commanders in a Divisional Matchup on Sunday afternoon. New York came up short against Dallas on Thanksgiving, and it has now lost three of its last four games. Washington has won six of its last seven games, but it still finds itself at the bottom of the NFC East standings.

Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET. Washington is favored by 2 points in the latest Giants vs. Commanders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 40.5.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Giants vs. Commanders:

Giants vs. Commanders spread: Washington -2

Giants vs. Commanders over/under: 40.5 points

Giants vs. Commanders money line: New York +110, Washington -130

Why the Giants can cover

New York might be coming off a loss to Dallas on Thanksgiving, but it was still able to cover the 10-point spread in that setback. This is an excellent chance for the Giants to get back on track, as they have won three of their last four home games. Star running back Saquon Barkley has rushed for 992 yards and seven touchdowns this season, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown for 2,165 yards, 10 touchdowns and just four interceptions, and he has also rushed for 451 yards and four scores. Washington has only cracked the 30-point mark once the entire season, and it has been held under 25 points in nine of its last 10 games. New York has won and covered the spread in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington got off to a 1-4 start this season and looked as if it was on its way to a disappointing campaign, but the Commanders have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL since then. They have won six of their last seven games, going unbeaten against the spread during that stretch. Their most recent outing was a 19-13 win over Atlanta last week.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has gone 5-1 as the starter since taking over for the injured Carson Wentz, throwing for 1,169 yards and seven touchdowns. Wentz has been cleared to return, but head coach Ron Rivera is going to keep riding the hot hand. Washington’s defense has not allowed more than 21 points in a game since Week 4, and the Commanders are going to make life difficult for a struggling New York offense.

