Giants’ Saquon Barkley Chasing the NFL’s Greatest running backs

NFL Defenders have been chasing New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley all season long. Barkley is coming off a 152 rushing-yard performance in last week’s win over the Texans and has been on a tear this season. Heading into Week 11, Barkley was the NFL’s leading rusher with 931 yards on the year and was also averaging the most scrimmage yards per game of any player in the NFL with 125.3.

Barkley is reminding the world why he was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Talking to the media on Thursday, Barkley let everyone know what he was chasing.

“I am a playmaker, I am a versatile weapon — but at the end of the day for me, it’s kind of just the people that I study,” Barkley said. “The quote ‘study the greats to become greater’ — that’s a focal point of mine. I feel like you’ve got to know the history of the game if you want to be great.”

“The guys that come to my mind — the Walter Paytons, the Barry Sanders, the Emmitt Smiths, the Adrian Petersons. Those are the guys that I’m chasing. Those are the guys that I want to be able to be talked about like one day. That’s why I say I want to be one of the Greatest running backs.”

Barkley carried the ball 31 times for 146 yards against Walter Payton’s Bears and now will be able to showcase his skill set against the Lions team that Barry Sanders played his entire career for. When it comes to opportunities, Barkley will be afforded plenty of them under Coach Brian Daboll. The first-year head coach will give the running back plenty of opportunities to catch up to the greats as long as it helps the 7-2 Giants keep winning.

“If it comes down to it and he needs 50 carries for us to win, then give him 50 carries.”

So while the Giants continue to chase a playoff appearance that has alluded the team since 2016, Barkley will continue to work towards being alongside the Greatest to ever carry the football.