Giants’ season ends with lopsided NFL playoff loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — There was plenty of beautiful noise from the Giants this season, but the end came with a dull thud.

The Giants on Saturday night were ushered out of the Playoffs — rudely and decisively — to pull the curtain down on a season of rebirth and revitalization. The time will come soon enough to look back and assess the progress the franchise made in Brian Daboll’s first year as a coach, but for now, the sting of getting blown out by the Rival Eagles 38-7 at raucous Lincoln Financial Field is the immediate irritation after a game that was never close.

Daniel Jones is sacked by the Eagles during the Giants playoff loss on Saturday. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Jalen Hurts celebrates a touchdown against the Giants on Saturday. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The end of the road and elimination from the Playoffs is never pleasant for any team and the Giants certainly believed they had what it takes to advance Deeper and keep their season alive for at least one more week. That belief did not translate into action. In time, though, what the franchise gained in 2022 and into 2023 will resonate as an overwhelming success, given the expectations (meager) and the likelihood that they would put together a winning season and actually make it into the postseason for the first time since 2016.