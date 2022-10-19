Giants to stay hot against Jaguars? Will Colts win third straight?

When I first filed this article, the Jets were 1.5-point underdogs. Not all that surprisingly, the game moved to a Pick ‘Em shortly before publish time. If you’ve seen the Jets play in each of their last two games, they certainly don’t look like a team that should be expected to lose to a Denver Squad that might never find itself offensively.

The Jets haven’t just won their last two games, they’ve done so in emphatic fashion. New York took a close game against Miami into the fourth quarter and blew it wide open, then held the Packers to 10 points for a 17-point win at Lambeau Field, a triumph deserving of Sauce Gardner’s cheesehead-wearing celebration.

What makes anyone believe the young, hungry Jets are going to slow down any time soon? Well, Denver’s defense will have something to say about it.

Denver ranks third in yards allowed per game, fifth in passing yards allowed and fourth in scoring defense. The Broncos have certainly played well enough defensively to have more than two wins to their name, and they’ll present quite a challenge to Zach Wilson, Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate Breece Hall and the rest of the Jets’ offense.

I’m highly confident in the Jets here, though, because I have zero confidence in Denver’s offense. The Broncos rank 22nd in yards per game, but they’re dead last in points per game, and the rankings aren’t needed to describe this offense — the tape will tell you it’s been dreadful. And it’s worth noting that Russell Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury.

New York, meanwhile, seems to be finally growing into an effective defense under Robert Saleh, who is getting the most out of Quinnen Williams and enjoying a quality start from offseason acquisition DJ Reed. Gardner is already a difference Maker and fellow Rookie Jermaine Johnson II has made an impact when healthy (currently dealing with an ankle injury).

When it comes down to it, the Jets just appear to be the Stronger team, and that’s why I think they’ll win Sunday, altitude be damned.