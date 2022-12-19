Giants vs. Commanders live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Sunday Night Football’ game

The Winner of Sunday night’s Matchup between the Giants and Commanders won’t clinch a playoff berth, but the path to the Playoffs will become considerably simpler for the team that comes out on top.

That’s assuming there is a winner, of course. When these two met in Week 13, they finished in a 20-20 tie. With the Lions quickly approaching the playoff picture, the urgency will be higher this time around.

Both offenses will be trying to break through after coming up short in overtime two weeks ago. For the Giants, the goal will be to get Saquon Barkley back to early-season form, while the Commanders will look to get more consistency out of their hit-or-miss passing game.

Although both teams would be hurt by a loss, the Giants badly need a statement win to regain their confidence down the stretch. New York hasn’t won in more than a month and hasn’t beaten a team other than the Texans since Week 7.

Both teams will remain in a playoff spot regardless of the result Sunday night, but the loser will lead the Lions and Seahawks by just a half-game with three weeks remaining.

The Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights as the Commanders host the Giants on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow along for all of the key moments from the Week 15 matchup.

Giants vs. Commanders score

1 2 3 4 F Giants 0 14 – – – Commanders 3 0 – – –

Giants vs. Commanders live updates, Highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’

(All times Eastern)

Giants 14, Commanders 3

9:35 pm TOUCHDOWN — After a pair of Washington Timeouts to stop the clock, Barkley runs it in for the touchdown. Terrific drive by the Giants’ offense. New York leads by 11.

9:30 p.m.— Jones is making things happen with this overlooked group of receivers. He has the Giants at the 5-yard line after a 19-yard dart to Isaiah Hodgins.

9:27 pm TWO-MINUTE WARNING — Wow, Jones finds Richie James for the first down on 4th & 9. This has been a statement drive for Jones, who hasn’t tried to do more than what’s asked of him. The Giants are approaching the red zone.

9:25 p.m. — A false start backs up the Giants, and they only get six yards back. 4th & 9 coming…would be a 53-yard field goal.

9:23 p.m. — Now the Giants are seriously threatening for points after Barkley picks up another first down. A field goal here would be from 54 yards out, but New York is obviously looking to keep going.

9:20 p.m. — Isaiah Hodgins makes a first down catch and tries to take off for more, but he’s ruled down by contact. That’s still enough to take New York into Commanders territory.

9:19 p.m. — The Giants have picked up 39 yards on this drive, which is a great step for their offense. Jones completes on 3rd & 9 to Richie James to move the chains.

9:17 p.m. — Saquon Barkley makes Jon Bostic fall to the ground with some great footwork. The Giants need to see more of that from the heart of their offense.

9:15 p.m. — A 15-yard pass from Jones to Nick Vannett gives the Giants some breathing room to open their drive.

9:10 p.m. — Heinicke is making some solid throws, but the Giants are covering Washington receivers well. Another pass Breakup forces a Commanders punt.

9:09 p.m. — Heinicke airs it out towards the end zone but can’t connect with Dyami Brown, who wanted a pass interference call. Brown got tripped up, but it didn’t look like Giants Defenders were a major reason why.

Giants 7, Commanders 3

9:02 pm TOUCHDOWN — Woah! Kayvon Thibodeaux, already having a dominant night, comes in for the strip-sack of Heinicke and picks it up for the touchdown. What a night for the rookie.

9:00 p.m. — The Giants managed a first down, but that’ll be all. Here comes a punt.

End of first quarter: Commanders 3, Giants 0

8:55 p.m. — The Giants aren’t passing the ball much, either. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are the only two pieces involved so far.

Commanders 3, Giants 0

8:48 pm FIELD GOAL — Ron Rivera lets Joey Slye try a field goal from 41 yards out, and Slye connects. The Commanders are on the board first.

8:45 p.m. — Antonio Gibson pushes the Commanders to about the Giants’ 25-yard line, but Kayvon Thibodeaux comes in and tackles Robinson for a loss on the next play. Washington is committed to the run right now.

8:42 p.m. — Brian Robinson Jr. is a man on a mission right now. He carries half the players on the field for a 15-yard gain.

8:37 p.m. — The Commanders force a punt themselves after a pair of incompletions by Jones. Still scoreless in Landover.

8:35 p.m.— The decision to punt was interesting. It would’ve been a 52-yard field goal attempt for Joey Slye, and the Giants’ return allowed New York to start just four yards from where the field goal attempt would’ve been.

8:32 p.m. — The Commanders go nowhere and don’t get into field goal range, so they’re punting it away. An underwhelming end to a promising drive. Here comes Daniel Jones…

8:29 p.m. — Powerful run by Robinson to get the first down and keep the Commanders’ drive alive.

8:28 p.m. — Terry McLaurin gets stopped short of a first down, but the Commanders are going for it on 4th & 1…

8:26 p.m. — A holding call turns what would have been a third down into a first down for the Commanders. Washington is in Giants territory just across midfield.

8:24 p.m. — Brian Robinson Jr. runs for a nice gain after a short pass from Heinicke. Robinson has played very well of late as he gets more comfortable in his rookie season.

8:23 p.m. — The Commanders receive the opening kickoff, and we are underway. Heinicke is ready to go.

8:17 p.m. — Chase Young was activated off IR, but he’s still not ready to make his season debut. Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen will continue to Anchor the Commanders’ defensive line.

7:52 pm — Daniel Jones’ prime-time struggles have been well documented. Taylor Heinicke, on the other hand, has won some big games under the lights. The pressure is on Jones to flip the narrative.

7:49 p.m. — The Giants and Commanders aren’t playing a win-or-go-home game tonight, but the stakes are high. The Lions’ win today means the loser of this game will have two teams just a half-game behind them in the NFC wild card race.

Giants vs. Commanders start time

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18

Sunday, Dec. 18 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Giants vs. Commanders will kick off at 8:20 pm ET. The game will be played at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

What channel is Giants vs. Commanders on today?

TV channel (national): NBC (US) | TSN, CTV2 (Canada)

NBC (US) | TSN, CTV2 (Canada) Live stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App, Peacock | fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color commentary) and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) will be on the call from Inglewood.

A live stream of the game will be available on NBCSports.con, the NBC Sports App, Peacock, and fuboTV.

Viewers in Canada can watch the game on TSN or CTV2. They can also stream it with DAZN, which carries every NFL game.