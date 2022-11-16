Giants, Titans have been lining bettors’ pockets

Ten weeks of the NFL season are in the books. Most teams have played nine games while a few others haven’t had their bye week yet and sit at ten games played. With over half of the season in the books, which teams have been the best to bettors so far this season? Which teams are automatic fades?

These standings aren’t the real standings, as those can be found here. The list isn’t even a set of power rankings, as those can be found here. The list that follows is simply a ranking of teams that have surpassed oddsmakers’ expectations most this season. The top teams have made bettors money, while the bottom teams have been a money pit.

New York Giants (7-2 against the spread, +34 margin of cover) – The Giants have five Outright wins as an underdog.

Tennessee Titans (7-2, +17) – After failing to cover their first two games, the Titans have covered seven straight games.

New York Jets (6-3, +64) – A big game in New England is on deck as the Jets come out of their bye. The Jets failed to cover against the Patriots the first time out.

Dallas Cowboys (6-3, +46.5) – Somewhat surprisingly, Dallas is a road favorite against the 8-1 Vikings this week.

Cincinnati Bengals (6-3, +1.5) – The Bengals have covered in six of their last seven games.

Los Angeles Chargers (6-3, -45) – The Chargers haven’t met most preseason expectations, so it’s surprising to see them performing so well against the number.

New England Patriots (5-3-1, +33) – The pesky Patriots just won’t go away. They’ve covered five of their last six games.

Seattle Seahawks (6-4, +46) – A loss in Germany to Tampa Bay was a minor setback in what has been one of the most surprising stories of the season so far.

Atlanta Falcons (6-4, +15.5) – The Falcons opened the season 6-0 against the spread, but have failed to cover in their last four.

Baltimore Ravens (5-4, +16) – Coming off their bye, the Ravens are massive favorites against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.

Philadelphia Eagles (5-4, +9.5) – The Eagles have failed to cover in back-to-back games as double-digit favorites. They are no longer undefeated.

Washington Commanders (5-4-1, +1.5) – The Commanders are 3-0-1 ATS with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback, including three Outright victories as an underdog.

Detroit Lions (5-4, -15) – The Lions opened the season with three straight covers, then failed to cover four in a row, and now have back-to-back Outright wins as an underdog.

Minnesota Vikings (4-4-1, +13) – The Vikings are 8-1, but they haven’t been great to bettors. They’re trending in the right direction, going 3-0-1 ATS in their last four.

Miami Dolphins (5-5, +1) – The Dolphins are 5-2 ATS when Tua Tagovailoa has played the entire game and 0-3 when he’s been injured.

Houston Texans (4-4-1, +1) – Bad real life teams often provide value in certain spots in the betting market.

Arizona Cardinals (5-5, -5) – Good luck trying to figure the Arizona Cardinals out on a week-by-week basis. Their ATS record reflects that.

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-4-1, -14) – It hasn’t been pretty at times, but Mike Tomlin’s team won’t roll over and quit, so they’re always an appealing bet when they’re getting points.

Buffalo Bills (4-5, +35) – Buffalo was a 10.5-point favorite against the Jets and 6.5-point favorites against Minnesota. They lost both games outright.

Kansas City Chiefs (4-5, +21.5) – As usual with the Chiefs, they’re not a profitable bet. They win games, but not always with the required margin.

Chicago Bears (4-5-1, +16.5) – Justin Fields’ play over the last month has been encouraging for Bears’ fans, but they’re still just 2-3 against the spread in their last five games.

San Francisco 49ers (4-5, +3) – On paper, the potential of this group is obvious. They’re extremely inconsistent though, especially at the betting window.

Cleveland Browns (4-5, -19.5) – Deshaun Watson returned to practice, and has served 9 games of his 11 game suspension. We’ll see how the betting market reacts to the upcoming quarterback change.

Carolina Panthers (4-6, +2) – Carolina is 1-4 against the spread with Baker Mayfield under center, and he returns there this weekend.

Indianapolis Colts (4-6, -45.5) – Jeff Saturday is 1-0 against the spread.

Green Bay Packers (4-6, -58.5) – Green Bay showed signs of life last weekend against Dallas. The two questions: Can they sustain it? And is it too late?

Denver Broncos (3-6, -23) – The offense is as bad as it gets. The defense will keep them in every game though.

Las Vegas Raiders (3-6, -37.5) – The Raiders are just one of those teams you can’t in good faith wager your hard earned money on right now.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6, -46) – Signs of life from the Buccaneers? They’ve won two straight and gone 1-0-1 against the spread.

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7, 32.5) – The Jaguars play close games, but they lose most of them.

New Orleans Saints (3-7, -22) – The wheels are falling apart for Andy Dalton, who has failed to cover in four of his last five games.