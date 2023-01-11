Giants’ Tyrod Taylor: Limited to 31 snaps this season

Taylor played in three games during the regular season, completing six of eight pass attempts for 58 yards and a touchdown while throwing one interception. He also rushed five times for 70 yards and lost one fumble.

Taylor came into the campaign as a candidate to see a fair amount of work with Daniel Jones having suffered through two straight poor seasons and coming off a neck injury that cut his 2021 campaign short. However, Jones stayed healthy and improved his play significantly under new head Coach Brian Daboll, keeping Taylor relegated to a pure backup role. Taylor did look good in the one contest during which he was allowed to let loose, completing all five of his passes for 47 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for 40 yards during garbage time of a blowout loss Week 14 against Philadelphia. The Veteran is signed with New York through next season, whereas Jones is coming up on free agency, although Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Giants will look to bring the latter back after their surprising success during the current campaign. Even if Jones doesn’t return, it seems likely that New York would look elsewhere for a replacement rather than hand the Reigns over to Taylor, who hasn’t logged a full season as a starter since he was with Buffalo in 2017.